A Twofold SEO Traffic Increase in a Year for a Real Estate Agency: How to Recover and Grow after Site Redesign

Moving a site to JavaScript technology, changing the site URL, and removing a whole block of pages that provide local traffic — each of these items separately poses a tangible risk from an SEO perspective. Our client, Atlanta Real Estate Agency, faced all of them at once and more during the site redesign. But together, we were able to quickly restore and even increase the organic traffic to the site. In this case study, we'll tell you exactly how we did it.

Project: atlanta.ua Promotion period: July 2023 – October 2024 (ongoing) Promotion region: Ukraine Service: SEO. Project team: Oleksii Chyzh (Upper Middle SEO Specialist), Olesia Polykha, Veronika Topchan, Oleksandr Malukalo (SEO Specialists), Hanna Soloviova (SEO Team Lead), and Solomiia Artyshko (Project Manager).

The client

Atlanta Real Estate Agency has been on the market for 23 years. It has a strong presence in Ukraine, with over 600 employees and 30 offices across five cities: Kyiv, Odessa, Lviv, Chernivtsi, and Vinnitsa. The agency's specialists help people in Ukraine buy, sell, or rent both residential and commercial real estate.

Promotion objectives

To further grow their business, the client decided to update their website. This redesign included not only a refreshed visual appearance but also several major changes:

Transitioning the site to JavaScript-based technology

A complete overhaul of the layout and structure of page elements

URL replacements

Removal of landing pages for several cities

Each of these changes posed potential risks to the site’s visibility in search engine results. In particular, removing city-specific landing pages threatened a direct loss of organic traffic from those regions.

Our task was to minimize the risks associated with the migration and ensure that organic search traffic continued to grow.

Team strategy

We began full-scale work immediately after the redesign and site migration. Our first step was to conduct a comprehensive audit that focused on key technical and SEO aspects. The primary goal was to recover lost traffic as quickly as possible and restore positive growth trends.

Setting up 301 redirects from old pages to new ones, including basic redirect types (e.g., with/without www, with/without trailing slashes at the end of URLs, etc.). A complete set of tasks related to site crawling and indexing. Image optimization. Implementing various types of schema markup. Monitoring the transfer of text content after the site migration. Reviewing and refining the configuration of Google Tag Manager and Google Analytics for the new site. Monitoring the generation of all required pages. This ensures that the URLs that drove traffic on the old site can continue to do so on the new site. Optimizing page load speed for both desktop and mobile devices. Ensuring that the content was properly rendered by search engine bots, as the new site was developed using JavaScript. This presents certain SEO challenges, as such resources are more difficult and time-consuming for bots to crawl. Setting up templates for titles, H1 headers, and meta descriptions for pages on the site. What we included in our technical audit:

We divided the audit fixes into high-priority and low-priority tasks. Traffic dropped initially, but as the technical issues were resolved, traffic began to increase and was fully restored by September.

Next, we moved on to steps aimed at improving the domain’s search engine rankings:

Building the site's backlink profile. Creating and publishing optimized content on key pages of the site. Manual page-by-page meta-tag optimization. We prioritized pages from highest to lowest importance for faster results. Implementing internal linking blocks on high-priority page types.

We also implemented automated internal linking based on the keyword list. This system, built on analyzing search engine results, generates a large but relevant list of anchor texts for internal linking on each page.

Continuous technical optimization and improvement of indexability. Netpeak's internal monitoring tool tracks the site daily. This allows us to immediately identify problems and prepare technical specifications for their resolution.

Another important part of the strategy was integrating Microsoft Clarity into the site. This tool analyzes the user experience through specific metrics, heatmaps, and session records. It helped us identify several usability improvement opportunities for the home page, the filtering system, and the individual listing pages.

We placed special emphasis on optimizing the mobile version of the site, as we found that most users access it from mobile devices.

Promotion results

1. By October 2024, traffic had increased by 2.5 times compared to the start of the project in July 2023.

2. Form submissions from the site increased by 45.24% in October 2024 compared to September 2023.

* Compared to a later period when event tracking and GA4 configuration were fully functional

3. The number of clicks on the phone icon (company calls) increased by 11.9 times in October 2024 compared to September 2023.

4. Total traffic dynamics during the promotion period:

5. Traffic growth according to Ahrefs compared to the closest direct competitors:

* While Ahrefs data may not be completely accurate, it is still a useful reference point for comparison with competitors.

6. Growth in the number of keywords ranking in the top 1–3 and top 4–10 positions according to Ahrefs, compared to the closest direct competitors:

As you can see, traffic for atlanta.ua grew rapidly, with particularly strong performance in the volume of queries ranking in the top 1–3 positions. Although the number of queries fluctuates from month to month, the overall trend remains positive.

7. According to Google Search Console, non-branded traffic increased by 138.97% in October 2024 compared to October 2023:

Feedback on cooperation

Serhii Nikitin, Partner at Atlanta Real Estate Agency

The Netpeak team took on our project during one of the most challenging periods: a complete website redesign and structural overhaul. Thanks to their professionalism and quick action, we were able to overcome the SEO setbacks caused by the updates. The agency provided our developers with numerous well-defined technical requirements, which allowed us to regain our previous search engine rankings in the shortest possible time. Moreover, thanks to their recommendations, we have not only returned to our former position but also continued our steady growth. I would like to point out how we managed to create effective interactions between our technical department and the Netpeak team. All processes worked together as a single mechanism, which greatly facilitated the work and contributed to the success of the project. Thank you for your professionalism and considerate approach!

Oleksii Chyzh, Upper Middle SEO Specialist, Netpeak Agencies Group

I would like to thank the Atlanta Real Estate team for the high quality of their work in all areas of SEO optimization, as well as for their constant openness to suggestions for improving the site. This approach allowed us to achieve excellent results. The work is still ongoing, and we are confident that the project will continue to be successfully promoted in the future!

Hanna Soloviova, SEO Team Lead at Netpeak Agencies Group

As the SEO team leader, I can say that working with Atlanta Real Estate Agency is an example of clear and efficient collaboration. Prompt feedback and openness to dialogue allowed our team to achieve the most effective results. We are confident that more successes are ahead of us!

Solomiia Artyshko, Project Manager at Netpeak Agencies Group