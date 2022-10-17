Boost Your Business

CASE STUDIES (119)
17.10.2022
Prom.ua Success Story: Facebook Digital Campaign for a Mobile App
10.10.2022
Avers Center Success Story: How to Quickly Reduce Cost per Conversion in the Niche of High-End Automotive Services
05.10.2022
OWOX Success Story: How to Sell Tickets Four Days Before an Offline Conference
27.09.2022
Analytical Tool for Concert.ua – Hundreds of Event Advertising Budgets Managed in Real Time
23.09.2022
Case Study: Saving the Project and Increasing Organic Traffic by 109% in Six Months
22.09.2022
Office-Expert.kz Case Study: How to Reduce Cost Per Conversion by 33% and Grow CR by 67%
14.09.2022
Fatline.com.ua Success Story: How to Increase Income From Email Campaign With Content Plan Diversity
09.09.2022
Gradinamax Success Story: How to Launch Online Seed and Seedling Stores in Bulgaria, Czech Republic, and Slovakia
07.09.2022
Secunda Advertising Case Study: How to Get More Than 13,000 Offline Store Visits With Local Google Campaigns
23.08.2022
Housing Estate Case Study: How to Reduce Cost Per Lead in the Real Estate Niche by 46%
22.08.2022
The Success Story of La Novale Dress Boutique – ROMI 109% in Two Months
12.08.2022
Case Study: Apple Search Ads for Shoe Store App – Increasing Installs and Reducing CPA
10.08.2022
Case Study: Instagram Promotion from Scratch – How to Gain Your First Thousand Followers
08.08.2022
Office-Expert Case Study: Email Marketing for Office Supplies Shop – How to Get Customers to Spend More Than $100k Per Month
04.08.2022
Case Study: PPC for Kazakhstan Educational Courses
03.08.2022
Citrus Case Study: Experimental Launch of TrueView for Shopping and TrueView for Action Campaigns
27.07.2022
Boo.ua Success Story: Sales Growth of 280% in 8 Months
26.07.2022
Case Study: PPC for HoReCa Company – Profit Went Up By 315% in Five Months
19.07.2022
Treasure Quest Blast ASO Case Study – Impressions Grew By 283%
18.07.2022
Elegro Wallet App ASO Case Study – Impressions Grew By 74% in One Month
13.07.2022
Wowcarry SEO Case Study – How to Get 184% Traffic Growth in Gaming Niche
11.07.2022
How Facebook and Google Ads Increased Registration Conversion by 98% For an Educational Center
06.07.2022
GoldLaser Success Story: How to Get 174% More Calls with Video Ads
05.07.2022
Case Study: Email Marketing For Office Supplies Store – How CDP Integration Can Bring Up to 50% of All Revenue From Triggers
28.06.2022
OLX (by Naspers) Case Study: How to Grow Paid Downloads by 80% with ASA While Reducing CPI
27.06.2022
Organic Walk ASO Case Study — Impressions Grew By 83% In 9 Days After The Release
23.06.2022
Neropizza Success Story: How a Black Dough Pizza Delivery Ad Achieved ROMI Growth of 616%
21.06.2022
Citrus Success Story: How to Increase Revenue by 54.7% with Google Ads Marketing
16.06.2022
Kulibin.com.ua Success Story: Monthly Subscription Growth by 100%
15.06.2022
Artbooks Success Story: Increased Conversion Rate by 3.53% Using Email Newsletters
09.06.2022
LeBoutique Success Story: How to Make Your App Profitable
06.06.2022
Citrus Success Story: How to Reduce Transaction Costs by 48% with Automated Strategies in Google Ads
02.06.2022
Kovalska Real Estate Success Story: How to Increase the Number of Conversions by 75% in Apartment Advertising
24.05.2022
Avtokrisla.com Email Marketing Case Study – «Order Completed» Trigger Letter as an Additional Source of Income
20.05.2022
Vchasno.ua Email Marketing Case Study – Developed Communication Maps and Prepared for a Trigger Email Campaign Launch
16.05.2022
Mergescapes App Store Optimization Case Study – Impressions +166% and Installs +60%
13.05.2022
Avtokrisla.com Email Marketing Case Study – Investments Return in 3 Months
05.05.2022
Office-expert.kz Success Story: Email Newsletter on a New Platform with ROMI at 440%
03.05.2022
Outpost Club Success Story: How Website Conversion Can be Increased by 32% Within Three Months
02.05.2022
How We Created a Web Analytics Tool for an E-Commerce Website
28.04.2022
Domcomfort Success Story: Annual Growth of Subscriber Base by 100%
26.04.2022
Matrason.ua Success Story: How to Sell Beds on Facebook
22.04.2022
Intertop Case Study: Discovery Ads for Placing Ads on YouTube and Gmail
21.04.2022
Domino's Pizza SEO Case Study – How an International Brand Took Its Place in a New Overheated Market
21.04.2022
PPC Case Study: How We Managed to Reduce the Lead Price by 60% for a UAE Carpet Cleaning Service Company
20.04.2022
BS-Partner Success Story: How To Land a Monobrand Online Store on the List of Top 10 Players in the Niche
19.04.2022
Eva Success Story: How to Recoup Advertising Campaigns With and Without Google Smart Shopping
18.04.2022
Synevo Success Story: How to Manage the Reputation of a Medical Brand on the Internet
15.04.2022
Secunda Success Story: How to Make Campaigns with 400% ROI Using Targeting Ads on Facebook
15.04.2022
Sportcenter Store Success Story: How to Achieve a 295% Increase in Transactions in a Month
15.04.2022
Intertop Success Story: How to Increase Brand Awareness and Sales Using YouTube
14.04.2022
SEO Case Study for a Furniture Store in Bulgaria – ROMI of 420%
13.04.2022
Amrita Success Story: Revenue Rose by 172.72% and Number of Sessions Increased by 96.05%
08.04.2022
Colin’s Success Story: Increased ROAS by 110% in Six Months
05.04.2022
Videonabliudenie.eu Success Story: Increase the Number of Calls by 107% Over 6 Months
04.04.2022
SEO Case Study on Freight Transportation Website Promotion: Call Conversion Rate Increased by x4.41
01.04.2022
Mechta.kz Success Story: Email Marketing from Scratch to Get a Return on Investment in a Month
30.03.2022
How to Make Ad Campaigns Profitable and Scale Them by 400% — Lascos Case for Cosmetology Equipment
30.03.2022
Pandora.kz Email Marketing Case Study – How Email Generated 30% of Total Revenue Across All Sales Channels
29.03.2022
SEO Promotion of an Eco-Products and Natural Cosmetics Store: ROMI of 129%
29.03.2022
Case Study: SEO for a Lighting, Furniture and Decor Store in Bulgaria: Organic Traffic Growth by 108.96%
29.03.2022
Eda.ua Success Story: Growth in Organic Traffic by 331.5% in 6 Months
29.03.2022
Colombina.ua Success Story: Order Volume Growth of 227% in One Season
29.03.2022
Case Study: SEO for Paints and Varnishes Store – Organic Traffic Increased by 463%
29.03.2022
Robokana ASO Case Study – Increase in Impressions and Installs with Thoughtful ASO
28.03.2022
Pizza House Success Story: ROMI up to 709.9%, Rise in Organic Traffic by 477%
28.03.2022
Case Study: How Emails Brought a Sex Shop 20% of Its Revenue
28.03.2022
Caramella-online.com Success Story: ROMI of 1428%
25.03.2022
Informburo.kz SEO Case Study – Organic Traffic Increased by 569%, Size of Audience Grew by Five Times
25.03.2022
Maxi.az SEO Case Study – How to Increase Sales by 75% Through Internal Site Optimization
24.03.2022
Case Study: SEO for Jewelry Store – 100% More Traffic From Search Engines After Moving the Site
24.03.2022
OLX (by Naspers) ASO Case Study – Increase of Impressions to 74% with ASO Services
24.03.2022
Success Story of Kievstroy: Traffic Increased by 121% and Revenue Rose by 413%
24.03.2022
Planeta Kino Success Story: Increased Organic Traffic by 636% in a Year
23.03.2022
Gardening Tools Shop Success Story: ROMI of 4157%
22.03.2022
Measuring Tape ASO Case Study – Increasing Organic App Installs From Zero to 20,000 per Month
22.03.2022
House and Garden Success Story: Traffic From Search Increased by 200% and Revenue Increased by 70.7%
22.03.2022
Case Study: SEO for Legal Services Company – Increase in Organic Traffic by 50,000% Through a Blog
22.03.2022
Case Study: ASO for Mobility as a Service App – Increased Impressions from Search by 40% and Units by 43%
21.03.2022
Raters Success Story: Growth in Installs by 100%
21.03.2022
Monobank ASO Case Study – How to Increase Free Installations by 25% Using ASO
21.03.2022
Photo Transfer ASO Case Study – Impressions Growth by 272%
21.03.2022
Bekker Success Story: Revenue Growth by 500%
21.03.2022
Case Study: SEO for Commercial Trading Platform – Boosted Organic Traffic by 124%
18.03.2022
Book24 Success Story: 100% Revenue Growth from Email Marketing
18.03.2022
Bosch Siemens Hausgeräte SEO Case Study: +247% of Organic CTR in a Year
18.03.2022
OLX (by Naspers) PPC Case Study – 50,000 Clients Ready to Launch Their Online Stores
18.03.2022
Dressa's Success Story: ROMI of 1070% in Two Years
17.03.2022
Pandora.kz PPC Case Study – Increased Transaction Coefficient by 65.25%
17.03.2022
Vodafone Retail SEO Case Study – Organic Traffic Growth by 54.22%, Non-Branded Traffic Growth by 99%
17.03.2022
Decathlon's SEO Case Study – Entering a New Market, Increasing Website Visibility by 5 Times and Non-branded Traffic by 20% Monthly
01.03.2022
Unisender.com Success Story: Analyzing Blog Profitability and Optimizing the Website Loading Speed
20.02.2022
Unisender.com Success Story: Built a Clear Analytics Model for SaaS and Calculated LTV
07.12.2021
Sociaro.AI & Netpeak case study: How to increase mobile app revenue using Google UAC optimization
02.04.2020
Promoting iOS/Android Mobile App via AdWords, YouTube, Facebook, Yandex.Store and iAD: Bulletin Board App Case Study
