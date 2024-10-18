2024 Guide to Google Mobile-First Indexing: Is Your Website Ready?

Look around, it’s long past April 2015 when Google began focusing more on mobile devices with its mobile-friendly update. Over the past nine years, the landscape of internet use has dramatically shifted, with more people using smartphones to access their favorite websites.

Today, anyone involved with the web – whether SEO specialists, developers, or business owners – must understand the concept of mobile-first indexing. It is crucial to remain competitive and establish a strong presence in the SERPs.

This article will equip you with the latest insights about mobile indexing from an SEO perspective. Stay with me and learn all you need to know about mobile-first indexing.

What is Mobile-First Indexing?

Mobile-first indexing is when Google predominantly uses the mobile version of a website’s content for indexing and ranking.

Google has 11 common crawlers in its arsenal that it uses to crawl your site. Among them, the two primary ones are the Smartphone and Desktop crawlers. Based on the Google Search Console (GSC) data for 20 sites, I compared the crawl stats by Googlebot type. Here is the comparison:

Site, № Smartphone, % Desktop, % Is the Smartphone crawler more common than the Desktop crawler? 1 44 29 ✅ 2 39 5 ✅ 3 56 6 ✅ 4 61 38 ✅ 5 16 8 ✅ 6 50 24 ✅ 7 15 27 ❌ 8 30 6 ✅ 9 18 13 ✅ 10 37 35 ✅ 11 53 26 ✅ 12 32 1 ✅ 13 24 13 ✅ 14 21 10 ✅ 15 80 1 ✅ 16 37 29 ✅ 17 14 10 ✅ 18 54 11 ✅ 19 29 13 ✅ 20 78 11 ✅

As you can see, in the majority of websites, Google uses the Googlebot Smartphone rather than the Desktop bot for crawling. This highlights that Google predominantly scans the mobile version of the site’s content for indexing and ranking.

The data in the table, coupled with Google’s announcement of switching the crawling of all websites to Googlebot Smartphone by July 2024 (even those previously crawled by Desktop), underlines this trend.

Why Did it Happen? Mobile-First Statistics

Let’s take a look at statistics from StatCounter.

StatCounter is a web traffic analysis tool that provides comprehensive data on internet usage trends, including device market share statistics.

Below is a diagram illustrating the Desktop vs. Mobile vs. Tablet Market Share Worldwide for the past 12 months (May 2023 – May 2024):

Source: StatCounter Global Stats - Platform Comparison Market Share

Statistics for device market share in May 2024:

Mobile – 60.08%.

Desktop – 37.85%.

Tablet – 2.07%.

Based on these data, it’s clear why Google transitioned to mobile-first indexing. Since mobile devices are now the main source of internet traffic globally, it’s logical for Google to focus on the mobile versions of websites. This shift ensures that users get the best possible experience on their devices.

Google’s Mobile-First Indexing Timeline

I’ve already mentioned the two critical milestones of Google’s mobile-first indexing: the mobile-friendly update of April 2015 and the announcement of the complete migration to mobile-first indexing as of July 2024. But to fully grasp the phenomenon known as “Google mobile-first”, let’s take a look at what happened between these dates:

This way, the migration to mobile-first indexing was not abrupt. Over the past nine years, Google has steadily prepared us for this moment. By gradually shifting the focus to mobile content, they ensured that websites could adapt and optimize for a predominantly mobile audience, aligning with the broader trend of increasing mobile internet usage.

Three Mobile-First Index Configurations

We have discussed the theoretical aspects of Google’s mobile-first indexing, but what does it look like in practice? In other words, how do you set up the mobile versions of websites? There are three main ways of setting up a mobile-friendly website, each with its advantages and disadvantages. Let’s explore these configurations in detail to determine which one you should choose, based on SEO requirements at the stage of website development or your existing setup.

Responsive Design

Responsive design uses the same HTML code for all devices and adjusts the layout with CSS based on screen size. This allows the website to automatically fit any screen, offering an optimal viewing experience on any device:

Features:

There is one URL for both mobile and desktop versions.

Media queries are used to adapt the layout to different screen sizes.

Advantages:

Maintenance is simpler because there’s only one version of the website.

Users on different devices will have a consistent experience.

There is no risk of duplicate content or related issues.

SEO is simplified as all backlinks point to the same URL.

Disadvantages:

Responsive design requires a thorough understanding of CSS and media queries.

It can be complex to implement for intricate websites.

Dynamic Serving

In dynamic serving, the server sends different HTML and CSS files tailored to the specific device in use. The URL remains the same, but the content served differs based on the user agent requesting the page:

Features:

A single URL for both mobile and desktop versions.

The server detects the device type and serves appropriate content.

Advantages:

Dynamic serving provides device-specific content, optimizing the user experience.

As one URL is maintained, duplicate content issues are avoided.

Disadvantages:

It’s more complex to implement and maintain than responsive design.

There is a risk of incorrect user agent detection, which could lead to inappropriate content delivery.

Separate URLs

Configuring separate URLs involves having different URLs for mobile and desktop versions of a website. Typically, the mobile version is hosted on a subdomain (e.g., m.example.com):

Features:

Mobile and desktop versions have different URLs.

Mobile-specific content is served from a mobile subdomain or subdirectory.

Advantages:

It allows for highly customized mobile experiences.

It can also be easier to implement on older websites that cannot be easily adapted to responsive design.

Disadvantages:

More maintenance is needed to manage two versions of the site.

Duplicate content issues may occur if the canonical tags are not properly implemented.

The risk of incorrect user agent detection is still something to keep in mind.

Ultimately, by choosing responsive design, you can avoid unwanted problems related to content and metadata mismatches between mobile and desktop versions of your site. It simplifies maintenance and ensures a seamless user experience across all devices, making it the preferred choice for many SEO specialists and web developers.

Taking this into account, responsive design can be considered the main mobile-first SEO recommendation. But is just having a responsive design enough to say that you are ready for mobile-first indexing on Google? Let’s take it further.

How to Do Mobile-First Indexing?

While having a responsive design is a great start, it’s not quite enough by itself. SEO is a set of complex actions that involves various aspects of a website, and optimization for Google mobile indexing is no exception. To ensure your site ranks well in the SERP, you must adhere to several best practices that I will explore next.

Guarantee Your Site’s Crawlability

It is crucial to ensure that the Googlebot Mobile can crawl your site. For instance, the pages you want to be indexed must not carry a noindex tag – a meta tag that tells search engines not to index a specific page.

Additionally, replace outdated technologies such as Flash with modern web technologies like CSS and JavaScript. Keeping your site up to date ensures that critical files will be accessible to Googlebot.

Remember, these files should not be blocked by a disallow rule in your robots.txt file, which shows search engine bots exactly how to “read” the site. Ensuring full accessibility allows the Googlebot to see your site as a user would and helps you achieve accurate Google mobile-first SEO.

Implement the Viewport Meta Tag

The viewport meta tag is vital for mobile indexing. It instructs browsers on how to control the page’s dimensions and scaling to fit different screen sizes, which is key for mobile devices.

Here’s an example of what the viewport meta tag looks like: