What Is Amazon Brand Registry and How Does It Work?

What Is Amazon Brand Registry and How Does It Work?

As competition on Amazon intensifies, the number of dishonest sellers is growing. These sellers mislead buyers using tactics such as copying other people's brands and imitating original products. The Brand Registry program is designed to combat these issues.

In this article, I will explain the program's features, how to register your brand, and how to improve product promotion using the program. I will also present some successful case studies.

What is Amazon Brand Registry?

This program protects the intellectual property rights of brands that sell products on Amazon. It allows official brand representatives to monitor their products, combat counterfeiting, and influence the placement of their products in the marketplace catalog.

Both trademark owners and their official representatives, such as licensed distributors or agents, are eligible to participate in Amazon Brand Registry.

To register, you must provide proof of brand ownership, such as registration documents and official permission from the trademark owner. In essence, Brand Registry allows owners to monitor the use of their brand names on the Amazon platform, secure additional rights, and protect their brand. As a result, companies can reduce the risk of counterfeiting, protect their reputation, and strengthen consumer trust.

In addition to protection against counterfeiting, participation in the Amazon Brand Registry program comes with access to advanced content management and promotional tools.

With A+ Content (Enhanced Brand Content), you can create engaging visual descriptions with tables, charts, and banners to significantly increase conversion rates.

Brand Analytics provides advanced analytics of search queries, buyer behavior, and competitors. These are not available to regular sellers.

With Sponsored Brands (brand advertising), you can run ads featuring your brand logo, headline, and multiple products simultaneously.

With Amazon Storefront, you can create your own mini-website for your brand on Amazon with a separate URL.

Project Zero, Transparency, and IP Accelerator are additional programs that automatically detect counterfeits and accelerate the brand protection process.

If you don’t register the brand, these opportunities are either completely unavailable or significantly limited. Therefore, Brand Registry provides more than just protection—it is the foundation for building a strong and recognizable brand on Amazon.

Key features of Brand Registry

Trademark protection. Brand owners can report infringements and remove unauthorized listings of their products. Monitoring tools. These can quickly identify potential infringements, such as trademark misuse or counterfeit products. Improved control over all content associated with brand products, including the ability to create and edit descriptions, images, and other materials seen by customers. Protection from third-party sellers. This prevents situations where third-party sellers sell products under a brand with which they are not affiliated or deliberately confuse consumers. For example, unscrupulous merchants might sell one brand's products under the guise of a competitor's products.

Brand Registry provides brand owners with effective tools to protect their intellectual property. It helps them strengthen their reputation and gives them more control over how their products are presented on Amazon.

Access to advanced content management and analytics tools

Participation in Brand Registry expands content management capabilities.

A+ Content on Amazon helps sellers create engaging, visually appealing content. This content can include detailed product descriptions, infographics, comparison charts, brand stories, and more. It showcases your product, highlights its benefits, and builds customer trust.

First example with A+ content

Second example with A+ content

Example without A+ content

Second example without A+ content

Brand story displayed above A+ content.

Use this space to present your brand, highlight its unique features and USP, and evoke emotions that reinforce the decision to buy. Several layouts are available when creating your story.

Brand store. Would you like to showcase your brand's unique features and product range? This option is for you. When users click on your brand name on a product page, they will see a store with well-thought-out content and a visually appealing design. There will also be no lists with products of your competitors.

Sponsored brand advertising is a type of sponsored ad that can only be used by registered brands. These ads were formerly known as Headline Search Ads (HSAs). They appear at the top of the search results and display your brand store and some of your products.

The Amazon Vine program is open to sellers who have registered their brand and have an eligible product. Sellers provide their products to selected users free of charge. In return, participants typically leave an honest review. This makes it easier for new products to generate feedback early on.

With A/B testing, you can compare two versions of A+ content, two product titles, or two product images.

Recurring subscriptions are a great way for Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) sellers to increase their sales with minimal effort. FBA is a comprehensive set of services provided by Amazon to sellers. However, this option is only available if the brand has been successfully registered.

