OLX (by Naspers) success story: increase of impressions to 74% with ASO services

Service: ASO.

Niche: mobile applications. mobile applications.

Result: app impressions increased by 74%.

The Client

OLX – online marketplace mobile application that brings people together to buy, sell or exchange goods and services.

The Challenge

The app was actively used to sell goods and services, and it was necessary to increase app visibility for other purposes – job search and housing.

The Solution

Since there are three locales in Ukraine, we immediately added the missing localizations for this app: Russian, Ukrainian and English (U.K.)

In all of these localizations we filled the metadata sets with keywords relevant to the queries for housing and job search.

The Result

Literally within the next few days, the visibility of the application began to grow. Key queries and the increased area for them as additional locales gave a good result. App impressions increased by 74%.



Read more: