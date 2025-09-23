Google Ads Extensions: The Little Extra Your Ads Need

Google Ads extensions are like little bonuses that make your ads more helpful and engaging. Although they are small, they can significantly improve performance.

Great restaurants, for example, don’t just rely on a delicious menu — they also offer extras like providing blankets when it’s chilly on the terrace or singing “Happy Birthday” for guests. These thoughtful additions are exactly what ad extensions do for your ads.

Ad extensions are profit multipliers — they give people more reasons to click, call, visit, or buy. Businesses that use them see higher click-through rates, stronger ad relevance, and better return on investment (ROI) without increasing their budget.

Google Ad Extensions: Your Ads’ Little Helpers

Google Ads are the sponsored results customers see at the very top of Google when they search for something. This type of ad gives businesses instant visibility and the ability to target only people actively searching for a product/service.

If Carrie Bradshaw uses Google, she’ll type like “best curly hair products” or “buy Manolo Blanic online.” Then click on the ad at the top of the page and purchase the items she needs online, saving herself from having to walk through the crowded streets of New York in high heels.

Google Ads have a “Sponsored” label at the top, which is how you can tell the difference from organic search

Extension ads (now called “assets”) allow you to display extra information alongside your classic Google Ads:

phone number

logo

website categories

images

service request, etc.

These extensions are free and easy to set up. What's not to love?

This Google Ads includes the following extensions: categories from the website, the address, opening hours, and a photo

Why Do Search Ad Extensions Matter?

Ad assets are like Carrie’s accessories — they take a simple outfit (your text ad) and turn it into a head-turner. They squeeze every drop of value from your ad budget, making each pound work overtime.

Let's take a look at what else they can do:

Align with bigger marketing goals. Whether you want to generate calls, encourage store visits, boost app downloads, or increase online sales, there’s an asset designed to achieve that. More qualified leads and less wasted spend. With sitelinks, price lists, or location info, people click exactly what they’re looking for. More reasons to choose you. Instead of just one headline, show off perks such as free delivery, 24/7 service, or a best price guarantee. No extra cost. Google doesn't charge extra for using these features — you only pay for clicks.

The Ad Assets Categories: Same Dress, Different Moves

There are a total of 19 ad extensions available on Google Ads. Eight of these are dynamic, while the other 11 are set up manually.

The manual ones require a few minutes of setup to customise them. Dynamic ones just… appear, like a Netflix recommendation you didn't ask for. Once you start watching it, though, you realise that it has become your comfort film and you can’t live without it anymore!

Ad Extensions That Work Hard (So You Don’t Have To)

Google has a set of dynamic ad extensions that activate automatically. Google's algorithm automatically generates them by pulling information from your website, your ads, and third-party sources:

Dynamic sitelink extensions

Dynamic callout extensions

Dynamic structured snippet extensions

Dynamic image extensions

Automated location extensions

Automated call extensions

Automated message extensions

Seller ratings extensions

Think of dynamic extensions like a guest star — they don’t appear in every episode. Google decides when to bring them on, based on your ad’s placement, the competition in the lineup, and how well they’ve performed in the past.

Ads Assets You Work Hard On (But Worth Every Second)

If dynamic assets are Google’s “autopilot mode,” then manual ad assets are you in the driver’s seat. These are the Google Ads extension types you set up, customize, and polish to make sure your ads look exactly the way you want:

Sitelink assets

Callout assets

Structured snippet assets

Call assets

Location assets

Affiliate location assets

App assets

Image assets

Lead form assets

Price assets

Promotion assets

These give you control over messaging, visuals, and offers — while dynamic assets are just good “guesses” based on your site.

Google Ads Extension Types: Small Extras, Big Impact

Every ad extension has its moment to shine, and each one can give your ads a little extra boost. I’ll spill the tea on a few fan favorites.

Sitelink Assets

There are extra links that appear below your main Google ad. Each link takes users directly to a specific page on your website.

Sitelinks give people shortcuts to exactly what they’re searching for and make your ad taller, bolder, and more noticeable in search results. These Google Ads extensions boost the chance someone clicks the right link — and cuts down on wasted clicks wandering around your site.

Think of them as VIP shortcuts on your ad — instead of sending everyone to the homepage, you escort each visitor straight to the page they actually came to see.

Callout Extensions

There are short, snappy phrases that appear under your Google ad text.

These assets are not clickable links — instead, they highlight key benefits, features, or offers that make your company stand out: “Free Shipping,” “24/7 Support,” “Price Match Guarantee,” “Owned by Expert”, etc.

They add extra info without extra cost and give customers more reasons to click on you instead of your competitor.

Image Extensions

Instead of plain words, you can show a small, clickable image like a product shot, your logo, or a lifestyle photo that perfectly matches your offer. Image Google Ad extensions add a visual pop that grabs attention.

They grab attention fast (eyes are drawn to visuals) and make your ad stand out from all-text competitors.

Location Extensions

Location Google Ads extensions are like a GPS for your ad — they show your business address, a map, or how far you are from the searcher. Perfect for guiding customers straight to your store, cafe, or office without any extra effort on their part.

They drive foot traffic by helping customers get directions in one click and build trust by showing you’re a real, local business.

Tips and Tricks for Killer Ad Extensions

Ad extension can make your ads bigger and bolder, and increase their click-through rate. These tips and tricks will help you maximise the effectiveness of each extension.

Google recommends using as many ad extensions as possible, provided they are relevant to your business goals. Make sure each extension supports your objective — calls, visits, downloads, or purchases. Best results happen when you give Google a strong script to start with. If you haven’t filled in enough manual extensions, Google can step in and add extra phrases to make your ad more appealing. But since you can’t fully control the message, they should complement — not replace — your manual setup. Google Ads provides metrics for each extension. Monitor which extensions get clicks and conversions, then optimize. For example, swap out underperforming sitelinks or images for better results. You need to list your app on iOS or Android to use app extensions. Google Ads will then search for it, and it will appear as an extension option. You can use Google Ads app extensions to complement an app campaign you already have running.

FAQ

Why do search ad extensions matter?

Because they make your ads bigger, richer, and more clickable. Extension ads give users more ways to engage — whether that’s visiting your site, calling your business, or checking your location.

What is the benefit of including ad extensions in your search ads?

They highlight your best offers, services, and calls-to-action right in the search results. In short: more visibility, more credibility, and often, more conversions without extra ad spend.

How to set up Google Ad assets?

In Google Ads, head to the “Assets” section, choose the type you want, and add your custom details. Once saved, they can automatically show up alongside your ads whenever Google predicts they’ll boost performance.

Do ad extensions cost extra?

Nope — you don’t pay anything additional for using them. You’re only charged for clicks (just like regular ads), but extensions can increase your ad’s space and appeal without raising your budget.