29.01.2020
Victoria’s Secret Swimwear and Lingerie Shop PPC Case Study – ROI Up to 255%
04.04.2019
Yves Rocher PPC Case Study – How to Create Demand for New Cosmetics through Video Advertising
21.02.2019
Steko Success Story: Video Advertising and Brand Lift Studies Increased the Number of Leads by 176%
07.02.2019
Cyprus Real Estate Website PPC Case Study – Four Steps to a Fivefold Increase in the Number of Leads
27.12.2018
Autobaza Case Study: How to Reduce Advertising Costs and Increase ROMI by 772%
29.11.2018
Atlant.build Case Study: How To Set Up Efficient Advertising to Sell Apartments
01.10.2018
Rawai VIP Villas PPC Case Study – How to Increase Conversion Rates with a Landing Page
20.09.2018
Kentavar.bg PPC Case Study – How PPC Helped to Increase Brand Traffic by 268% in Two Years
10.05.2017
Content marketing in USA case study: 51 post within 5 months
19.03.2017
How to Stimulate Marketing Demand For a Brand Through Video Advertising: A Plastic Windows Online Store Case Study
22.02.2017
VIN Number SEO Case Study on Low Frequency Queries in the US – 681% Traffic Growth in 6 Months
08.02.2017
How does online order form has to look like: detailed check-list
20.01.2017
SEO Case Study for Travel Accessories Webstore: ROMI of 743%
17.05.2016
Premium Segment Online Electronics Store Success Story: ROMI of 251%
09.04.2015
Case Study: Contextual Advertising and Comparison Shopping Engines in the Category “Winter Tires”: ROMI up to 847%
25.03.2015
News Site Success Story: High-Quality Traffic for $0.02
12.12.2014
Medical Product Online Store Promotion Case Study: ROI up to 132%
17.11.2014
Children’s shoes online store SEO Case Study: ROMI up to 35%
25.09.2014
Case for the online store lifting from the Google Panda penalty: ROI 338%
07.08.2014
Photo and video accessories online store SEO case study: ROMI 191%
08.07.2014
Flowers online shop case study: ROMI 187%
24.06.2014
SEO case study for gifts niche with ROMI 1236%
16.06.2014
Household Appliances Online Shop Success Story: ROMI Increased by 1130%
29.05.2014
Bicycles and bicycle details shop success story: ROMI 158%
SEO (102)
27.10.2022
How to Import a Google Tag Manager Container
14.10.2022
What is Duplicate Content and How to Deal with It
12.10.2022
Beginners Guide to Important HTML tags for SEO
07.10.2022
How to Check Google Tag Manager Is Working
30.09.2022
SPA SEO – How to create SEO-Friendly Single Page App Website
28.09.2022
Regular Expressions (RegEx): A Beginner's Guide
23.09.2022
Case Study: Saving the Project and Increasing Organic Traffic by 109% in Six Months
20.09.2022
How to Optimize Custom 404 page – Best Practices
15.09.2022
How to Create SEO-Friendly Website Architecture – Best Practices
13.09.2022
How To Use Google Trends – SEO Guide For Beginners
09.09.2022
Gradinamax Success Story: How to Launch Online Seed and Seedling Stores in Bulgaria, Czech Republic, and Slovakia
05.09.2022
Beginners Guide to Google Search Operators
30.08.2022
How to Optimize Metadata for SEO – Title, Descriptions, H1
15.08.2022
What is SEO friendly URL – Guide for Beginners
02.08.2022
Beginner's Guide to Open Graph Meta Tags
21.07.2022
Beginner's SEO Guide to HTTP Status Codes
15.07.2022
Outreach Link Building – Step-by-step Guide
13.07.2022
Wowcarry SEO Case Study – How to Get 184% Traffic Growth in Gaming Niche
14.06.2022
Beginner's Guide to Sitemap.xml
31.05.2022
What is robots.txt? A Guide for Beginners
21.04.2022
Domino's Pizza SEO Case Study – How an International Brand Took Its Place in a New Overheated Market
20.04.2022
BS-Partner Success Story: How To Land a Monobrand Online Store on the List of Top 10 Players in the Niche
14.04.2022
SEO Case Study for a Furniture Store in Bulgaria – ROMI of 420%
13.04.2022
Amrita Success Story: Revenue Rose by 172.72% and Number of Sessions Increased by 96.05%
05.04.2022
Videonabliudenie.eu Success Story: Increase the Number of Calls by 107% Over 6 Months
04.04.2022
SEO Case Study on Freight Transportation Website Promotion: Call Conversion Rate Increased by x4.41
29.03.2022
SEO Promotion of an Eco-Products and Natural Cosmetics Store: ROMI of 129%
29.03.2022
Case Study: SEO for a Lighting, Furniture and Decor Store in Bulgaria: Organic Traffic Growth by 108.96%
29.03.2022
Eda.ua Success Story: Growth in Organic Traffic by 331.5% in 6 Months
29.03.2022
Colombina.ua Success Story: Order Volume Growth of 227% in One Season
29.03.2022
Case Study: SEO for Paints and Varnishes Store – Organic Traffic Increased by 463%
28.03.2022
Pizza House Success Story: ROMI up to 709.9%, Rise in Organic Traffic by 477%
28.03.2022
Caramella-online.com Success Story: ROMI of 1428%
