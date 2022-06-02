Kovalska Real Estate success story — how to increase the number of conversions by 75% in apartment advertising

Service: PPC. Niche: real estate.

Result: The conversion rate increased by 75%, and the average conversion cost dropped by 26%.

The Client

Industrial-construction group «Kovalska» is a group of companies specializing in the full construction cycle operations, a developer, and general contractor (from the project documentation development and financing to the erection of a house).

A unique feature of the company is the independent production of its building materials.

The Challenge

The experts at Kowalska turned to us as the previous Internet marketing contractor was bringing untargeted traffic to the site. So we were tasked with fixing the situation.

Call events were not fed into Google Analytics at all. The calls could only be analyzed in the call-tracking analytics system itself, where you cannot see call statistics by advertisement groups, keywords, or audiences. In addition, previous contractors did not use UTM-tags for links to track the effectiveness of advertising in terms of key phrases.

Thus, it is impossible to find out which ad groups, keywords, or audiences bring conversions, and which ones, on the contrary, are wasting the budget.

The Solution

We set up event tracking through Data Layer and target in Google Analytics on the Feedback form. Now the data about sending this form go into analytics. Configured the transmission of calls by ad group, keyword, and audience in Google Analytics. We re-assembled the semantics: we got rid of general and costly keywords and divided the semantics into campaigns linked to geolocation (street, city district, metro station) and general and commercial keywords groups. Adjusted the media advertising campaigns: remarketing to interested users who have not made a targeted action (did not call or send a form) and media campaigns with the coverage of the new target audience. Distributed the budget as follows: 70% is search advertising, and 30% is media advertising. We provided recommendations for improving the site's usability and technical aspects that will speed up the page load. We did this because the client has created separate landing pages for each residential complex with a large-scale 3D panorama — a virtual tour of the entire residential complex with detailed segmentation by sections, floors, layouts, and window view.

We proposed a cross-domain tracking configuration to the client as the developer has several logically related sites. There are transitions from one page to another, but the analytics is not synchronized.

The Result

The average cost per click has increased by 70% due to shifted focus from media advertising (which costs less per click) to search advertising, using only targeted queries. At the same time, advertising costs increased by 30%.

Average cost per click Advertisement average cost

The conversion rate increased by 75%, and the average cost per conversion decreased by 26%.

Conversion rate Average conversion cost

Testimonials

Vadim Kolodnitsky, marketing manager at Kovalska:

Thanks to the advertising campaign restart of the residential complex «Rusanovskaya Gavan» in terms of contextual media advertising, we have gained: transparency of the advertising campaign due to access to the account;

lower conversion cost;

more calls from advertising at the same budget;

the residential complex is more visible on the Internet.

