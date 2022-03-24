Boost Your Business
Case Studies AppMarketing

OLX (by Naspers) success story: increase of impressions to 74% with ASO services
Radomir Novkovich
95 7 0
1648124402
2
Service: ASO.
Niche: mobile applications.

Result: app impressions increased by 74%.

The Client

OLX – online marketplace mobile application that brings people together to buy, sell or exchange goods and services.

The Challenge

The app was actively used to sell goods and services, and it was necessary to increase app visibility for other purposes – job search and housing.

The Solution

Since there are three locales in Ukraine, we immediately added the missing localizations for this app: Russian, Ukrainian and English (U.K.)
In all of these localizations we filled the metadata sets with keywords relevant to the queries for housing and job search.

The Result

Literally within the next few days, the visibility of the application began to grow. Key queries and the increased area for them as additional locales gave a good result. App impressions increased by 74%.
App impressions increased by 74%

Read more:

Get your free consultation

7
2
Found a mistake? Select it and press Ctrl + Enter
Topics:
app promotion ASO case studies
Radomir Novkovich

Other posts written by the author

Related Articles

Videonabliudenie.eu success story: increase the number of calls by 107% over 6 months

Increased conversion rate to 2.04%, and the number of calls by 107%.

SEO case study: Freight transportation website promotion. Call conversion rate growth of x4.41

18x organic traffic increase; call conversion rate increased from 1.22% to 5.63%.

Mechta.kz success story: email marketing from scratch to get a return on investment in a month

We were convinced that email list monetization for an ecommerce project can produce incredible results with a huge return on investment. And most importantly—they can be constantly improved.

Comments (0)

Latest comments

From old to new
From new to old
Top rated comments first

    To leave a comment, you have to log in.

    You must switch to your user profile before you can leave a comment

    Subscribe

    to the most useful newsletter on internet marketing
    Cookies policy
    Netpeak processes information about your visit using cookies to improve site performance. By continuing to browse our site, you agree to the use of these cookies. More information — Accept