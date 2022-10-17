Netpeak Journal Sitemap
17.10.2022Prom.ua Success Story: Facebook Digital Campaign for a Mobile App
10.10.2022Avers Center Success Story: How to Quickly Reduce Cost per Conversion in the Niche of High-End Automotive Services
05.10.2022OWOX Success Story: How to Sell Tickets Four Days Before an Offline Conference
27.09.2022Analytical Tool for Concert.ua – Hundreds of Event Advertising Budgets Managed in Real Time
23.09.2022Case Study: Saving the Project and Increasing Organic Traffic by 109% in Six Months
22.09.2022Office-Expert.kz Case Study: How to Reduce Cost Per Conversion by 33% and Grow CR by 67%
14.09.2022Fatline.com.ua Success Story: How to Increase Income From Email Campaign With Content Plan Diversity
09.09.2022Gradinamax Success Story: How to Launch Online Seed and Seedling Stores in Bulgaria, Czech Republic, and Slovakia
07.09.2022Secunda Advertising Case Study: How to Get More Than 13,000 Offline Store Visits With Local Google Campaigns
23.08.2022Housing Estate Case Study: How to Reduce Cost Per Lead in the Real Estate Niche by 46%
22.08.2022The Success Story of La Novale Dress Boutique – ROMI 109% in Two Months
12.08.2022Case Study: Apple Search Ads for Shoe Store App – Increasing Installs and Reducing CPA
10.08.2022Case Study: Instagram Promotion from Scratch – How to Gain Your First Thousand Followers
08.08.2022Office-Expert Case Study: Email Marketing for Office Supplies Shop – How to Get Customers to Spend More Than $100k Per Month
04.08.2022Case Study: PPC for Kazakhstan Educational Courses
03.08.2022Citrus Case Study: Experimental Launch of TrueView for Shopping and TrueView for Action Campaigns
27.07.2022Boo.ua Success Story: Sales Growth of 280% in 8 Months
26.07.2022Case Study: PPC for HoReCa Company – Profit Went Up By 315% in Five Months
19.07.2022Treasure Quest Blast ASO Case Study – Impressions Grew By 283%
18.07.2022Elegro Wallet App ASO Case Study – Impressions Grew By 74% in One Month
13.07.2022Wowcarry SEO Case Study – How to Get 184% Traffic Growth in Gaming Niche
11.07.2022How Facebook and Google Ads Increased Registration Conversion by 98% For an Educational Center
06.07.2022GoldLaser Success Story: How to Get 174% More Calls with Video Ads
05.07.2022Case Study: Email Marketing For Office Supplies Store – How CDP Integration Can Bring Up to 50% of All Revenue From Triggers
28.06.2022OLX (by Naspers) Case Study: How to Grow Paid Downloads by 80% with ASA While Reducing CPI
27.06.2022Organic Walk ASO Case Study — Impressions Grew By 83% In 9 Days After The Release
23.06.2022Neropizza Success Story: How a Black Dough Pizza Delivery Ad Achieved ROMI Growth of 616%
21.06.2022Citrus Success Story: How to Increase Revenue by 54.7% with Google Ads Marketing
16.06.2022Kulibin.com.ua Success Story: Monthly Subscription Growth by 100%
15.06.2022Artbooks Success Story: Increased Conversion Rate by 3.53% Using Email Newsletters
09.06.2022LeBoutique Success Story: How to Make Your App Profitable
06.06.2022Citrus Success Story: How to Reduce Transaction Costs by 48% with Automated Strategies in Google Ads
02.06.2022Kovalska Real Estate Success Story: How to Increase the Number of Conversions by 75% in Apartment Advertising
24.05.2022Avtokrisla.com Email Marketing Case Study – «Order Completed» Trigger Letter as an Additional Source of Income
20.05.2022Vchasno.ua Email Marketing Case Study – Developed Communication Maps and Prepared for a Trigger Email Campaign Launch
16.05.2022Mergescapes App Store Optimization Case Study – Impressions +166% and Installs +60%
13.05.2022Avtokrisla.com Email Marketing Case Study – Investments Return in 3 Months
05.05.2022Office-expert.kz Success Story: Email Newsletter on a New Platform with ROMI at 440%
03.05.2022Outpost Club Success Story: How Website Conversion Can be Increased by 32% Within Three Months
02.05.2022How We Created a Web Analytics Tool for an E-Commerce Website
28.04.2022Domcomfort Success Story: Annual Growth of Subscriber Base by 100%
26.04.2022Matrason.ua Success Story: How to Sell Beds on Facebook
22.04.2022Intertop Case Study: Discovery Ads for Placing Ads on YouTube and Gmail
