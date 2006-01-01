Blog
All posts with «PPC case studies» tag
GoldLaser Success Story: How to Get 174% More Calls with Video Ads
Case Studies
Paid Media
2 days ago
3
Van Tung Do
148
9
Neropizza Success Story: How a Black Dough Pizza Delivery Ads Earned ROMI Growth of 616%
Case Studies
Paid Media
15 days ago
3
Mary Holub
492
7
Citrus Success Story: How to Increase Revenue by 54.7% with Google Ads Marketing
Case Studies
Paid Media
17 days ago
3
Anna Sergeeva
533
8
Citrus Success Story: How to Reduce Transaction Costs by 48% with Automated Strategies in Google Ads
Case Studies
Paid Media
a month ago
3
Anna Sergeeva
596
8
Kovalska Real Estate Success Story: How to Increase the Number of Conversions by 75% in Apartment Advertising
Case Studies
Paid Media
a month ago
5
Olga Nepitaylenko
760
8
Megadom PPC Case Study – How to Promote an Offline Business During the Pandemic
Paid Media
a month ago
4
Bohdan Voloshyn
546
4
Outpost Club Success Story: How Website Conversion Can be Increased by 32% Within Three Months
Case Studies
Paid Media
2 months ago
4
Anastasia Kundelskaya
1037
5
Matrason.ua Success Story: How to Sell Beds on Facebook
Case Studies
Paid Media
2 months ago
3
Sergey Berezhnoy
987
4
Intertop Case Study: Discovery Ads for Placing Ads on YouTube and Gmail
Case Studies
Paid Media
2 months ago
3
Yaroslav Kyshko
981
2
PPC Case Study: How We Managed to Reduce the Lead Price by 60% for a UAE Carpet Cleaning Service Company
Case Studies
Paid Media
2 months ago
4
Daria Liashenko
730
2
Eva Success Story: How to Recoup Advertising Campaigns With and Without Google Smart Shopping
Case Studies
Paid Media
2 months ago
4
Sergey Berezhnoy
776
4
Secunda Success Story: How to Make Campaigns with 400% ROI Using Targeting Ads on Facebook
Case Studies
Paid Media
2 months ago
3
Sergey Berezhnoy
684
5
Sportcenter Store Success Story: How to Achieve a 295% Increase in Transactions in a Month
Case Studies
Paid Media
2 months ago
4
Pavel Haidar
680
4
Intertop Success Story: How to Increase Brand Awareness and Sales Using YouTube
Case Studies
Paid Media
2 months ago
4
Evgeniy Kaduk
603
6
Colin’s Success Story: Increased ROAS by 110% in Six Months
Case Studies
Paid Media
3 months ago
2
Anastasia Kundelskaya
644
5
How to Make Ad Campaigns Profitable and Scale Them by 400% — Lascos Case for Cosmetology Equipment
Case Studies
Paid Media
3 months ago
3
Bohdan Voloshyn
571
4
Bekker Success Story: Revenue Growth by 500%
Case Studies
Paid Media
3 months ago
4
Olga Ivanova
743
6
