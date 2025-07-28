Firebase Dynamic Links Is Shutting Down — Here’s How to Preserve Functionality and Retain Users

Firebase will discontinue support for its Dynamic Links service on August 25, 2025. This means that you will no longer be able to create new links, and all old ones will stop working and return a 404 or 403 error. However, if you organize the migration correctly, not only will link functionality be preserved, but it may also become more controllable and stable.

Will the termination of Firebase Dynamic Links affect you?

Go to your Firebase console, select Dynamic Links, and check if any links have been created. If the list is empty, you are probably not using the service, and no action is required.

If there are links or if you don't have access to Firebase or are unsure if it's up-to-date, contact the developers. Ask them to check if the Firebase Dynamic Links library is used in the app code. If so, dynamic links may be part of your product.

At this stage, it is worth manually checking all the channels where they could be present:

Advertising campaigns

URLs on the website

Email newsletters

QR codes

If there are links to the page.link or app.goo.gl domains, replace them with new ones, taking the chosen deep linking solution into account.

What problems do mobile links solve?

Firebase Dynamic Links combines several technologies into one service, enabling developers to accomplish key tasks.

Contextual routing by platform. For example, if a user visits from a desktop, a web page opens; if the user visits from a mobile device, the app or App Store/Google Play opens.

Deep linking. If the app is installed, a specific screen opens instead of the home page.

Analytics and marketing. Send UTM tags, campaign and user IDs, and other parameters for further processing in GA4, AppsFlyer, Adjust, or an internal analytics system.

Important: FDL did not implement deep linking in the app itself — it only passed parameters. It was up to the developer to configure the correct processing within the code.

What types of links are there, and which ones are available without Firebase?

App Links (Android)

The native mechanism opens an app via HTTP/HTTPS links. This requires domain verification (assetlinks.json) and works without Firebase.

Universal Links (iOS)

Universal Links are similar to App Links and intended for Apple platforms. They require an apple-app-site-association file to confirm the domain.

App Links (for Android) and Universal Links (for iOS) are both recommended native mechanisms for opening mobile applications via regular HTTP/HTTPS links that interact directly with the operating system.

Pros of App Links/Universal Links:

Speed and stability: They open the app directly, without intermediate redirects or external services.

Security: They require domain ownership verification via assetlinks.json or apple-app-site-association, which reduces the risk of phishing.

Direct integration into the OS: iOS and Android automatically recognize links related to your app.

Control: You are fully responsible for the opening logic, routing, and fallback.

No third-party services: You can implement full deep link logic without dependencies.

Cons of App Links/Universal Links:

Complex configuration: You must correctly configure link handling and link the app to the domain. You also need to consider the different behaviors of various operating systems and browsers.

A lack of short links: If you need a short URL, you must develop your own shortener or use a third-party service.

Deferred deep linking is not available out of the box. After installing the app, you cannot automatically redirect the user to the desired screen. You need to build logic to save parameters via clipboard, SharedPreferences, Universal Pasteboard, etc.

Limited analytics: There is no built-in system for tracking clicks, transitions, campaign attribution, etc. Everything must be implemented independently or integrated with a third-party service.

Deep Link

This is a path within an application. For example, myapp://product/123. It must be processed manually through intent filters or a deep link handler.

Fallback

If the app is not installed, the user can be redirected to the market page or the web version. This can be implemented manually or through a third-party service.

UTM tags

You can add utm_source, utm_medium, and utm_campaign to any links and then process these parameters in GA4 or other analytics tools.

Available alternatives if you need more

If all you need is basic navigation between application screens, native solutions are enough. However, if you need centralized link generation, deferred deep linking support (to redirect the user to a specific screen immediately after installing the app), detailed analytics by clicks and traffic sources, or attribution reporting, you should consider third-party services. These tools include:

Branch.io

AppsFlyer OneLink

Adjust

Singular

Airbridge

Kochava

A solution based on Bitly with its own deep link processor

They have similar functionality to Firebase Dynamic Links, including support for deep integration, deferred transitions, campaign tracking, and transition context preservation.

AppsFlyer OneLink

This is a solution from a mobile attribution and analytics platform. OneLink allows you to create universal links that:

Automatically adapt to the user's device type.

Support deep navigation within the app (deep linking).

Redirect even after the app is installed (deferred deep linking).

