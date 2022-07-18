How to use ASO to increase app impression growth in certain regions? Elegro Wallet Case Study

The client

Elegro Wallet app is a personal crypto wallet where users can deposit, buy or order cryptocurrency, exchange bitcoin, ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies with a low commission.

The goal

The client's goal was to bring the application to new markets. In this case, it was necessary to update localizations and increase the visibility and number of installs in the selected regions.

The solution

detailed analysis of market and competitors

selection of new relevant search terms

collection of the semantic core

metadata update

release support: launching Ad campaigns

We prepared the semantic core, selected new relevant search terms, updated the metadata, and released 8 updated localizations:

Chinese (Simplified), English (Canada), French (Canada), English (U.S.), Spanish (Mexico), Arabic, Russian, Ukrainian.

The result

We increased the visibility of Elegro Wallet in selected countries by 74% in organic Impressions and also increased installs. Search terms positions continued their growth for more than a week after the release.

Also, we’ve observed growth of organic impressions in other countries where the English locale is indexed. The largest growth was in Nigeria.

Let’s take a closer look at the results.

Dynamics of organic traffic

The release was divided into two iterations: 1. the release of 5 updated localizations;2. the release of the remaining 3 updated localizations.

Impressions and New Downloads by Search source after releases in all countries (since the English (U.K.) locale is indexed in most regions) by week:

Impressions:

New Downloads:

Thus, with help of ASO iterations, the app began to gain installs from different regions.

Growth graph for new search terms after release: