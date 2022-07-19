Treasure Quest Blast Success story: impressions grew by 283% after App Store Optimization

Service: App Store Optimization.

Niche: Mobile games.

Team: Maxim Melnik (Head of ASO), Kateryna Kalnova (localization).

The client

Treasure Quest Blast is an adventure that takes you hunting for treasure and solving block puzzles. Players love the «three in a row» genre as it is very familiar and straightforward.

The goal

Our client's goal was to increase the app's visibility in certain countries and increase installs.

The solution

Detailed analysis of the market and research of relevant competitors. Compilation of a priority list of countries for metadata iteration.

Preparing the semantic core for selected countries where we planned to release new metadata.

Metadata preparation and release.

We've updated the metadata (title, subtitle, and keywords) and released 14 locales: English (U.S., Australia, U.K., Canada), Spanish (Mexico, Spain, Catalan), French (France, Canada), German, Italian, Japanese, Russian, and Ukrainian.

The result

We’ve increased the number of impressions by 283% due to updated metadata.

The biggest increase was in the USA: impressions grew by 241% and installs grew by 135%.

Dynamics of organic traffic for the entire working period

After release, we saw a rapid increase in impressions and a slight increase in the number of installs:

Impressions (Search), total:







Units (Search), total:



United States: impressions increased by 241%, installs by 135%.

Impressions (Search), USA:

Comparison of impressions (Search) two weeks before and after the release by region:

The amount of games in stores is constantly growing. That's why it is so important for developers to provide complete ASO optimization: from graphics and metadata to special events and subscription improvements. All these steps will help you to attract more dedicated users and keep these results much longer.