21.04.2022Domino's Pizza SEO Case Study – How an International Brand Took Its Place in a New Overheated Market
21.04.2022PPC Case Study: How We Managed to Reduce the Lead Price by 60% for a UAE Carpet Cleaning Service Company
20.04.2022BS-Partner Success Story: How To Land a Monobrand Online Store on the List of Top 10 Players in the Niche
19.04.2022Eva Success Story: How to Recoup Advertising Campaigns With and Without Google Smart Shopping
18.04.2022Synevo Success Story: How to Manage the Reputation of a Medical Brand on the Internet
15.04.2022Secunda Success Story: How to Make Campaigns with 400% ROI Using Targeting Ads on Facebook
15.04.2022Sportcenter Store Success Story: How to Achieve a 295% Increase in Transactions in a Month
15.04.2022Intertop Success Story: How to Increase Brand Awareness and Sales Using YouTube
14.04.2022SEO Case Study for a Furniture Store in Bulgaria – ROMI of 420%
13.04.2022Amrita Success Story: Revenue Rose by 172.72% and Number of Sessions Increased by 96.05%
08.04.2022Colin’s Success Story: Increased ROAS by 110% in Six Months
05.04.2022Videonabliudenie.eu Success Story: Increase the Number of Calls by 107% Over 6 Months
04.04.2022SEO Case Study on Freight Transportation Website Promotion: Call Conversion Rate Increased by x4.41
01.04.2022Mechta.kz Success Story: Email Marketing from Scratch to Get a Return on Investment in a Month
30.03.2022How to Make Ad Campaigns Profitable and Scale Them by 400% — Lascos Case for Cosmetology Equipment
30.03.2022Pandora.kz Email Marketing Case Study – How Email Generated 30% of Total Revenue Across All Sales Channels
29.03.2022SEO Promotion of an Eco-Products and Natural Cosmetics Store: ROMI of 129%
29.03.2022Case Study: SEO for a Lighting, Furniture and Decor Store in Bulgaria: Organic Traffic Growth by 108.96%
29.03.2022Eda.ua Success Story: Growth in Organic Traffic by 331.5% in 6 Months
29.03.2022Colombina.ua Success Story: Order Volume Growth of 227% in One Season
29.03.2022Case Study: SEO for Paints and Varnishes Store – Organic Traffic Increased by 463%
29.03.2022Robokana ASO Case Study – Increase in Impressions and Installs with Thoughtful ASO
28.03.2022Pizza House Success Story: ROMI up to 709.9%, Rise in Organic Traffic by 477%
28.03.2022Case Study: How Emails Brought a Sex Shop 20% of Its Revenue
28.03.2022Caramella-online.com Success Story: ROMI of 1428%
25.03.2022Informburo.kz SEO Case Study – Organic Traffic Increased by 569%, Size of Audience Grew by Five Times
25.03.2022Maxi.az SEO Case Study – How to Increase Sales by 75% Through Internal Site Optimization
24.03.2022Case Study: SEO for Jewelry Store – 100% More Traffic From Search Engines After Moving the Site
24.03.2022OLX (by Naspers) ASO Case Study – Increase of Impressions to 74% with ASO Services
24.03.2022Success Story of Kievstroy: Traffic Increased by 121% and Revenue Rose by 413%
24.03.2022Planeta Kino Success Story: Increased Organic Traffic by 636% in a Year
23.03.2022Gardening Tools Shop Success Story: ROMI of 4157%
22.03.2022Measuring Tape ASO Case Study – Increasing Organic App Installs From Zero to 20,000 per Month
22.03.2022House and Garden Success Story: Traffic From Search Increased by 200% and Revenue Increased by 70.7%
22.03.2022Case Study: SEO for Legal Services Company – Increase in Organic Traffic by 50,000% Through a Blog
22.03.2022Case Study: ASO for Mobility as a Service App – Increased Impressions from Search by 40% and Units by 43%
21.03.2022Raters Success Story: Growth in Installs by 100%
21.03.2022Monobank ASO Case Study – How to Increase Free Installations by 25% Using ASO
21.03.2022Photo Transfer ASO Case Study – Impressions Growth by 272%
21.03.2022Bekker Success Story: Revenue Growth by 500%
21.03.2022Case Study: SEO for Commercial Trading Platform – Boosted Organic Traffic by 124%
18.03.2022Book24 Success Story: 100% Revenue Growth from Email Marketing
18.03.2022Bosch Siemens Hausgeräte SEO Case Study: +247% of Organic CTR in a Year
18.03.2022OLX (by Naspers) PPC Case Study – 50,000 Clients Ready to Launch Their Online Stores
18.03.2022Dressa's Success Story: ROMI of 1070% in Two Years
17.03.2022Pandora.kz PPC Case Study – Increased Transaction Coefficient by 65.25%
17.03.2022Vodafone Retail SEO Case Study – Organic Traffic Growth by 54.22%, Non-Branded Traffic Growth by 99%
17.03.2022Decathlon's SEO Case Study – Entering a New Market, Increasing Website Visibility by 5 Times and Non-branded Traffic by 20% Monthly
01.03.2022Unisender.com Success Story: Analyzing Blog Profitability and Optimizing the Website Loading Speed
20.02.2022Unisender.com Success Story: Built a Clear Analytics Model for SaaS and Calculated LTV
07.12.2021Sociaro.AI & Netpeak case study: How to increase mobile app revenue using Google UAC optimization
02.04.2020Promoting iOS/Android Mobile App via AdWords, YouTube, Facebook, Yandex.Store and iAD: Bulletin Board App Case Study
29.01.2020Victoria’s Secret Swimwear and Lingerie Shop PPC Case Study – ROI Up to 255%
04.04.2019Yves Rocher PPC Case Study – How to Create Demand for New Cosmetics through Video Advertising
21.02.2019Steko Success Story: Video Advertising and Brand Lift Studies Increased the Number of Leads by 176%
07.02.2019Cyprus Real Estate Website PPC Case Study – Four Steps to a Fivefold Increase in the Number of Leads
27.12.2018Autobaza Case Study: How to Reduce Advertising Costs and Increase ROMI by 772%
29.11.2018Atlant.build Case Study: How To Set Up Efficient Advertising to Sell Apartments
01.10.2018Rawai VIP Villas PPC Case Study – How to Increase Conversion Rates with a Landing Page
20.09.2018Kentavar.bg PPC Case Study – How PPC Helped to Increase Brand Traffic by 268% in Two Years
10.05.2017Content marketing in USA case study: 51 post within 5 months
19.03.2017How to Stimulate Marketing Demand For a Brand Through Video Advertising: A Plastic Windows Online Store Case Study
22.02.2017VIN Number SEO Case Study on Low Frequency Queries in the US – 681% Traffic Growth in 6 Months
08.02.2017How does online order form has to look like: detailed check-list
20.01.2017SEO Case Study for Travel Accessories Webstore: ROMI of 743%
17.05.2016Premium Segment Online Electronics Store Success Story: ROMI of 251%
09.04.2015Case Study: Contextual Advertising and Comparison Shopping Engines in the Category “Winter Tires”: ROMI up to 847%
25.03.2015News Site Success Story: High-Quality Traffic for $0.02
12.12.2014Medical Product Online Store Promotion Case Study: ROI up to 132%
17.11.2014Children’s shoes online store SEO Case Study: ROMI up to 35%
25.09.2014Case for the online store lifting from the Google Panda penalty: ROI 338%
07.08.2014Photo and video accessories online store SEO case study: ROMI 191%
08.07.2014Flowers online shop case study: ROMI 187%
24.06.2014SEO case study for gifts niche with ROMI 1236%
16.06.2014Household Appliances Online Shop Success Story: ROMI Increased by 1130%
29.05.2014Bicycles and bicycle details shop success story: ROMI 158%
27.10.2022How to Import a Google Tag Manager Container
14.10.2022What is Duplicate Content and How to Deal with It
12.10.2022Beginners Guide to Important HTML tags for SEO
07.10.2022How to Check Google Tag Manager Is Working
30.09.2022SPA SEO – How to create SEO-Friendly Single Page App Website
28.09.2022Regular Expressions (RegEx): A Beginner's Guide
23.09.2022Case Study: Saving the Project and Increasing Organic Traffic by 109% in Six Months
20.09.2022How to Optimize Custom 404 page – Best Practices
15.09.2022How to Create SEO-Friendly Website Architecture – Best Practices
13.09.2022How To Use Google Trends – SEO Guide For Beginners
09.09.2022Gradinamax Success Story: How to Launch Online Seed and Seedling Stores in Bulgaria, Czech Republic, and Slovakia
05.09.2022Beginners Guide to Google Search Operators
30.08.2022How to Optimize Metadata for SEO – Title, Descriptions, H1
15.08.2022What is SEO friendly URL – Guide for Beginners
02.08.2022Beginner's Guide to Open Graph Meta Tags
21.07.2022Beginner's SEO Guide to HTTP Status Codes
15.07.2022Outreach Link Building – Step-by-step Guide
13.07.2022Wowcarry SEO Case Study – How to Get 184% Traffic Growth in Gaming Niche
14.06.2022Beginner's Guide to Sitemap.xml
31.05.2022What is robots.txt? A Guide for Beginners
21.04.2022Domino's Pizza SEO Case Study – How an International Brand Took Its Place in a New Overheated Market
20.04.2022BS-Partner Success Story: How To Land a Monobrand Online Store on the List of Top 10 Players in the Niche
14.04.2022SEO Case Study for a Furniture Store in Bulgaria – ROMI of 420%
13.04.2022Amrita Success Story: Revenue Rose by 172.72% and Number of Sessions Increased by 96.05%
05.04.2022Videonabliudenie.eu Success Story: Increase the Number of Calls by 107% Over 6 Months
04.04.2022SEO Case Study on Freight Transportation Website Promotion: Call Conversion Rate Increased by x4.41
29.03.2022SEO Promotion of an Eco-Products and Natural Cosmetics Store: ROMI of 129%
29.03.2022Case Study: SEO for a Lighting, Furniture and Decor Store in Bulgaria: Organic Traffic Growth by 108.96%
29.03.2022Eda.ua Success Story: Growth in Organic Traffic by 331.5% in 6 Months
29.03.2022Colombina.ua Success Story: Order Volume Growth of 227% in One Season
29.03.2022Case Study: SEO for Paints and Varnishes Store – Organic Traffic Increased by 463%
28.03.2022Pizza House Success Story: ROMI up to 709.9%, Rise in Organic Traffic by 477%
28.03.2022Caramella-online.com Success Story: ROMI of 1428%
25.03.2022Informburo.kz SEO Case Study – Organic Traffic Increased by 569%, Size of Audience Grew by Five Times
25.03.2022Maxi.az SEO Case Study – How to Increase Sales by 75% Through Internal Site Optimization
24.03.2022Case Study: SEO for Jewelry Store – 100% More Traffic From Search Engines After Moving the Site
24.03.2022Success Story of Kievstroy: Traffic Increased by 121% and Revenue Rose by 413%
24.03.2022Planeta Kino Success Story: Increased Organic Traffic by 636% in a Year
23.03.2022Gardening Tools Shop Success Story: ROMI of 4157%
22.03.2022House and Garden Success Story: Traffic From Search Increased by 200% and Revenue Increased by 70.7%
22.03.2022Case Study: SEO for Legal Services Company – Increase in Organic Traffic by 50,000% Through a Blog
21.03.2022Case Study: SEO for Commercial Trading Platform – Boosted Organic Traffic by 124%
18.03.2022Bosch Siemens Hausgeräte SEO Case Study: +247% of Organic CTR in a Year
18.03.2022Dressa's Success Story: ROMI of 1070% in Two Years
17.03.2022Vodafone Retail SEO Case Study – Organic Traffic Growth by 54.22%, Non-Branded Traffic Growth by 99%
17.03.2022Decathlon's SEO Case Study – Entering a New Market, Increasing Website Visibility by 5 Times and Non-branded Traffic by 20% Monthly
01.03.2022Unisender.com Success Story: Analyzing Blog Profitability and Optimizing the Website Loading Speed
05.01.2022SEO’s ”Silver Bullet” – Fast and High-Quality Implementation of Technical Specifications (+appeal to the colleagues)
21.07.2021How to Create SEO Friendly Pagination For Your Website – Netpeak TV e.1
16.03.2020SEO Benefits of Nofollow Links That Prove Their Significant Value
09.03.2020Netpeak Agency SEO Tool: fast, effective and easy-to-use
24.02.2020Google Ads vs Bing Ads: What’s More Efficient?
18.02.2020SEO services — why so expensive?
18.02.2020Migrating to a new CMS: how to prepare a technical requirement for a developer
11.02.20207 Crucial Tips That You Need To Rank Your Website
17.04.2019Brief Overview of Netpeak Spider 3.2: JavaScript Rendering and Express Audit in PDF
07.03.2019Connecting Search Console API to Google Spreadsheets
26.09.2018Netpeak Checker 3.0: SERP Scraping. Brief Overview
29.03.2018Netpeak Spider 3.0: Brief Overview
14.12.2017Fast check of important html tags with GTM and Google Sheets
30.10.2017SEO Myths That Keep Your Site From Growing
18.10.2017The Whitest Hat: Relationship Building
26.06.2017Marketers' Best Choices in Advanced On-Page SEO for Digital Marketing Success
29.05.2017Parser tools for SEO specialists
11.05.2017Netpeak Checker 2.1 Review: Multifunctional Tool for Mass Analysis and Comparison of the Websites
07.04.2017SEO 2.0: How to get the effectiveness of your SEO marketing campaign to a new level
24.03.201711 stages of SEO promotion
22.02.2017VIN Number SEO Case Study on Low Frequency Queries in the US – 681% Traffic Growth in 6 Months
13.02.2017How to get more featured snippets
03.02.2017Strategies to Use for Coping Up with Your SEO Campaign Failure
02.02.2017The Strategic Importance of Good SEO for SEO Experts
23.01.20176 Secrets to Finding the Perfect WordPress SEO Firm
20.01.2017SEO Case Study for Travel Accessories Webstore: ROMI of 743%
11.01.2017How to Rank a Website Locally: Local SEO Guide
25.10.2016SEO Goes East: Negative Attitude towards SEO and Search for New Alternatives (Part II)
06.10.2016Netpeak Spider 2.1.1: new crawling modes, external links analysis, viewing page source and HTTP headers
04.08.2016Netpeak Spider 2.1 review: classification of issues, parameters selection, new results arrangement logic
19.04.2016Blog Management for SEO Companies: A Complete Guide to Perfect Blog Content (Part II)
02.11.2015How to Sell More With [SEO Of The Present]? — Netpeak TV e.4
21.10.201510 Great SEO Tools Every Startup Should Learn How to Use
14.10.2015How Does [SEO Of The Present] Marketing Work? – Netpeak TV e.3
17.09.2015Freelance SEO vs. Professional SEO Company – Netpeak TV e.2
28.08.20153 Ways To Boost Your SEO Efforts With Content Marketing
26.06.20157 Ways to Become Serpstat Power User
12.12.2014Medical Product Online Store Promotion Case Study: ROI up to 132%
26.11.2014The Keyword in Anchor Text Factor Will Stay Low, But Won’t Decrease So Heavily: An Interview with Marcus Tober
17.11.2014Children’s shoes online store SEO Case Study: ROMI up to 35%
22.10.2014An interview with Barry Schwartz about Penguin update, Google’s plans and SEO market
25.09.2014Case for the online store lifting from the Google Panda penalty: ROI 338%
15.08.2014Ann Smarty About Effective Blogging and Surprises from Google
07.08.2014Photo and video accessories online store SEO case study: ROMI 191%
24.07.2014Netpeak Checker: how to determine website quality in the backlink profile and evaluate domain authority
22.07.2014An Interview with Rand Fishkin on the SEO trends and the Wizard's of Moz work
10.07.2014Netpeak Spider: how to develop Competitive Intelligence
08.07.2014Flowers online shop case study: ROMI 187%
24.06.2014Netpeak Spider: how to calculate PageRank for internal linking and check the amount of text around images
24.06.2014SEO case study for gifts niche with ROMI 1236%
16.06.2014Household Appliances Online Shop Success Story: ROMI Increased by 1130%
04.06.2014Netpeak Spider: how to optimize JavaScript loading and check website availability
29.05.2014Bicycles and bicycle details shop success story: ROMI 158%
14.03.2014Top 10 Communication Problems with SEO Clients
07.07.2013Rand Fishkin’s video presentation for the 8P-2013 conference: How SEO Blinded me (Then Opened My Eyes)
17.10.2022Prom.ua Success Story: Facebook Digital Campaign for a Mobile App
10.10.2022Avers Center Success Story: How to Quickly Reduce Cost per Conversion in the Niche of High-End Automotive Services
05.10.2022OWOX Success Story: How to Sell Tickets Four Days Before an Offline Conference
22.09.2022Office-Expert.kz Case Study: How to Reduce Cost Per Conversion by 33% and Grow CR by 67%
07.09.2022Secunda Advertising Case Study: How to Get More Than 13,000 Offline Store Visits With Local Google Campaigns
23.08.2022Housing Estate Case Study: How to Reduce Cost Per Lead in the Real Estate Niche by 46%
22.08.2022The Success Story of La Novale Dress Boutique – ROMI 109% in Two Months
04.08.2022Case Study: PPC for Kazakhstan Educational Courses
03.08.2022Citrus Case Study: Experimental Launch of TrueView for Shopping and TrueView for Action Campaigns
29.07.2022The Four Different Types of YouTube Ads
27.07.2022Boo.ua Success Story: Sales Growth of 280% in 8 Months
26.07.2022Case Study: PPC for HoReCa Company – Profit Went Up By 315% in Five Months
11.07.2022How Facebook and Google Ads Increased Registration Conversion by 98% For an Educational Center
06.07.2022GoldLaser Success Story: How to Get 174% More Calls with Video Ads
23.06.2022Neropizza Success Story: How a Black Dough Pizza Delivery Ad Achieved ROMI Growth of 616%
21.06.2022Citrus Success Story: How to Increase Revenue by 54.7% with Google Ads Marketing
06.06.2022Citrus Success Story: How to Reduce Transaction Costs by 48% with Automated Strategies in Google Ads
02.06.2022Kovalska Real Estate Success Story: How to Increase the Number of Conversions by 75% in Apartment Advertising
11.05.2022Megadom PPC Case Study – How to Promote an Offline Business During the Pandemic
09.05.2022What Is Targeted Advertising & How Does It Work?