The service allows you to centrally create links based on templates. It integrates with Google Ads campaigns, Facebook, email newsletters, text messages, social networks, and QR codes.

All transitions are tracked, and UTM tagging is supported. A built-in fallback opens the webpage or app in the market.

Pros:

Analytics, attribution, and deep linking are combined in one tool. Scalability. Convenient, template-based link creation.

Cons:

Full functionality is only available in paid versions. The interface requires configuration.

Adjust Deeplinks

This feature of the Adjust SDK focuses on mobile marketing, attribution, and fraud prevention.

It allows you to create deep links with support for fallback scenarios and deferred deep linking. It has a convenient link generator with campaign parameters and support for internal analytics, including session, event, and campaign performance tracking.

Adjust is ideal for those who already use the SDK because deep links are integrated into the standard stack.

Pros:

Easy to set up, especially within the already connected Adjust Analytics. Fast link generation. Focus on security (anti-fraud).

Cons:

Adjust is less flexible than similar platforms with an extended infrastructure for mass or automated link creation, such as AppsFlyer OneLink and Branch.io. There are fewer options for customizing the design or deep link logic because the developers' main focus is on tracking.

Branch.io

A service that specializes exclusively in deep links, Branch provides the most powerful and flexible deep linking mechanism. Unlike AppsFlyer or Adjust, Branch's primary focus is deep linking. It supports deferred deep linking, Universal Links (iOS), App Links (Android), fallback, QR codes, and social media previews.

Developers can generate links in bulk, conduct A/B testing, and integrate with analytics platforms such as Firebase, GA4, Amplitude, and Segment.

Branch is especially useful for referral programs and transitions from web browsers or email newsletters to apps.

Pros:

High level of stability. Flexible deep linking settings. Strong technical support. High-quality documentation. The free plan is sufficient for small projects.

Cons:

There is no built-in campaign attribution, so it must be implemented separately through other analytics services. The setup process may seem more complicated for beginners than it is in AppsFlyer or Adjust.

Parameter App/Universal Links AppsFlyer OneLink Adjust Deeplinks Branch.io Purpose Native navigation between app and web content. Attribution, deep linking, and analytics. Attribution, fraud protection, and deep linking. Full deep linking (deep integration into the app). Deep linking / Deferred Only deep linking (deferred — manually) Yes/Yes Yes/Yes Yes/Yes Fallback It must be implemented manually via a redirect or JavaScript. Yes (web, market, app store). Yes Yes (web, market, and custom fallback). UTM tags Can be added, but processing is done on the application side. Supported Supported Supported Integration with Analytics No built-in analytics integration. It must be done manually. GA4, Firebase, and internal GA4, Firebase, and internal GA4, Firebase, Amplitude, Segment, etc. Bulk link creation You need to create them manually or implement generation logic yourself. Yes (with templates). Limited Yes (API, dynamic creation, and custom parameters). Deep link configuration logic Full flexibility; implementation via code. High flexibility and marketing management. Limited flexibility and standard logic. High flexibility with conditional logic and transition parameters. Recommended use case Technical projects with minimal dependencies. Marketing, paid campaigns, and analytics. Affiliate marketing and advertising campaigns. Referral programs, content navigation, and deep UX scenarios. Price Free Free version with limited features, then licensed. Included in paid plans. Free up to a certain limit, then paid plans. Entry threshold High: everything needs to be configured manually. Low Low Medium: basic understanding of deep linking required.

What to choose?

App Links / Universal Links are best for technical teams that need complete control and no third-party dependencies. If your app already has deep linking set up and you can implement fallback, tracking, and deferred routing manually, this free solution is reliable and independent. However, it requires deep development expertise.

AppsFlyer OneLink is the best choice for teams that are actively marketing and need accurate attribution, easy link creation, deferred clicks, and UTM analytics. It is suitable if you already use AppsFlyer for mobile advertising analytics.

Adjust Deeplinks is ideal for product and user acquisition (UA) teams that use Adjust as their primary analytics system. Deeplinks are part of the Adjust ecosystem and can be easily integrated into reporting. They also support delayed clicks.

Branch.io is the most flexible solution for high-UX scenarios, such as referral systems, content transitions, and distribution on social networks and messengers. It supports sophisticated routing logic, custom fallbacks, and short links. It's ideal if you need a scalable deep linking infrastructure that is not tied to an advertising service.

Conclusions