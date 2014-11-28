6 Important Steps to Consider When Creating Social Media Marketing Plan

Some ads say that morning starts with coffee, but as we all know, it is not the whole truth. If you are the type of person commercial says about, all I can do is to take off my hat to you, as just like many others, I am an addict, a social network addict.

Let’s be fair, the social network is the place where you talk with friends, see the latest news, watch funny videos and nowadays, it is also the place where you can sell. Sell anything to anyone, what do you need for this? The answer is simple, a bit of creativity and the right social media marketing plan.

Easily Planning the Path to Success

The task looks like a piece of cake? Well, you will be surprised how spicy the cake is. No sweet without sweat, remember? So, if your goal is to be popular and successful and the path you have chosen is social media - then start by thinking of how you will do it. Think of where you start and what you want to achieve, of the steps you’ll take and don’t forget to make the steps fit to your goal. Such a plan won’t just be a light at the end of the tunnel, but it will also make you see every single mistake. Easier in such a way, isn’t it?

1. What Should the Plan be Like?

If you planned your life you would start by writing down goals, the scheme is the same. Figure out what goals you have to achieve on the way to be successful. Make them specific and clear so that you knew exactly what it means. Helpful link: How to Build a Social Media Plan.

2. Analyzing and Drawing Right Conclusions

The analyze will make everything more effective. After checking on competitors you will see their mistakes and they way they do business. Such an approach will help the product to be notable on the market as it will be wise to find new ways to introduce it. It may seem that having competitors make it harder to be original, but if you try you can make it work for you. You already see the audience’s reaction to the posted content and the analyze of it will help to see what is better grasped and as a result to make an account better and more interesting. Now we have to think about the target audience, different age and social layers are online in different time, moreover they use different social networks. The Ultimate Beginner’s Guide To Finding Your Audience In Social Media will be helpful here.

3. Creating Our Social Media World

Now, when we know the age and we see mistakes, it is time to create. The first step is to choose the right social network to start with. Kevan Lee tips you about it. Don’t be shy to describe your product in the best way and don’t forget that different social media networks have different base and so different approaches to fit it. Let’s take for example Instagram. The best way to make people follow, like and buy is to make everything in the best light. The picture should be beautiful, catching, colorful and creative. Otherwise, you will lose it. No matter what the base is, whether it is online or not, the main is to draw attention. People, also, see more than just a page, even if not in the very beginning, with time they will start to be curious who the author is, so don’t walk the line between yourself and your job and just infuse yourself into social media marketing.

4. Posting On Time

Having an account, we should think about scheduling our posts. It is highly important as success depends on how many people will see it. What and when has to be posted is a science that should be studied in Universities. It is important to thoroughly think of the time when the target audience is online and try to be active at the same time they are. It is important to remember that the posting time depends on the age and the social class of people you are posting for. Housewives, for example, will likely be active after chores before lunch. Kids or teenagers when they wake up after school or during classes and men in the evening or during the lunch. The time that can be considered effective for everyone will be during the lunch break and in the evening. Valuable Facebook Statistics that will be helpful in better understanding people’s activity on Facebook. Be patient, the social network doesn’t make you famous instantly, but Rome wasn’t built in one day as well. A guide to build brand buzz and boost your bottom line will be more than helpful in all the steps you take on this stage of your work.

5. Drawing Attention and Making it Shareable

The question you have to ask yourself here is: “How will I create an interesting, special content?” Make your content valuable and helpful to your consumers. Make it visual for best effect and simply to be seen. Create infographics using flashy colors. Link it to your other social profiles or sites, share interesting information because if there will be nothing except for self-promotion on your page it will be considered as spam and so it won’t be followed. Chose the cardinal voice of your messages but don’t be afraid to be different. Be various, unpredictable and it will be interesting and catching, people like such conduct more than monotonous routine. Feel free to use these 26 Creative Ways to Publish Social Media Updates.

6. Working with Comments

The fact that you have chosen a social network to make your marketing strategy effective implies social activity. Social media is about people, so it is very important to show that you are a human being and not a logo. When you get a reaction to what you post you should answer. Sharing, liking and commenting back will show everyone that you are active and ready to the dialogue. Be polite and responsive to your customers as if they were standing right in front of you. Encourage your followers to be socially active with being the same. Don’t hesitate and speak to them as to your friends.

Enjoy it!

To make it all succesful it is important to see such work as a hobby - while selling you make people interested and you learn to choose what has to be posted at the moment, and it is a precious skill. If things don’t work, analyze and change, be more active and more accurate in what you post. The rule, that will make you successful, first time for free, when you are about to do or post something put yourself in your follower’s shoes and ask yourself: “Would I want to see that?” The answer most likely will reflect the reality.