25.03.2022
Informburo.kz SEO Case Study – Organic Traffic Increased by 569%, Size of Audience Grew by Five Times
25.03.2022
Maxi.az SEO Case Study – How to Increase Sales by 75% Through Internal Site Optimization
24.03.2022
Case Study: SEO for Jewelry Store – 100% More Traffic From Search Engines After Moving the Site
24.03.2022
Success Story of Kievstroy: Traffic Increased by 121% and Revenue Rose by 413%
24.03.2022
Planeta Kino Success Story: Increased Organic Traffic by 636% in a Year
23.03.2022
Gardening Tools Shop Success Story: ROMI of 4157%
22.03.2022
House and Garden Success Story: Traffic From Search Increased by 200% and Revenue Increased by 70.7%
22.03.2022
Case Study: SEO for Legal Services Company – Increase in Organic Traffic by 50,000% Through a Blog
21.03.2022
Case Study: SEO for Commercial Trading Platform – Boosted Organic Traffic by 124%
18.03.2022
Bosch Siemens Hausgeräte SEO Case Study: +247% of Organic CTR in a Year
18.03.2022
Dressa's Success Story: ROMI of 1070% in Two Years
17.03.2022
Vodafone Retail SEO Case Study – Organic Traffic Growth by 54.22%, Non-Branded Traffic Growth by 99%
17.03.2022
Decathlon's SEO Case Study – Entering a New Market, Increasing Website Visibility by 5 Times and Non-branded Traffic by 20% Monthly
01.03.2022
Unisender.com Success Story: Analyzing Blog Profitability and Optimizing the Website Loading Speed
05.01.2022
SEO’s ”Silver Bullet” – Fast and High-Quality Implementation of Technical Specifications (+appeal to the colleagues)
21.07.2021
How to Create SEO Friendly Pagination For Your Website – Netpeak TV e.1
16.03.2020
SEO Benefits of Nofollow Links That Prove Their Significant Value
09.03.2020
Netpeak Agency SEO Tool: fast, effective and easy-to-use
24.02.2020
Google Ads vs Bing Ads: What’s More Efficient?
18.02.2020
SEO services — why so expensive?
18.02.2020
Migrating to a new CMS: how to prepare a technical requirement for a developer
11.02.2020
7 Crucial Tips That You Need To Rank Your Website
17.04.2019
Brief Overview of Netpeak Spider 3.2: JavaScript Rendering and Express Audit in PDF
07.03.2019
Connecting Search Console API to Google Spreadsheets
26.09.2018
Netpeak Checker 3.0: SERP Scraping. Brief Overview
29.03.2018
Netpeak Spider 3.0: Brief Overview
14.12.2017
Fast check of important html tags with GTM and Google Sheets
30.10.2017
SEO Myths That Keep Your Site From Growing
18.10.2017
The Whitest Hat: Relationship Building
26.06.2017
Marketers' Best Choices in Advanced On-Page SEO for Digital Marketing Success
29.05.2017
Parser tools for SEO specialists
11.05.2017
Netpeak Checker 2.1 Review: Multifunctional Tool for Mass Analysis and Comparison of the Websites
07.04.2017
SEO 2.0: How to get the effectiveness of your SEO marketing campaign to a new level
24.03.2017
11 stages of SEO promotion
22.02.2017
VIN Number SEO Case Study on Low Frequency Queries in the US – 681% Traffic Growth in 6 Months
13.02.2017
How to get more featured snippets
03.02.2017
Strategies to Use for Coping Up with Your SEO Campaign Failure
02.02.2017
The Strategic Importance of Good SEO for SEO Experts
23.01.2017
6 Secrets to Finding the Perfect WordPress SEO Firm
20.01.2017
SEO Case Study for Travel Accessories Webstore: ROMI of 743%
11.01.2017
How to Rank a Website Locally: Local SEO Guide
25.10.2016
SEO Goes East: Negative Attitude towards SEO and Search for New Alternatives (Part II)
06.10.2016
Netpeak Spider 2.1.1: new crawling modes, external links analysis, viewing page source and HTTP headers
04.08.2016
Netpeak Spider 2.1 review: classification of issues, parameters selection, new results arrangement logic
19.04.2016
Blog Management for SEO Companies: A Complete Guide to Perfect Blog Content (Part II)
02.11.2015
How to Sell More With [SEO Of The Present]? — Netpeak TV e.4
21.10.2015
10 Great SEO Tools Every Startup Should Learn How to Use
14.10.2015
How Does [SEO Of The Present] Marketing Work? – Netpeak TV e.3
17.09.2015
Freelance SEO vs. Professional SEO Company – Netpeak TV e.2
28.08.2015
3 Ways To Boost Your SEO Efforts With Content Marketing
26.06.2015
7 Ways to Become Serpstat Power User
12.12.2014
Medical Product Online Store Promotion Case Study: ROI up to 132%
26.11.2014
The Keyword in Anchor Text Factor Will Stay Low, But Won’t Decrease So Heavily: An Interview with Marcus Tober
17.11.2014
Children’s shoes online store SEO Case Study: ROMI up to 35%
22.10.2014
An interview with Barry Schwartz about Penguin update, Google’s plans and SEO market
25.09.2014
Case for the online store lifting from the Google Panda penalty: ROI 338%
15.08.2014
Ann Smarty About Effective Blogging and Surprises from Google