Amazon Brand Analytics is a comprehensive analytics tool that provides access to useful reports. For instance, you can use it to find out which products are most often added to a customer's shopping cart alongside one of your products. This allows you to identify cross-selling opportunities and expand your product range. These tools will help you stay competitive and optimize your presence on the Amazon platform.

How to register your brand in Amazon Brand Registry

Before you begin the registration process, ensure that your brand meets the program's basic requirements.

Preliminary requirement: a trademark and documentation

The main requirement is that you have a registered trademark in the relevant jurisdiction. Your trademark can be either verbal (brand name) or graphic (logo), and it must be officially registered with your country's patent office.

Required documentation:

Trademark registration number. This official number, issued by the patent office, confirms that your trademark is registered.



Country of registration. To participate in the Brand Registry program, your trademark must be registered with an officially recognized patent office. Amazon accepts trademark registrations from a specific list of countries, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, European Union countries, Australia, India, Japan, and others.



You can find a complete list of countries for which Amazon confirms registration on the official Brand Registry website or in the Amazon Help Center. If your trademark is registered in a country not on the list, check that it meets Amazon's requirements before applying.

List of product and service categories. This is a list of the categories under which your trademark is registered, and it is required for the correct display of your trademark on Amazon.

Step-by-step instructions to register a brand on Amazon

Log in to your Amazon Seller Central account. If you don't have one, register as a seller on the platform.

Go to Amazon Brand Registry. Find the relevant section in the menu, or follow the link on the official Brand Registry page. Start the registration process. Click the "Get Started" button and follow the on-screen instructions. Enter your brand information. Fill in the fields with your brand name, trademark registration number, and country of registration.

Provide examples of how you use your trademark. Amazon may request more information or additional examples, such as an image of the product with the logo or a link to the official website. Wait for a review. After submitting your application, Amazon will review the information you provided. This process can take anywhere from a few days to two weeks. Receive confirmation of registration. Once your application is approved, you will receive confirmation of your brand registration in Brand Registry in your account. You can now enjoy all the program's benefits.

Tips to avoid errors when registering a brand

Here are some proven ways to avoid common mistakes.

First, make sure your trademark is registered correctly. Verify that it is registered in the correct jurisdiction and that you have all the necessary documents. Use accurate details. Be careful with your brand name and trademark registration number. Incorrect or incomplete information will slow things down or cause your application to be rejected. Provide the required documents. If Amazon requests additional samples or documents, provide them as quickly as possible. Make sure you have access to your email. Ensure that you can access the email address associated with your Amazon account. Don't delay. This is especially important if you are planning to launch new products or strengthen your brand protection soon. Don't put off registration.

Should you register your brand with Brand Registry?

It depends. It is beneficial to register your brand with the program if:

You have registered trademarks. You will receive effective intellectual property protection on the Amazon platform. You have encountered problems with counterfeiting or trademark infringement. Brand Registry will quickly and effectively resolve these issues in the future if you have already had such experiences. You actively promote your brand on Amazon. Access to Brand Registry tools is essential for successful marketing and increasing sales.

Potential drawbacks and limitations of the program

Although Brand Registry offers many advantages, there are certain limitations to consider.

The program requires a registered trademark. The program is only available to trademark owners, which may be a limitation for new or small businesses that have not yet registered their trademarks. Registration may take time. The process may be delayed if your company does not have all the necessary documents or if problems arise during verification. Monitoring can be challenging. Companies with a large product range may have difficulty monitoring all their products, especially if violations become systematic.

Overall, registering with the Brand Registry is beneficial for most brands seeking to protect their intellectual property and grow successfully on the platform. However, you should consider the program's advantages and limitations before making a decision.

📌 Related Case Study Looking to scale your fashion or lifestyle brand on Amazon?

Explore the detailed case:

👉 Fashion Marketing Case Study: Scaling Premium Women’s Apparel and Accessories Brands on Marketplaces

How to promote products using Brand Registry

Using A+ Content and advanced image options

One of the main benefits of participating in Brand Registry is access to A+ Content. This feature allows you to create visually appealing, expanded product pages.

With A+ Content, you can add images, videos, charts, tables, and extended descriptions to make your products more appealing to buyers. Using high-quality images and multimedia content allows you to more effectively convey your product's unique features and benefits.

This helps your products stand out from the competition, boosts your conversion rates, and attracts more buyers.

Creating an Amazon store and using the Sponsored Brands tool

With Amazon Brand Registry, you can create your own Amazon Store — a personalized mini-site on the platform where you can showcase your brand and all your products.

With an Amazon Store, you can organize your products by category, tell your brand story, and improve customer engagement.

Participants also have access to the Sponsored Brands tool, which allows them to promote their brand with banner ads. This tool helps drive more traffic to your products and increase their visibility on the platform.

Analytical tools to measure effectiveness

With access to advanced analytical tools, you can track the effectiveness of advertising campaigns, analyze buyer behavior, and evaluate sales performance.

These tools provide detailed information about your products' performance in the market, as well as suggest the most effective marketing strategies and areas for improvement. With this information, you can make informed decisions about product promotion, optimize advertising budgets, and increase return on investment.

Examples of successful cases

Now, let's take a look at a few companies that have used the Brand Registry program successfully to protect their brand and increase sales.

1. OXO (consumer goods) specializes in producing high-quality kitchen tools. As the brand gained popularity on Amazon, counterfeit products using their name began to appear on the platform. This negatively impacted the company’s reputation and led to a drop in sales. After enrolling in Brand Registry, OXO was able to quickly detect and remove listings of counterfeit goods. As a result, they not only regained control over their brand but also improved customer relations. This led to a 20% increase in sales during the first quarter after registration. 2. Faweio US, an electronics manufacturer and innovator of gadgets, has also encountered unauthorized use of their trademark by other sellers. Thanks to Brand Registry, they were able to monitor violations and protect their products from counterfeiting. Faweio further improved the quality of their product content with A+ Content and increased the conversion rate of their products on Amazon by 15%.

How Brand Registry tackles counterfeiting and boosts sales

Counterfeiting is one of the biggest threats to brands on Amazon. Using monitoring tools, companies can swiftly identify and remove suspicious listings from the platform. This protects the brand's reputation and ensures customer loyalty, which directly impacts sales.

At the same time, improving product content and using advertising tools, such as Sponsored Brands, helps companies increase product visibility and sales.

💼 Want to Protect and Grow Your Brand on Amazon? Netpeak helps businesses build sustainable strategies on Amazon — from brand protection and content optimization to advertising and analytics.

👉 Explore our full Amazon Marketing Services

Conclusions

Amazon Brand Registry is a powerful tool that offers brand owners numerous ways of protecting and promoting their products. Key benefits include:

Enhanced intellectual property protection, which allows you to respond quickly to infringements and remove counterfeit products from the platform. Full control over product listings, which ensures accurate representation and increased conversion rates through A+ Content and other tools. Access to advanced marketing and analytics tools, such as Sponsored Brands and Amazon Store, which help increase product visibility and sales.

Despite its many advantages, the Amazon Brand Registry program has certain limitations.

A registered trademark is required. You cannot benefit from the program without registering your trademark with the relevant patent authorities. There is limited ability to influence third-party sellers. While the program helps combat counterfeiting, it does not give you complete control over third-party sellers offering similar products. Not all countries are supported. If a trademark is registered in a country not on Amazon's list, Brand Registry cannot be used. Constant monitoring is also required. Although there are automatic means of detecting violations, the brand owner must independently monitor products and file complaints. The program does not guarantee absolute protection. While Brand Registry greatly simplifies brand protection, it is not a perfect mechanism against fraud and unfair competition.

To successfully protect their brand on Amazon, I recommend that sellers do the following: