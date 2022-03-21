Monobank success story: how to increase free installations by 25% using ASO

Service: ASO.

Niche: mobile banking. mobile banking.

Result: Organic impressions increased by 63% and installs by 25%.

Promoting a strong brand is always a challenge for professionals. We need to look for growth points, non-standard solutions and use the entire arsenal of internal developments. We tell how we achieved an increase in installations of the monobank application.

The Client

monobank is the first neobank in Ukraine. This is a bank without branches, queues and chatbots, with an instant credit limit. Monobank has spending analytics and cashback for your favorite product groups and brands. And all this in one application.

Monobank regularly adds features to the app and uses gamification.

The Challenge

These ambitious guys have conquered the market with their customer focus and decided to strengthen their positions in mobile. Because it's not easy to do this in the competitive niche of Internet banking, the team began to look for new growth points.

ASO optimization is a basic tool with which you can increase organic traffic and install quantity per day.

Monobank approached us at a time of high demand in the niche. Some important detail: after increased demand the popularity of branded queries always declines.

The graph shows the predicted app impressions for branded keywords. This is our internal metric based on the Search Popularity (SAP) data provided by Apple.

Did we manage to maintain growth after a seasonal surge?

Let's talk about this in more detail.

Promotion goals

The main objectives of the promotion were:

Increasing the app's impressions in the App Store in Ukraine. Increase the traffic and new customers per day.

The Solution

Application competitor analysis. Thanks to our semi-automated mechanism, we can keep track of the maximum number of relevant competitors. Before we start collecting semantics, we find several dozen apps from competitors. This is necessary to collect all the keywords for which they are indexed, and for auto-suggestions Apple for these queries.

Development and collection of the semantic core.

With the help of an internal tool, we can work with a large volume of search queries in a semi-automatic mode.

Preparation of metadata in three locales (languages) working in Ukraine. In addition to the Ukrainian localization, we additionally used Russian and English (UK), which allowed us to expand the number of indexed characters in the metadata.

Team actions

After the audit, we found that we could expand the semantic core by adding relevant and popular queries for which the app wasn't indexed.

Since the name of the application must match the team's marketing strategy, we could only use the Subtitle and the Keyword Field. However, the other two locales allowed us to cover more keywords, since we had 390 characters instead of 130.

Based on this, we did the work according to the following algorithm:

Expansion and updating of the semantic core in Ukrainian, Russian and English. With the help of our tool, we found new relevant queries. Compilation of new metadata. We have added new queries to cover more keywords. Analysis of changes after the release. The App Store updates positions fairly quickly. The very next day we can draw conclusions about positions that we took after the release. The next 4 iterations of the metadata set for their actualization: replacement of keywords for which it was not possible to take positions in the top 5 for new search queries.

The Result

Organic install and impressions:

We got this result by new positions in the top 5, which we managed to take for popular keywords.

The app received a bigger amount of installs compared to the same period last year, when there was a decline in popularity. This year we managed to maintain growth.

Impressions and installations amount:

Testimonials

Murager Sharipov, Senior Project Manager of Enterprise Department and Junior Partner at Netpeak:

A positive result was achieved by a high-quality synchronization and interaction with the client. At the stage of sale and preparation of the audit, we identified common goals and points of growth. We had the same vision and belief in product development. We believed that the app had tangible growth potential. Since the existing locales used an incomplete set of keywords, it was necessary to expand the semantic core and rework the metadata to increase the amount of keywords. Further, the matter remained only for technical implementation, which we managed to successfully cope with.

Anatoly Rogalsky, CMO monobank:

One day, the guys suggested that I look at the possibilities of an ASO-related startup (RadASO). I was curious what kind of utility can be screwed for such a simple task. After the demo, I immediately decided on a trial period, because with RadASO I was finally able to divide the costs of ASO by the number of new attracted clients — that meaning I could understand the cost of attracting in this channel.

Project team: Radomir Novkovich (Founder), Yuri Gruzinsky (Head of Enterprise Department), Murager Sharipov (Project Manager Enterprise Department), Maxim Melnik (ASO Team Lead), Yaroslav Vorona (ASO Internet Marketer).

