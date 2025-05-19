Who Is an Outsource Marketer, And Why Do You Need One?

Who Is an Outsource Marketer, And Why Do You Need One?

Do you need to increase the number of new service requests? Do you need to launch a new product in the local market or an existing product in a foreign market? Does your marketing lack consistency and understanding of processes? Do you want to understand how well your advertising works and how you can increase its effectiveness?

Does this sound familiar? The task of solving these questions (and many more) is performed by a marketer. Not just any specialist, but a professional and experienced one. Where do you find them?

If you haven’t heard about Netpeak Agencies Group’s Outsourced Marketer project, this article is for you. I’ll tell you how outsourced marketing works and why your company needs it.

What is outsourced marketing?

What is outsourced marketing?

Outsourcing is the transfer of part of a company’s internal processes to an external contractor, i.e., a freelancer or a specialized company.

Accordingly, marketing outsourcing is necessary for those companies that do not have time, do not want to or do not know how to build their own marketing processes.

The decision to start working with an outsourced marketer should be made when you have compared the key parameters of total marketing costs – time and money, which are actually the same in business.

Finding someone to join the team takes at least three months of interviewing, followed by another two months of probation. Add to that the cost of resources to create testing assignments, infrastructure, KPIs, career ladders, training, a reporting system, etc.

I have created a service for those who want it better and faster – an opportunity to work immediately with a senior-level marketer who only needs permissions, and Netpeak Ukraine will provide everything else.

The blog has a practical article on choosing between an agency, in-house or freelance specialist, which breaks down the pros and cons of each option.

I have been consulting Ukrainian companies for three years. My favorite thing is to research and analyze how a particular business is organized and how it can achieve its planned success. Based on my experience at Netpeak Agencies Group and consulting, I developed the DSA (Discovery, Strategy, Action) framework.

Read more in the article Why Your Marketing Isn’t Working or How to Do Research Using the DSA Framework.

Based on this experience, I can confidently say that many companies definitely lack strong marketing to effectively promote and drive results.

In some cases, in-house marketers do not have sufficient skills, lack expertise, and then there is a need to train the team. Or there is a need to conduct an audit, to build marketing processes in the company.

Outsourced marketing can provide the best solution for both small, medium, and large businesses.

Who is an outsourced marketer?

This is a marketer who works for you remotely, building processes and covering all the needs of the marketing department.

How do you know it’s time to hire an outsourced marketer?

You want to generate more leads, explore new markets, or launch a new product – but you’re not sure where to start.

You want to scale and increase leads but need guidance on how to make it happen.

You already have advertising in place but aren’t confident it’s delivering optimal results.

You don’t have the resources to identify the skills you need, create incentive programs, or plan for training and career development.

You’re ready to start immediately and want fast, measurable results without a trial period.

An outsourced marketer from Netpeak Ukraine is your senior-level inbound marketer.

They are ready to work from day one – no interviews, no testing, no probationary period. There is no need to train them, create incentive systems, etc.

What does an outsourced marketer do?

Creating an annual marketing plan to achieve business goals. Budgeting. Hypothesis development and testing. Market and competitor analysis. Analyzing of available data. Providing recommendations to implement CRM. Finding, selecting, working with and managing vendors for marketing tasks. Setting and tracking key KPIs:

MQL (Marketing Qualified Lead) – a request for services

SQL (Sales Qualified Lead) – a ready to buy lead

CPL (cost per lead) – the price of a lead, an order

CAC (Customer Acquisition Cost) – the cost of acquiring a customer who makes a purchase

LTV (customer lifetime value)

ROAS (Return on Advertising Spend) – measures the effectiveness of advertising spend

Customers

Money

How outsourced marketing works at Netpeak Agencies Group

The agency has a team of marketers led by Yulia Gordienko (y.gordienko@netpeak.net), the senior outsourced marketing guru. We always have the first meeting together — you, me, and Yulia.

If you are satisfied with everything, have an understanding of global and intermediate goals and the format of work, we can start.

The specialist’s work schedule is standard for an office worker – working days, from 10 to 19.00 Kyiv time. We book up to 40 hours per month for a project (work with tasks and meetings). If your project requires more time, we will discuss it individually.

An outsourced marketer works on no more than four client projects at a time to focus on the details and goals of the business.

If necessary, the marketer will bring in other agency specialists and specialized consultants from your business niche to solve one-time tasks. For example, a technical audit, an ad campaign audit, the creation of an analytics tool, etc.

Technically, the preparation for cooperation is as follows:

You leave a request and receive a quote for review and approval. We communicate and answer all your questions. If everything is okay, you choose a payment method, sign the contract, pay the invoice, and we start working.

Stages of work

The work of an outsourced marketer is generally divided into three stages. These may vary depending on the type and size of the business, as well as the goals and current market situation.

Stage 1: Analysis and planningThis takes 20 to 40 business days, again depending on your goals and scope of work

At this stage we:

Get to know the team

Conduct a briefing (Q&A)

Get permissions for the necessary services and data analysis (Google Analytics, CRM)

Research the current state of the company’s marketing

Perform market and competitor analysis

Prepare and present a marketing plan to achieve the company’s main business objective with KPIs, hypotheses and tools.

Stage 2: The launch of the marketing system

Within 20–30 business days, you will receive from your outsourced marketer:

A full Google spreadsheet with end-to-end cohort analysis (we combine data from the website: Google Analytics + CRM), output formulas for key marketing KPIs.

Specific tasks based on the marketing plan in the selected areas – SEO, paid or targeted advertising, email marketing, SMM, website, etc.

Start looking for contractors to perform the tasks (if necessary) and formulate budgets.

Stage 3: Goal achievement

This is a regular job where you get:

Clear control of all contractors in the right areas – weekly contacts and reports.

Data analysis, collection of hypothesis results and launch of new hypotheses (or scaling of successful ones).

Support in updating end-to-end analytics + weekly reports.

If you want to build your own marketing department at the same time, that’s no problem. In the third stage, the outsourced marketer can both help you find and train your specialist.

Case studies of our clients

Case study 1. Our client operates on a Saas and worldwide model, meaning that its services can be used anywhere in the world. The company has good growth and development prospects. But the growth rate had already slowed down, so they turned to the agency. We started with detailed customer research and answered the question of who brings in the most money. We identified several segments of the target audience and are collecting test statistics for them. We continue to analyze the segments, create custom USPs for them, and confirm them with A/B testing.

Case study 2. A classic e-commerce project with an in-house marketing team. The main request to the agency was whether everything was working as it should, perhaps marketing was missing something. The analysis showed that the company was actively attracting new customers, but there were some difficulties in retaining and returning them. For the client, it is important not only to analyze where and why things are not working, but also to take a fundamental approach to change. That’s why we’ve developed tools for each stage of the See, Think, Do, Care sales funnel. Because product groups are different, we are in the process of implementing product group customization and prescribing tactics. At this stage, our goal is to cover all segments of the client’s target audience.

Conclusions

Outsourced marketing solves the problems of both small and medium-sized companies that do not have a marketing manager or marketing as a working system.

An outsourced marketer builds processes and meets the needs of your marketing department remotely.

You need an outsourced marketer if:

You need to attract more leads, find new markets, or launch a new product.

You need to scale and increase the flow of applications.

You need to evaluate and improve the effectiveness of your advertising.

You don’t have enough resources to understand the skills needed, create incentive systems, training, career paths, etc.

You need to hit the ground running and get results quickly without a trial period.

To solve the following tasks:

Creating an annual marketing plan to achieve business goals.

Budgeting.

Hypothesis development and testing.

Market and competitor analysis.

Analyzing of available data.

Providing recommendations to implement CRM.

Finding, selecting, working with and managing vendors for marketing tasks.

Setting and tracking key KPIs: MQL, SQL, CPL, CAC, LTV, ROAS, clients, and money.

Outsourced marketing from Netpeak Agencies Group works in three stages:

Analysis and planning. Launching the marketing system. Achieving the goal.

You can choose to continue cooperation in the third stage or build your own marketing department. In this case, our specialist will help you find and train your inbound marketers.