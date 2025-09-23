Amazon A+ Content: How to Become a Straight-A Seller

Amazon A+ Content: How to Become a Straight-A Seller

In the crowded Amazon marketplace, your product detail page is like a shop window on a busy street. If it’s dull, shoppers walk past. If it’s vibrant with A+ Content, they stop, look closer, and often walk inside to make a purchase.

What is A+ Content on Amazon? Instead of plain text presentation, you can showcase your products with polished visuals, infographics, lifestyle images, and videos.

Your A+ Content does more than look good — it builds trust, shows off your product, and drives conversions. Clear visuals and compelling copy mean happier customers and higher sales.

Table of contents:

What Is Amazon A+ Content? Why Amazon A+ Content Matters Different Types of Amazon A+ Content Before You Start: Amazon A+ Content Requirements Step-by-Step Guide on Amazon +A Content Top Amazon A+ Content Examples Actionable Tips That Actually Work How to Test Amazon A+ Content? FAQ

What Is Amazon A+ Content?

Amazon A+ Content (once called Enhanced Brand Content (EBC) is essentially the “executive upgrade” for your product detail pages. Brand-registered sellers can swap out dull blocks of text for high-quality images, lifestyle photography, infographics, comparison charts, videos, and custom text modules.

The result is a shopping experience that feels more like exploring a brand and less like scanning a supermarket label.

Why Amazon A+ Content Matters

Think of Amazon A+ Content as your secret sales team working 24/7 inside your product listings. When done right, it doesn’t just look good — it works hard for your bottom line. Here’s how:

Higher Conversion Rates. Clearer features, benefits, and imagery give shoppers the confidence to click “Buy.” According to Amazon, well-implemented Basic A+ Content can increase sales by up to 8%, and Premium A+ Content by up to 20%. Reduced returns & fewer complaints. Nothing kills profit faster than disappointed customers. Enhanced content sets realistic expectations — showing scale, use, and details — so buyers get exactly what they imagined. Stronger brand perception. Consistent visuals, storytelling, and professional design elevate your brand from “just another ecommerce seller” to “trusted shop”. Deeper customer engagement. Let’s be honest — most shoppers skim. More engagement means more chances to win the sale.

If you need help creating or optimizing your Amazon listings with A+ content, a Netpeak specialist would be happy to offer our services.

Different Types of Amazon A+ Content

There are usually three tiers of A+ content, although availability depends on the region, the seller's or vendor's status, and Amazon's eligibility rules.

Basic A+ Content

Think of Basic A+ Content as your first semester on campus — introductory but still powerful. It’s the foundation course every brand should pass before aiming for honors.

You get up to 5 modules per Amazon Standard Identification Number (ASIN).

Modules such as: standard company logo, image + text combos, comparison charts (great for showing why your product is the teacher’s pet), tech specs, and image galleries.

Layout options include different image/text configurations, headers, bullet points, etc. The content replaces or appears in the “Product Description” section of the product detail page (PDP).

Amazon Premium A+ Content

If Basic A+ is freshman year, Premium A+ Content is grad school — fewer seats, tougher entry, but way more impressive on your years.

More modules per ASIN (often up to 7), richer layout designs.

Modules such as: standalone videos, clickable carousels for multiple videos/images, enhanced product comparison and technical specification charts, interactive hotspots, and Q&As.

Layout options include larger image sizes and possibly different widths.



Eligibility isn’t automatic. To get in, you’ll usually need:

A track record of approved Basic A+ projects .

A Brand Story published across all your ASINs .

Compliance with all Amazon’s quality rules.

If you see a banner in the A+ Content Manager saying that Amazon Premium A+ Content is an available feature, you’ll know you’re eligible. Once you have access, you can use the feature in any country in which you sell products.

Brand Story

It’s more about the big picture — your mission, values, background, and what sets you apart from the rest.

Modules may include brand image or video, logo + description, links to other ASINs or storefronts, Q&A, etc.

You’ll find the Brand Story in the “From the Brand” section or right under your brand header.

Once published, A+ Content replaces your standard product description. That means any crucial details from the original description must be carried over into your modules.

Before You Start: Amazon A+ Content Requirements

To get Amazon to unlock the fancy modules, approve your content, and let your listings shine, you’ll need to satisfy several eligibility and content rules.

For Account

Be an owner of the rights (have your brand registered) to the brand and enroll in Amazon Brand Registry. Have a trademark (text-word mark or design) on your product or packaging. Buy the Professional Selling Plan on Seller Central. The account must be in good standing. Amazon sometimes rechecks eligibility.

For All Content

No plagiarism. All images, text, and videos must be yours. Skip promotional phrases like “buy now”, “free”, discounts, pricing, off-Amazon links, time-sensitive claims, or mentions of competing brands. Choose professional images with no watermarks, readable on mobile. Stick to a minimum size of 970 x 600 px and save files as JPG, PNG, or RGB.

For Premium A+ Content

You need at least 5 approved A+ submissions in the past 12 months to qualify. Every ASIN under your brand needs an active Brand Story module.

For Some Regions & Categories

Not all product categories support A+ Content — Books, Music, Video, and DVDs are common examples. Trademark requirements, Brand Registry, and other rules can differ from country to country. Check your local Seller Central guides and Amazon policy updates.

Step-by-Step Guide on Amazon +A Content

Before you jump in, gather product photos, concise benefit-driven copy, and alt text for each image. Having everything ready makes the editor flow effortlessly and saves you from last-minute headaches.

Step 1: Log in

Log into your Seller Central account (or create one if you’re new). You need to be on a Professional selling plan.

Step 2: Choose the content type and select modules

In Seller Central, click Advertising and select A+ Content Manager. From there, click Start creating A+ Content and choose the content type you’d like to build.

On the Content details page, you can start designing by adding and customizing different content modules.

Step 3: Preview on desktop AND mobile

Don’t skip mobile — according to Superfuel, over 70% of Amazon traffic comes from mobile devices. Use the Editor’s Preview tab to check desktop and mobile views.

Step 4: Link your content to products

Click Apply ASINs and add the ASIN(s) that should display this A+ content. You can apply the same Amazon A+ pages to multiple ASINs.

Step 5: Submit for review

When everything looks right, submit the A+ content for Amazon review. You need to wait about 7 business days, though it can vary.

If Amazon rejects it, they usually provide a reason. Track the content status in A+ Content Manager.

Make Your Amazon A+ Content Work Harder

A+ Content looks pretty and actually boosts your conversions at the same time. What a doll! But you need to do it right.

It should have pleasant images and videos. People should experience aesthetic pleasure from seeing them and understand why they should buy. Use SEO methods to boost your listings. Sprinkle secondary keywords in subheadings and image alt text for better indexing. Keep an eye on Brand Analytics and Business Reports to see how your content impacts conversions. Refresh your A+ content every 6–12 months to keep it looking fresh and relevant.

Top Amazon A+ Content Examples

The fastest way to level up your A+ content? Learn from the best.

These standout examples show how top brands use visuals, storytelling, and smart layouts to capture attention and drive sales — so you can take notes and apply their strategies to your own listings.

Kendra Scott Builds Emotional Connection

Kendra Scott’s A+ content helps her tell a story.

It leads with a lifestyle video, immediately helping shoppers picture how the pieces fit into real life. Then it goes deeper: sharing the brand’s roots, the creative process behind each design, and even photos of customers presented as part of the “Family.” Add in her charity work, and suddenly the brand feels personal, trustworthy, and mission-driven.

Most competitors stop at close-ups of their products and a few technical details. Kendra Scott instead builds an emotional connection: shoppers feel like they’re supporting a community, not just buying a necklace.

Copy emphasizes community and shared experience, explains craftsmanship in a relatable, human tone. That emotional lift translates into stronger loyalty and higher conversion rates.

Read more about building emotional connection in our article about Amazon Posts Strategy.

NuWallpaper Addressing Real Customer Concerns

NuWallpaper product is promoted for renter-friendly environments and ease of repositioning, addressing real customer concerns. Their copy emphasizes benefits with clear, practical language: “easy install,” “no mess,” “damage free,” “renter friendly,” etc.

They guide customers on how to use their product by including multiple images and a video. This helps buyers see the texture, color, pattern repeat, and how the product looks in a “real room” setting.

Most competitors stop at size and material specs, leaving shoppers guessing. NuWallpaper removes that uncertainty.

JoyJolt Create Side-by-Side Comparison

JoyJolt, a seller of container sets, stands out with A+ Content because it provides structured, comprehensive information that competitors often skip.

By sharing why and when the brand was born, they build trust and authority. What ‌beautiful colors and fonts! Their side-by-side comparisons tackle buyer doubts head-on and spotlight exactly why their product beats the competition. Their copy solves a pain point first, then parade all the extra goodies that make the product irresistible. Showing color and size variations lets shoppers see their options clearly, easing doubts and keeping returns to a minimum.

Actionable Tips That Actually Work

Inspired by top-performing stores, here are practical tips to boost your conversions, reduce your returns, and make your brand shine on Amazon.

General Tips:

Lead with the strongest visual or message for instant engagement. Mix lifestyle and product shots to give context. Keep copy benefit-focused and easy to scan.

Tips for Different Niches:

If you sell Home & Decor, include clear usage guides or “how-to” visuals. Show the product in context to reduce returns. For Fashion & Accessories — highlight details like material, fit, size charts, and seasonal use. If you sell Beauty & Personal Care — showcase textures, shades, and product scale. Include comparison shots. For Electronics & Gadgets — use diagrams or infographics to explain features, ports, and compatibility. For Kitchen & Food sellers — show portion sizes, serving suggestions, or usage scenarios. Lifestyle shots help buyers imagine the product in their daily routine.

How to Test Amazon A+ Content?

Amazon provides tools for A/B testing different versions of A+ content, including titles, images, and bullet points. This feature is called Manage Your Experiments (MYE) and is available in Seller Central for registered brands.

Firstly, you need to decide on the main objective of the test and formulate your hypothesis. For example: “Lifestyle images will increase conversions more than plain product shots.”

Then, use lifestyle images for one audience and product shots for another, and compare the results.

Amazon recommends running a test for at least 8-10 weeks for statistically valid results.

FAQ

Is Amazon A+ Content worth it?

Yes, for most brand-registered sellers or vendors. The data suggests higher conversion, better customer trust, fewer returns, and stronger brand perception. It does require effort (good assets, strong copy), but ROI tends to justify the investment.

Is Amazon A+ Content free?

For many sellers, yes. If you are brand-registered, Amazon allows you to use Basic A+ Content without extra cost. Premium A+ Content may have additional eligibility requirements, and in some cases, historically, there were fees (especially for vendors).

However, in many marketplaces, Amazon has made Premium A+ available at no extra cost, provided the eligibility criteria are met.

What are the goals of Amazon A+ Content?

Improve conversion rates (turn browsers into buyers)

Communicate product features, benefits, and USPs more clearly

Reduce returns and negative feedback by managing expectations

Build brand awareness, trust, and loyalty

Differentiate from competitors who are using only basic listings

Improve ad efficiency and reduce cost of acquisition (ACOS)

Who can use Amazon A+ Content?

Only brand-registered sellers, vendors, and their authorized agencies have access. Individual seller accounts or brands without trademark enrollment are not eligible.