07.08.2014
Photo and video accessories online store SEO case study: ROMI 191%
24.07.2014
Netpeak Checker: how to determine website quality in the backlink profile and evaluate domain authority
22.07.2014
An Interview with Rand Fishkin on the SEO trends and the Wizard's of Moz work
10.07.2014
Netpeak Spider: how to develop Competitive Intelligence
08.07.2014
Flowers online shop case study: ROMI 187%
24.06.2014
Netpeak Spider: how to calculate PageRank for internal linking and check the amount of text around images
24.06.2014
SEO case study for gifts niche with ROMI 1236%
16.06.2014
Household Appliances Online Shop Success Story: ROMI Increased by 1130%
04.06.2014
Netpeak Spider: how to optimize JavaScript loading and check website availability
29.05.2014
Bicycles and bicycle details shop success story: ROMI 158%
14.03.2014
Top 10 Communication Problems with SEO Clients
07.07.2013
Rand Fishkin’s video presentation for the 8P-2013 conference: How SEO Blinded me (Then Opened My Eyes)
PAID MEDIA (62)
17.10.2022
Prom.ua Success Story: Facebook Digital Campaign for a Mobile App
10.10.2022
Avers Center Success Story: How to Quickly Reduce Cost per Conversion in the Niche of High-End Automotive Services
05.10.2022
OWOX Success Story: How to Sell Tickets Four Days Before an Offline Conference
22.09.2022
Office-Expert.kz Case Study: How to Reduce Cost Per Conversion by 33% and Grow CR by 67%
07.09.2022
Secunda Advertising Case Study: How to Get More Than 13,000 Offline Store Visits With Local Google Campaigns
23.08.2022
Housing Estate Case Study: How to Reduce Cost Per Lead in the Real Estate Niche by 46%
22.08.2022
The Success Story of La Novale Dress Boutique – ROMI 109% in Two Months
04.08.2022
Case Study: PPC for Kazakhstan Educational Courses
03.08.2022
Citrus Case Study: Experimental Launch of TrueView for Shopping and TrueView for Action Campaigns
29.07.2022
The Four Different Types of YouTube Ads
27.07.2022
Boo.ua Success Story: Sales Growth of 280% in 8 Months
26.07.2022
Case Study: PPC for HoReCa Company – Profit Went Up By 315% in Five Months
11.07.2022
How Facebook and Google Ads Increased Registration Conversion by 98% For an Educational Center
06.07.2022
GoldLaser Success Story: How to Get 174% More Calls with Video Ads
23.06.2022
Neropizza Success Story: How a Black Dough Pizza Delivery Ad Achieved ROMI Growth of 616%
21.06.2022
Citrus Success Story: How to Increase Revenue by 54.7% with Google Ads Marketing
06.06.2022
Citrus Success Story: How to Reduce Transaction Costs by 48% with Automated Strategies in Google Ads
02.06.2022
Kovalska Real Estate Success Story: How to Increase the Number of Conversions by 75% in Apartment Advertising
11.05.2022
Megadom PPC Case Study – How to Promote an Offline Business During the Pandemic
09.05.2022
What Is Targeted Advertising & How Does It Work?
03.05.2022
Outpost Club Success Story: How Website Conversion Can be Increased by 32% Within Three Months
26.04.2022
Matrason.ua Success Story: How to Sell Beds on Facebook
22.04.2022
Intertop Case Study: Discovery Ads for Placing Ads on YouTube and Gmail
21.04.2022
PPC Case Study: How We Managed to Reduce the Lead Price by 60% for a UAE Carpet Cleaning Service Company
19.04.2022
Eva Success Story: How to Recoup Advertising Campaigns With and Without Google Smart Shopping
15.04.2022
Secunda Success Story: How to Make Campaigns with 400% ROI Using Targeting Ads on Facebook
15.04.2022
Sportcenter Store Success Story: How to Achieve a 295% Increase in Transactions in a Month
15.04.2022
Intertop Success Story: How to Increase Brand Awareness and Sales Using YouTube
08.04.2022
Colin’s Success Story: Increased ROAS by 110% in Six Months
30.03.2022
How to Make Ad Campaigns Profitable and Scale Them by 400% — Lascos Case for Cosmetology Equipment
21.03.2022
Bekker Success Story: Revenue Growth by 500%
18.03.2022
OLX (by Naspers) PPC Case Study – 50,000 Clients Ready to Launch Their Online Stores
17.03.2022
Pandora.kz PPC Case Study – Increased Transaction Coefficient by 65.25%
20.02.2022
Unisender.com Success Story: Built a Clear Analytics Model for SaaS and Calculated LTV
22.04.2020
How to set up Google Shopping: a guide for beginners
18.03.2020
Contextual advertising strategy with sales funnel in SaaS case: template and instructions
17.03.2020
Modify Your PPC Strategy to Suit Voice Search
05.03.2020
The most popular banner sizes in Google Ads
03.03.2020
Google Smart Shopping: tips and experience
29.01.2020
Victoria’s Secret Swimwear and Lingerie Shop PPC Case Study – ROI Up to 255%
28.01.2020
Search engine advertising services — why so expensive?
26.12.2019
Similar audiences in Google Shopping campaigns: test results
04.04.2019
Yves Rocher PPC Case Study – How to Create Demand for New Cosmetics through Video Advertising
28.03.2019
How to launch contextual advertising in Japan
21.02.2019
Steko Success Story: Video Advertising and Brand Lift Studies Increased the Number of Leads by 176%
07.02.2019
Cyprus Real Estate Website PPC Case Study – Four Steps to a Fivefold Increase in the Number of Leads
27.12.2018
Autobaza Case Study: How to Reduce Advertising Costs and Increase ROMI by 772%
29.11.2018
Atlant.build Case Study: How To Set Up Efficient Advertising to Sell Apartments
01.10.2018
Rawai VIP Villas PPC Case Study – How to Increase Conversion Rates with a Landing Page
20.09.2018
Kentavar.bg PPC Case Study – How PPC Helped to Increase Brand Traffic by 268% in Two Years
29.03.2017
Zombies ate my rankings! How to cannibalize your competitor's organic traffic with PPC in 3 simple steps
19.03.2017
How to Stimulate Marketing Demand For a Brand Through Video Advertising: A Plastic Windows Online Store Case Study
27.02.2017
Social Media PPC: new marketing channel vs traditional PPC and SMM
16.02.2017
PPC 2.0: Why it is important for your business marketing campaign
12.10.2016
Contextual Advertising for SaaS Products: How to Easily Measure Efficiency of Contextual Advertising in Business Indicators
13.07.2016
15 Ideas for Mobile App Targeting on Facebook
10.06.2016
How To Work With Apps in Google Play Developers Console
17.05.2016
Premium Segment Online Electronics Store Success Story: ROMI of 251%
16.02.2016
7 Most Common Questions About Call Tracking Technology
05.06.2015
Google AdWords Banners: What are the Most Effective Ad Sizes?
09.04.2015
Case Study: Contextual Advertising and Comparison Shopping Engines in the Category “Winter Tires”: ROMI up to 847%
25.03.2015
News Site Success Story: High-Quality Traffic for $0.02
APPMARKETING (29)
04.10.2022
How to promote mobile application — quick ASO guide
01.09.2022
Visual ASO: Graphic Composition and How You Can Use It
29.08.2022
10 differences between the App Store and Google Play graphics
25.08.2022
Instruction-memo for visual ASO
18.08.2022
What are switchers and why are they needed in ASO?
16.08.2022
App Store Auto-correct: How will this update affect the future of App Store optimization?
12.08.2022
Case Study: Apple Search Ads for Shoe Store App – Increasing Installs and Reducing CPA
19.07.2022
Treasure Quest Blast ASO Case Study – Impressions Grew By 283%
18.07.2022
Elegro Wallet App ASO Case Study – Impressions Grew By 74% in One Month
30.06.2022
Three myths about graphics for ASO in Asia
28.06.2022
OLX (by Naspers) Case Study: How to Grow Paid Downloads by 80% with ASA While Reducing CPI
27.06.2022
Organic Walk ASO Case Study — Impressions Grew By 83% In 9 Days After The Release
20.06.2022
Apple Search Ads Breakdown. Do we really need it for app promotion?
09.06.2022
LeBoutique Success Story: How to Make Your App Profitable
08.06.2022
A Complete Guide to Apple Search Ads — How to Set Up Search Ads Campaigns
16.05.2022
Mergescapes App Store Optimization Case Study – Impressions +166% and Installs +60%
29.03.2022
Robokana ASO Case Study – Increase in Impressions and Installs with Thoughtful ASO
24.03.2022
OLX (by Naspers) ASO Case Study – Increase of Impressions to 74% with ASO Services
22.03.2022
Measuring Tape ASO Case Study – Increasing Organic App Installs From Zero to 20,000 per Month
22.03.2022
Case Study: ASO for Mobility as a Service App – Increased Impressions from Search by 40% and Units by 43%
21.03.2022
Raters Success Story: Growth in Installs by 100%
21.03.2022
Monobank ASO Case Study – How to Increase Free Installations by 25% Using ASO
21.03.2022
Photo Transfer ASO Case Study – Impressions Growth by 272%
10.06.2020
Netpeak + RadASO = Netpeak RadASO. We Are Entering the Market for Comprehensive Mobile App Promotion
02.04.2020
Promoting iOS/Android Mobile App via AdWords, YouTube, Facebook, Yandex.Store and iAD: Bulletin Board App Case Study
14.02.2019
19 Best Android Animation UI/UX Libraries
17.10.2018
Preparing Banners for Mobile Advertising
10.09.2018
How to Choose A Tracker For Mobile App
10.05.2018
5 challenges you might face during your e-commerce website design project and their best solutions
EMAIL MARKETING (14)
14.09.2022
Fatline.com.ua Success Story: How to Increase Income From Email Campaign With Content Plan Diversity
08.08.2022
Office-Expert Case Study: Email Marketing for Office Supplies Shop – How to Get Customers to Spend More Than $100k Per Month
05.07.2022
Case Study: Email Marketing For Office Supplies Store – How CDP Integration Can Bring Up to 50% of All Revenue From Triggers
16.06.2022
Kulibin.com.ua Success Story: Monthly Subscription Growth by 100%
15.06.2022
Artbooks Success Story: Increased Conversion Rate by 3.53% Using Email Newsletters
24.05.2022
Avtokrisla.com Email Marketing Case Study – «Order Completed» Trigger Letter as an Additional Source of Income
20.05.2022
Vchasno.ua Email Marketing Case Study – Developed Communication Maps and Prepared for a Trigger Email Campaign Launch
13.05.2022
Avtokrisla.com Email Marketing Case Study – Investments Return in 3 Months
05.05.2022
Office-expert.kz Success Story: Email Newsletter on a New Platform with ROMI at 440%
28.04.2022
Domcomfort Success Story: Annual Growth of Subscriber Base by 100%
01.04.2022
Mechta.kz Success Story: Email Marketing from Scratch to Get a Return on Investment in a Month
30.03.2022
Pandora.kz Email Marketing Case Study – How Email Generated 30% of Total Revenue Across All Sales Channels
28.03.2022
Case Study: How Emails Brought a Sex Shop 20% of Its Revenue
18.03.2022
Book24 Success Story: 100% Revenue Growth from Email Marketing
WEB ANALYTICS (17)
07.10.2022
How to Check Google Tag Manager Is Working
27.09.2022
Analytical Tool for Concert.ua – Hundreds of Event Advertising Budgets Managed in Real Time
16.09.2022
How To Copy A Report – Google Data Studio Tutorial For Beginners
04.07.2022
How To Set Up Advanced E-commerce With Google Tag Manager
02.05.2022
How We Created a Web Analytics Tool for an E-Commerce Website
20.02.2022
Unisender.com Success Story: Built a Clear Analytics Model for SaaS and Calculated LTV
18.08.2021
Migrating from AdWords API to Google Ads API. A Comprehensive Guideline
16.06.2020
How to Extract Marketing Campaign Statistics from Facebook API Using R
28.02.2019
What errors you may face when working with Google Analytics and how to fix them
24.01.2019
How do users browse search results in France: SEO clickthrough rate study
29.03.2017
Zombies ate my rankings! How to cannibalize your competitor's organic traffic with PPC in 3 simple steps
21.02.2017
How we implemented BI analytics in contextual advertising department
13.02.2017
How to get more featured snippets
01.02.2017
The Future of Digital: Top 2016 Computing Programs Overview
11.01.2017
How to Rank a Website Locally: Local SEO Guide
01.12.2016
How to quickly clear up trash platforms in display network
22.07.2016
Google Search Console Data Analysis Without Panic
MARKETING (57)
19.10.2022
The Ultimate Spreadsheet Guide by RadASO
30.05.2022
Expertise and a lot of cases — a new blog about App Store Optimization
23.05.2022
Information is Key: 5 Things You Need to Know to Succeed Online as a Local Business
15.01.2021
How to write awesome B2B content when you know nothing about the topic
08.04.2020
Telegram Marketing for Online Business Promotion: How Messenger App can Bring You Money
30.03.2020
How to generate 3,000 warm leads with the help of an academy
24.03.2020
How to Promote on Social Media via Forums
03.05.2019
The Next Web: Ultimate Guide For Ecommerce Community
31.10.2018
How to write a case study: a guide for technicians based on Citrus and Netpeak case study in Google blog
04.09.2018
First SaaStr Europa conference. Attendee experience
30.01.2018
How to Create a Customer Support Dream Team: Ringostat Experience
04.09.2017
Social media marketing: The new star in the world of business promotion?
08.08.2017
9 Ways to Come up With Content Ideas for Your Blog
26.07.2017
How to create an effective sales funnel (Infographics)
20.07.2017
Professional Proofreading – Why Top Content Marketers Pay for It
13.07.2017
How to take full advantage of keyword research for online store
29.06.2017
SEO & Content Marketing: How to Combine?
26.06.2017
Marketers' Best Choices in Advanced On-Page SEO for Digital Marketing Success
08.06.2017
Influencer marketing for B2B: Interview with Dave Schneider
23.05.2017
Expert Tips for Getting Excellent Photos for Instagram
22.05.2017
How to Boost Your Business with Professional Video Marketing
20.04.2017
How to succeed with social media marketing: Growing your Twitter reach and followers
12.04.2017
The Role of Instagram in Devising a Winning Internet Marketing Strategy
10.04.2017
Understanding the importance of hashtags in the context of using it on Instagram
30.03.2017
How to jump-start your Twitter account
28.03.2017
A Practical Guide on Structuring a Contract for Website Design
27.03.2017
Building your website rank with the right type of content
21.03.2017
The Use of Facebook Group in Marketing a Brand and How It Affects SEO
09.03.2017
How to grow a startup: developing a successful business with digital marketing and modern technologies
08.02.2017
How does online order form has to look like: detailed check-list
28.12.2016
How To Calculate Customer Satisfaction: Net Promoter Score
27.12.2016
UX Timeline: Tracking Websites Life Lines
25.11.2016
Netpeak Blog 2.0: We’ve changed everything, and here's why
01.11.2016
10 answers from a content marketing expert: Interview with Danny Sullivan
20.10.2016
How to train your copywriters if you need something more than SEO-texts
05.10.2016
SEO Goes East: Negative Attitude towards SEO and Search for New Alternatives (Part I)
29.09.2016
How Offline Conversion Data Can Make Your ROMI Calculations More Precise
08.06.2016
LinkedIn Strategy For B2B Marketing: Instructions For Use
26.04.2016
Blog Management for SEO Companies: A Complete Guide to Perfect Blog Content (Part III)
15.04.2016
Blog Management for SEO Companies: A Complete Guide to Perfect Blog Content (Part I)
23.03.2016
What’s your content ideation process?
15.02.2016
How to Activate Subscribers: The Frank Kern Methodology
30.12.2015
7 Creative Micro UX Effects From Ecommerce Websites
18.06.2015
18 Proven Ways to Grow Your Email List
28.05.2015
How To Get Over 100 000 Website Visitors With Zero Marketing Budget
30.03.2015
6 Killer B2B Marketing Tips for 2015
27.03.2015
Andreas Roettl about mobile app Journi promotion strategy
11.03.2015
5 YouTube SEO Hacks That Work Wonders
25.02.2015
How to SEO the Hell Out of Pinterest for Your Business
29.01.2015
Interactive Content: the Future of Content Marketing
16.01.2015
Will Google Crumble from Worldwide Pressure?
09.01.2015
Instagram: Doing Business with Pretty Pictures
17.12.2014
How to Embody Your Company’s Ambitions: Google's Life Hack Rules
28.11.2014
6 Important Steps to Consider When Creating Social Media Marketing Plan
14.11.2014
Google Glass: choosing the best device to see what you were missing using smartphone
11.09.2014
Volodymyr Usov about digital storytelling of XXI century and the Gutenbergz idea design agency
30.07.2014
Typography basics: fonts can be fun
INSIDE (11)
10.07.2019
Netpeak Buys Agency Online — a Real-Time Experiment
13.12.2018
Netpeak consulting: what is it and why do in-house teams need it?
05.12.2018
Netpeak acquires an agency — 9 steps to join our team
30.01.2018
How to Create a Customer Support Dream Team: Ringostat Experience
17.11.2017
How to Become a Netpeak Agency Partner: Infographics
01.02.2017
The Future of Digital: Top 2016 Computing Programs Overview
12.01.2017
Most Effective Productivity Hacks for Startup CEOs
21.06.2016
New Generation of Netpeak Spider and Netpeak Checker SEO Tools
23.11.2015
What is Local SEO? | Netpeak SEO Tactics for Local SEO
02.12.2014
Who is an Account Manager at Netpeak?
10.06.2014
8P-conference infographics: how did it go back in 2013
BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT (7)
25.04.2022
Hiring an Agency vs Creating an In-House Team: Choosing best for SEO and PPC Advertising
13.04.2022
The truth about the war in Ukraine. What do IT specialists from the Truth Fund do?
15.02.2022
How do big marketplaces administrate millions of SKUs per month?
20.12.2018
How much is your online business really worth?
26.10.2018
WebSummit: Useful Tips How to Squeeze Maximum and Survive
13.03.2015
Depositphotos founder Dmitry Sergeev: “Only play where it’s easier for you”
23.01.2015
10 Questions to Ask When Hiring an SEO/PPC Expert
SMM (6)
10.08.2022
Case Study: Instagram Promotion from Scratch – How to Gain Your First Thousand Followers
27.05.2022
How to Advertise on TikTok in 2022: A Beginner’s Guide
17.06.2020
Facebook Worldwide Targeting Trap
06.05.2020
Deciphering The Secrets of Facebook Comments in Promoted Posts
20.06.2016
How To Succeed On Pinterest: Tips Taken From The Top Business Marketing Accounts
04.04.2016
How to Find The Perfect Time to Post on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Pinterest: Content Marketing Tips
EBOOKS (2)
01.06.2022
The Checklist on How to Choose an Internet Marketing Contractor
18.05.2022
Are Your Site Sales Dropping? Here Is What To Do!