03.05.2022Outpost Club Success Story: How Website Conversion Can be Increased by 32% Within Three Months
26.04.2022Matrason.ua Success Story: How to Sell Beds on Facebook
22.04.2022Intertop Case Study: Discovery Ads for Placing Ads on YouTube and Gmail
21.04.2022PPC Case Study: How We Managed to Reduce the Lead Price by 60% for a UAE Carpet Cleaning Service Company
19.04.2022Eva Success Story: How to Recoup Advertising Campaigns With and Without Google Smart Shopping
15.04.2022Secunda Success Story: How to Make Campaigns with 400% ROI Using Targeting Ads on Facebook
15.04.2022Sportcenter Store Success Story: How to Achieve a 295% Increase in Transactions in a Month
15.04.2022Intertop Success Story: How to Increase Brand Awareness and Sales Using YouTube
08.04.2022Colin’s Success Story: Increased ROAS by 110% in Six Months
30.03.2022How to Make Ad Campaigns Profitable and Scale Them by 400% — Lascos Case for Cosmetology Equipment
21.03.2022Bekker Success Story: Revenue Growth by 500%
18.03.2022OLX (by Naspers) PPC Case Study – 50,000 Clients Ready to Launch Their Online Stores
17.03.2022Pandora.kz PPC Case Study – Increased Transaction Coefficient by 65.25%
20.02.2022Unisender.com Success Story: Built a Clear Analytics Model for SaaS and Calculated LTV
22.04.2020How to set up Google Shopping: a guide for beginners
18.03.2020Contextual advertising strategy with sales funnel in SaaS case: template and instructions
17.03.2020Modify Your PPC Strategy to Suit Voice Search
05.03.2020The most popular banner sizes in Google Ads
03.03.2020Google Smart Shopping: tips and experience
29.01.2020Victoria’s Secret Swimwear and Lingerie Shop PPC Case Study – ROI Up to 255%
28.01.2020Search engine advertising services — why so expensive?
26.12.2019Similar audiences in Google Shopping campaigns: test results
04.04.2019Yves Rocher PPC Case Study – How to Create Demand for New Cosmetics through Video Advertising
28.03.2019How to launch contextual advertising in Japan
21.02.2019Steko Success Story: Video Advertising and Brand Lift Studies Increased the Number of Leads by 176%
07.02.2019Cyprus Real Estate Website PPC Case Study – Four Steps to a Fivefold Increase in the Number of Leads
27.12.2018Autobaza Case Study: How to Reduce Advertising Costs and Increase ROMI by 772%
29.11.2018Atlant.build Case Study: How To Set Up Efficient Advertising to Sell Apartments
01.10.2018Rawai VIP Villas PPC Case Study – How to Increase Conversion Rates with a Landing Page
20.09.2018Kentavar.bg PPC Case Study – How PPC Helped to Increase Brand Traffic by 268% in Two Years
29.03.2017Zombies ate my rankings! How to cannibalize your competitor's organic traffic with PPC in 3 simple steps
19.03.2017How to Stimulate Marketing Demand For a Brand Through Video Advertising: A Plastic Windows Online Store Case Study
27.02.2017Social Media PPC: new marketing channel vs traditional PPC and SMM
16.02.2017PPC 2.0: Why it is important for your business marketing campaign
12.10.2016Contextual Advertising for SaaS Products: How to Easily Measure Efficiency of Contextual Advertising in Business Indicators
13.07.201615 Ideas for Mobile App Targeting on Facebook
10.06.2016How To Work With Apps in Google Play Developers Console
17.05.2016Premium Segment Online Electronics Store Success Story: ROMI of 251%
16.02.20167 Most Common Questions About Call Tracking Technology
05.06.2015Google AdWords Banners: What are the Most Effective Ad Sizes?
09.04.2015Case Study: Contextual Advertising and Comparison Shopping Engines in the Category “Winter Tires”: ROMI up to 847%
25.03.2015News Site Success Story: High-Quality Traffic for $0.02
04.10.2022How to promote mobile application — quick ASO guide
01.09.2022Visual ASO: Graphic Composition and How You Can Use It
29.08.202210 differences between the App Store and Google Play graphics
25.08.2022Instruction-memo for visual ASO
18.08.2022What are switchers and why are they needed in ASO?
16.08.2022App Store Auto-correct: How will this update affect the future of App Store optimization?
12.08.2022Case Study: Apple Search Ads for Shoe Store App – Increasing Installs and Reducing CPA
19.07.2022Treasure Quest Blast ASO Case Study – Impressions Grew By 283%
18.07.2022Elegro Wallet App ASO Case Study – Impressions Grew By 74% in One Month
30.06.2022Three myths about graphics for ASO in Asia
28.06.2022OLX (by Naspers) Case Study: How to Grow Paid Downloads by 80% with ASA While Reducing CPI
27.06.2022Organic Walk ASO Case Study — Impressions Grew By 83% In 9 Days After The Release
20.06.2022Apple Search Ads Breakdown. Do we really need it for app promotion?
09.06.2022LeBoutique Success Story: How to Make Your App Profitable
08.06.2022A Complete Guide to Apple Search Ads — How to Set Up Search Ads Campaigns
16.05.2022Mergescapes App Store Optimization Case Study – Impressions +166% and Installs +60%
29.03.2022Robokana ASO Case Study – Increase in Impressions and Installs with Thoughtful ASO
24.03.2022OLX (by Naspers) ASO Case Study – Increase of Impressions to 74% with ASO Services
22.03.2022Measuring Tape ASO Case Study – Increasing Organic App Installs From Zero to 20,000 per Month
22.03.2022Case Study: ASO for Mobility as a Service App – Increased Impressions from Search by 40% and Units by 43%
21.03.2022Raters Success Story: Growth in Installs by 100%
21.03.2022Monobank ASO Case Study – How to Increase Free Installations by 25% Using ASO
21.03.2022Photo Transfer ASO Case Study – Impressions Growth by 272%
10.06.2020Netpeak + RadASO = Netpeak RadASO. We Are Entering the Market for Comprehensive Mobile App Promotion
02.04.2020Promoting iOS/Android Mobile App via AdWords, YouTube, Facebook, Yandex.Store and iAD: Bulletin Board App Case Study
14.02.201919 Best Android Animation UI/UX Libraries
17.10.2018Preparing Banners for Mobile Advertising
10.09.2018How to Choose A Tracker For Mobile App
10.05.20185 challenges you might face during your e-commerce website design project and their best solutions
14.09.2022Fatline.com.ua Success Story: How to Increase Income From Email Campaign With Content Plan Diversity
08.08.2022Office-Expert Case Study: Email Marketing for Office Supplies Shop – How to Get Customers to Spend More Than $100k Per Month
05.07.2022Case Study: Email Marketing For Office Supplies Store – How CDP Integration Can Bring Up to 50% of All Revenue From Triggers
16.06.2022Kulibin.com.ua Success Story: Monthly Subscription Growth by 100%
15.06.2022Artbooks Success Story: Increased Conversion Rate by 3.53% Using Email Newsletters
24.05.2022Avtokrisla.com Email Marketing Case Study – «Order Completed» Trigger Letter as an Additional Source of Income
20.05.2022Vchasno.ua Email Marketing Case Study – Developed Communication Maps and Prepared for a Trigger Email Campaign Launch
13.05.2022Avtokrisla.com Email Marketing Case Study – Investments Return in 3 Months
05.05.2022Office-expert.kz Success Story: Email Newsletter on a New Platform with ROMI at 440%
28.04.2022Domcomfort Success Story: Annual Growth of Subscriber Base by 100%
01.04.2022Mechta.kz Success Story: Email Marketing from Scratch to Get a Return on Investment in a Month
30.03.2022Pandora.kz Email Marketing Case Study – How Email Generated 30% of Total Revenue Across All Sales Channels
28.03.2022Case Study: How Emails Brought a Sex Shop 20% of Its Revenue
18.03.2022Book24 Success Story: 100% Revenue Growth from Email Marketing
07.10.2022How to Check Google Tag Manager Is Working
27.09.2022Analytical Tool for Concert.ua – Hundreds of Event Advertising Budgets Managed in Real Time
16.09.2022How To Copy A Report – Google Data Studio Tutorial For Beginners
04.07.2022How To Set Up Advanced E-commerce With Google Tag Manager
02.05.2022How We Created a Web Analytics Tool for an E-Commerce Website
20.02.2022Unisender.com Success Story: Built a Clear Analytics Model for SaaS and Calculated LTV
18.08.2021Migrating from AdWords API to Google Ads API. A Comprehensive Guideline
16.06.2020How to Extract Marketing Campaign Statistics from Facebook API Using R
28.02.2019What errors you may face when working with Google Analytics and how to fix them
24.01.2019How do users browse search results in France: SEO clickthrough rate study
29.03.2017Zombies ate my rankings! How to cannibalize your competitor's organic traffic with PPC in 3 simple steps
21.02.2017How we implemented BI analytics in contextual advertising department
13.02.2017How to get more featured snippets
01.02.2017The Future of Digital: Top 2016 Computing Programs Overview
11.01.2017How to Rank a Website Locally: Local SEO Guide
01.12.2016How to quickly clear up trash platforms in display network
22.07.2016Google Search Console Data Analysis Without Panic
19.10.2022The Ultimate Spreadsheet Guide by RadASO
30.05.2022Expertise and a lot of cases — a new blog about App Store Optimization
23.05.2022Information is Key: 5 Things You Need to Know to Succeed Online as a Local Business
15.01.2021How to write awesome B2B content when you know nothing about the topic
08.04.2020Telegram Marketing for Online Business Promotion: How Messenger App can Bring You Money
30.03.2020How to generate 3,000 warm leads with the help of an academy
24.03.2020How to Promote on Social Media via Forums
03.05.2019The Next Web: Ultimate Guide For Ecommerce Community
31.10.2018How to write a case study: a guide for technicians based on Citrus and Netpeak case study in Google blog
04.09.2018First SaaStr Europa conference. Attendee experience
30.01.2018How to Create a Customer Support Dream Team: Ringostat Experience
04.09.2017Social media marketing: The new star in the world of business promotion?
08.08.20179 Ways to Come up With Content Ideas for Your Blog
26.07.2017How to create an effective sales funnel (Infographics)
20.07.2017Professional Proofreading – Why Top Content Marketers Pay for It
13.07.2017How to take full advantage of keyword research for online store
29.06.2017SEO & Content Marketing: How to Combine?
