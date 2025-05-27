Amazon Buy Box: What It Is and How to Win It

Amazon is a highly competitive marketplace, where some product categories feature hundreds of sellers offering the exact same item. To stay competitive and capture a significant portion of sales, sellers need to win the Buy Box.

However, even if your listing has the best price, reliable shipping, and strong reviews, you might still not be featured in the Buy Box. Without it, your product listing becomes significantly less visible, and most shoppers won’t even see your offer.

In this article, we’ll explore the key factors that influence winning the Amazon Buy Box and share best practices to strengthen your position and secure Featured Offer placements.

What is the Amazon Featured Offer?

Amazon’s Featured Offer, commonly known as the Buy Box, is a prominent section on a product detail page where shoppers can quickly purchase an item. It contains the “Add to Cart” and “Buy Now” buttons, typically displayed in bright yellow and orange for maximum visibility.

When a seller’s offer wins the Featured Offer status, their listing becomes the default option. This means Amazon will automatically add that seller’s item to the customer’s cart or process the purchase when the user clicks on one of these buttons.

Example of a product with a Buy Box and multiple competing sellers





Example of a product listing without a Buy Box

If a product does not have a Buy Box, it will appear in the "Other Sellers on Amazon" section.

This section, located on the product page below the main listing (also known as the Featured Offer or Buy Box), displays competing sellers offering the same item. It is most commonly seen with popular or branded products sold by multiple vendors at the same time.

Shoppers may still choose products from the "Other Sellers on Amazon" section if a seller offers a better price, faster shipping, or higher ratings. However, products listed here typically have a lower chance of being sold compared to those featured in the Buy Box.

Why is the Buy Box important for sellers?

Most shoppers place their orders directly through the Buy Box without checking other sellers. They trust Amazon’s algorithm to select the best option based on factors like price, seller reputation, delivery speed, and customer service. As a result, being featured in the Buy Box will maximize product visibility and drive sales.

Winning the Buy Box gives sellers a significant competitive edge. It boosts visibility, attracts more attention, and leads to higher click-through and conversion rates — all of which contribute to increased sales.

Buy Box participation depends on several factors. When Amazon itself sells a product (“Ships from and sold by Amazon.com”), it almost always secures the Buy Box. However, in categories or for products with many sellers, all eligible sellers compete for that spot.

For Private Label products or exclusive distribution agreements, the seller typically has a significant advantage to winning the Buy Box since they are the sole authorized supplier. They may even get automatic placement in the Buy Box.

Key benefits of winning the Buy Box:

Increased sales: Products featured in the Buy Box receive more visibility and are more likely to be purchased due to their prominent placement.

Customer trust: Being the Featured Offer signals reliability, as Amazon typically selects sellers with strong ratings, fast shipping, and favorable terms.

Competitive advantage: In addition to offering the lowest price, sellers can stand out by providing fast delivery, maintaining consistent stock levels, and having positive customer reviews.

Winning the Buy Box gives sellers a powerful opportunity to boost sales and build a strong reputation on Amazon. For both exclusive and competitive categories, working with experts in listing optimization, performance tracking, and fulfillment can significantly boost your chances. Learn more about our Marketplace management services.

To explore more ways to succeed on the platform, check out our comprehensive guide to Amazon product promotion.

Why does the Buy Box matter to buyers?

The Featured Offer simplifies the purchasing process by presenting the best option directly to customers. When multiple sellers offer the same product, the Buy Box displays the one with the best price, shipping speed, and ratings. This not only saves time but also makes it easier for buyers to quickly purchase the product they want.

The Buy Box allows customers to quickly evaluate offers based on price, shipping terms, and product condition in one place. Not only that, the “Buy Now” and “Add to Cart” buttons make it easy for customers to place orders in just a few steps.

For shoppers, the Featured Offer is seen as Amazon’s own recommendation, highlighting the best available deal based on its internal criteria.

What factors influence Buy Box eligibility?

To qualify for the Amazon Buy Box, sellers must meet several important requirements. Below are the key criteria that affect eligibility.

Customer service

To improve your chances of winning the Buy Box, it's essential to maintain strong customer service metrics that reflect the quality of your order fulfillment.

Order defect rate (ODR) is the percentage of orders with one or more indicators of poor customer experience over a 60-day period. Defective orders include those with negative reviews, cancellations (excluding those initiated by the buyer), and product-related complaints. Amazon recommends maintaining an ODR of less than 1%, which signals high service quality and minimizes negative customer experiences. Late shipment rate (LSR) is the percentage of orders shipped later than the expected handling time. To maintain a high level of service, your LSR should stay below 4% over both 10-day and 30-day periods. Pre-fulfillment cancellation rate (CR) reflects the percentage of orders canceled by the seller before shipment. A low cancellation rate is critical for customer trust, and Amazon recommends keeping it under 2.5%. Valid tracking rate (VTR) is the percentage of orders with valid tracking numbers provided. To meet Amazon’s service standards, your VTR should exceed 95%.

How to monitor service metricsYou can track key performance indicators using the Account Health Dashboard in Seller Central. This tool helps monitor your service levels and allows you to take timely action if issues arise.

If you'd prefer to delegate order fulfillment and returns, consider using Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA). With FBA, Amazon handles storage, packing, shipping, and customer service, including returns. This not only reduces operational overhead but also helps maintain high service standards and improve customer satisfaction.

Competitive price

Pricing is one of the most critical factors for winning the Buy Box. Sellers should maintain prices that are competitive within the market. Amazon applies strict pricing standards, and offering attractive prices significantly increases your chances of securing the Featured Offer.

Shipping terms

Amazon prioritizes sellers who provide fast and reliable shipping. Those who use Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) often have an advantage, as Amazon manages logistics. This ensures consistent, high-quality service, which improves the likelihood of winning the Buy Box.

Product availability

Maintaining sufficient inventory is essential. Regularly monitor your stock levels, especially during peak demand periods. Keep products consistently in stock, and it will increase your chances of meeting customer needs and securing the Buy Box.

How can you become Buy Box eligible in 2025?

Becoming Buy Box eligible is the first step in competing for the Featured Offer. Once eligible, your product will begin to compete against other relevant listings.

It is essential to maintain high performance across all key metrics, as these metrics directly impact your chances of winning the Buy Box.

Key criteria for participation in the Buy Box competition

Requirements may vary slightly by category.

Professional selling account: You must have an active professional account in good standing, with no Amazon policy violations and consistent performance. This type of account also grants access to advanced analytics, advertising tools, and seller management features. New products: Generally, only new products qualify for the Buy Box in most categories. Used or refurbished products are subject to separate terms and conditions and are typically not eligible for the Featured Offer. Competitive price: Product prices (including shipping) must be at or below that of major retailers outside of Amazon. To stay competitive, it's crucial to regularly monitor the market and adjust your prices accordingly.

Check out Amazon's official recommendations for complete information on how to improve your chances of winning the Buy Box.

Conclusions

The Buy Box (Featured Offer) is the primary section on the product page containing the Buy Now and Add to Cart buttons. Amazon prioritizes these listings and displays them first. Products featured in the Buy Box have a significantly higher chance of being purchased. Most purchases on Amazon are made through the Buy Box. Getting into the Featured Offer increases product visibility, seller trust, and sales. Key factors affecting Buy Box eligibility:

