Text ASO increases views by 96% and downloads by 115% in a month in the romance library sector – how to do it

The competition among mobile developers in several niches reached its peak in 2023. The RadASO team has prepared an example of managing new results in the highly competitive niche of romance literature library mobile apps using Text ASO.

Service: App Store Optimization. Sector: the romance literature store Team: Iryna Kuznetsova (ASO-Specialist), Olga Grek (ASO-Specialist), Maksym Melnyk (ASO Team Lead), Kateryna Bukharova (Project Manager).

The Client

The library mobile app for romance literature with a wide range of books in the App Store. A user can choose any of the free e-books, read both online and offline, and set the app’s interface to their preferences. Readers can also add favorite books to their personal library and receive suggestions about the selection of new books.

The brand name – private.

The Goal

To expand the app’s coverage, improve its visibility, and increase the number of downloads.

The Challenge

High competition in the sector: over 200 competitors were detected.

The Solution

Note. The RadASO’s own technical solution RadASO Tech Boosted Solution and the team’s expertise allow us to make a complex analysis in the client’s niche comprehensively and quickly.

Step 1. Selected relevant keywords and created the main competitor database according to them. The main selection criterion is the same functionality. The tool also allows to segment competitors into the following categories (for further analysis of the semantic core):

100% competitor (very similar apps);

Indirect (closely relevant apps);

Maybe (At this stage, we do not consider them competitors, but further work may be required);

Not competitor (non-competitors).

Step 2. Analyzed the competitors and their strategies for promotion. The most important point is to find out from which countries they have the largest number of downloads and income. The information will give an idea of which countries we should target.

The list of additional topics for estimation:

Which apps in the niche get the most downloads and profits? What locations do they use? How is the metadata set up? What are the traffic dynamics in the niche over the past year?

Here is the data based on the competitors’ statistics:

Step 3. Determined the location. The analysis showed the USA has the largest market share in the sector - over 70% of income. In addition, the other locations were selected: English (U.S.), English (U.K.), Spanish (Mexico), Russian, Arabic, and Chinese (Simplified). We also added the English (U.K.) localization, which is available in almost all countries (see the localization coverage table).

Step 4. Collected the semantic core for the most relevant keywords. The team guessed which searches users could potentially use to search our app and which ones should be ranked.

RadASO Tech Boosted Solution collects the following categories automatically:

key searches of competitors by which they are ranked;

titles and subtitles of our competitors (which contain relevant key searches);

search tips from the feed.

Step 5. Prepared metadata for approved localizations using the RadASO Tech Boosted Solution. There is a strategy we have developed:

Selected the most relevant key searches for the Title.

Covered the searches we are interested in the Keywords or Subtitle fields that create links with the ones in the Title. For instance, the key search is "Romance books online". In this case, "Romance" and "books" were used in the title. Then "online" was covered in one of the remaining fields - Keywords or Subtitle.

Next, we sorted all searches from the semantic core by their popularity and identified the most relevant, for which we would like to get rankings. Then we added them to the metadata.

Note. RadASO Tech Boosted Solution allows filtering searches by different parameters: SAP (Search Ads Popularity – the popularity of the search), EDI (Estimated Daily Impressions – expected number of views per day), the current position of the app on a specific search, the best position, the top-10 of competitors, the total number of apps in the search results, the entry of a request in other locations operating in a given country, etc.

Next, the team analyzes each search and decides which ones should be added to the metadata. Firstly, we add general key searches and then the competitor’s brands (they usually have low conversion rates).

Step 6. Replacing key searches. A few days after the release, we analyzed the positions that we managed to get. The key searches that did not provide the desired positions (*or were low despite the popularity of the search) were replaced with previously non-covered ones. This is how we prepared the second iteration of metadata.

*For instance, the 6th position from SAP 25 can manage views and downloads for the app. However, the same position from SAP 25 may not provide the desired results. So the RadASO team replaces the present key searches with the other ones.

The Results

1. Growth of positions in the US (most popular searches SAP>5):

2. The growth of the organic traffic in the USA

The number of views:

The number of downloads:

3. The positions’ growth in other countries (popular searches SAP>5)

On the EDI chart below, we can see the rapid growth of visibility for new positions in the USA, due to which the app began to receive the largest number of views.

Note. The EDI chart is an internal development of the RadASO that allows the convenient analysis and demonstration of the number of views obtained by the mobile app for a particular search.

4. The growth of the organic traffic in other countries. Despite the USA, it was managed to increase the amount of views in other countries, where the English U.K. localization operates:

5. The number of downloads in the countries mentioned on the chart has also increased:

To sum up, there is a number of views and downloads on the chart of the 30 days before and after release:

Conclusion

So, in the process, we involved additional localizations and used general popular keywords when creating metadata. Moreover, after the first iteration, we removed the keys that didn't get high rankings from the metadata and replaced them with new ones.

As a result, after ASO optimization, the app achieved new positions for relevant searches. Then, we had a significant increase in organic views and downloads after iterations in countries with updated metadata, as well as in countries affected by English (UK) and English (US). So, we received a 96% increase in views and a 115% increase in downloads within 30 days in all countries.