26.06.2017Marketers' Best Choices in Advanced On-Page SEO for Digital Marketing Success
08.06.2017Influencer marketing for B2B: Interview with Dave Schneider
23.05.2017Expert Tips for Getting Excellent Photos for Instagram
22.05.2017How to Boost Your Business with Professional Video Marketing
20.04.2017How to succeed with social media marketing: Growing your Twitter reach and followers
12.04.2017The Role of Instagram in Devising a Winning Internet Marketing Strategy
10.04.2017Understanding the importance of hashtags in the context of using it on Instagram
30.03.2017How to jump-start your Twitter account
28.03.2017A Practical Guide on Structuring a Contract for Website Design
27.03.2017Building your website rank with the right type of content
21.03.2017The Use of Facebook Group in Marketing a Brand and How It Affects SEO
09.03.2017How to grow a startup: developing a successful business with digital marketing and modern technologies
08.02.2017How does online order form has to look like: detailed check-list
28.12.2016How To Calculate Customer Satisfaction: Net Promoter Score
27.12.2016UX Timeline: Tracking Websites Life Lines
25.11.2016Netpeak Blog 2.0: We’ve changed everything, and here's why
01.11.201610 answers from a content marketing expert: Interview with Danny Sullivan
20.10.2016How to train your copywriters if you need something more than SEO-texts
05.10.2016SEO Goes East: Negative Attitude towards SEO and Search for New Alternatives (Part I)
29.09.2016How Offline Conversion Data Can Make Your ROMI Calculations More Precise
08.06.2016LinkedIn Strategy For B2B Marketing: Instructions For Use
26.04.2016Blog Management for SEO Companies: A Complete Guide to Perfect Blog Content (Part III)
15.04.2016Blog Management for SEO Companies: A Complete Guide to Perfect Blog Content (Part I)
23.03.2016What’s your content ideation process?
15.02.2016How to Activate Subscribers: The Frank Kern Methodology
30.12.20157 Creative Micro UX Effects From Ecommerce Websites
18.06.201518 Proven Ways to Grow Your Email List
28.05.2015How To Get Over 100 000 Website Visitors With Zero Marketing Budget
30.03.20156 Killer B2B Marketing Tips for 2015
27.03.2015Andreas Roettl about mobile app Journi promotion strategy
11.03.20155 YouTube SEO Hacks That Work Wonders
25.02.2015How to SEO the Hell Out of Pinterest for Your Business
29.01.2015Interactive Content: the Future of Content Marketing
16.01.2015Will Google Crumble from Worldwide Pressure?
09.01.2015Instagram: Doing Business with Pretty Pictures
17.12.2014How to Embody Your Company’s Ambitions: Google's Life Hack Rules
28.11.20146 Important Steps to Consider When Creating Social Media Marketing Plan
14.11.2014Google Glass: choosing the best device to see what you were missing using smartphone
11.09.2014Volodymyr Usov about digital storytelling of XXI century and the Gutenbergz idea design agency
30.07.2014Typography basics: fonts can be fun
10.07.2019Netpeak Buys Agency Online — a Real-Time Experiment
13.12.2018Netpeak consulting: what is it and why do in-house teams need it?
05.12.2018Netpeak acquires an agency — 9 steps to join our team
30.01.2018How to Create a Customer Support Dream Team: Ringostat Experience
17.11.2017How to Become a Netpeak Agency Partner: Infographics
01.02.2017The Future of Digital: Top 2016 Computing Programs Overview
12.01.2017Most Effective Productivity Hacks for Startup CEOs
21.06.2016New Generation of Netpeak Spider and Netpeak Checker SEO Tools
23.11.2015What is Local SEO? | Netpeak SEO Tactics for Local SEO
02.12.2014Who is an Account Manager at Netpeak?
10.06.20148P-conference infographics: how did it go back in 2013
25.04.2022Hiring an Agency vs Creating an In-House Team: Choosing best for SEO and PPC Advertising
13.04.2022The truth about the war in Ukraine. What do IT specialists from the Truth Fund do?
15.02.2022How do big marketplaces administrate millions of SKUs per month?
20.12.2018How much is your online business really worth?
26.10.2018WebSummit: Useful Tips How to Squeeze Maximum and Survive
13.03.2015Depositphotos founder Dmitry Sergeev: “Only play where it’s easier for you”
23.01.201510 Questions to Ask When Hiring an SEO/PPC Expert
10.08.2022Case Study: Instagram Promotion from Scratch – How to Gain Your First Thousand Followers
27.05.2022How to Advertise on TikTok in 2022: A Beginner’s Guide
17.06.2020Facebook Worldwide Targeting Trap
06.05.2020Deciphering The Secrets of Facebook Comments in Promoted Posts
20.06.2016How To Succeed On Pinterest: Tips Taken From The Top Business Marketing Accounts
04.04.2016How to Find The Perfect Time to Post on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Pinterest: Content Marketing Tips
01.06.2022The Checklist on How to Choose an Internet Marketing Contractor
18.05.2022Are Your Site Sales Dropping? Here Is What To Do!