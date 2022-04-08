Colin’s success story: increased ROAS by 110% in six months

Niche: apparel.
Result: increased ROAS by 110% in six months, number of transactions increased by 60%.
The Client
Colin’s is a Turkish company founded in 1983 in Istanbul. The company specializes in the production of jeans, as well as women's and men's clothing. Colin’s has departments in more than 40 countries. They are leaders in European denim clothing production. We have been cooperating since summer 2021.
The Challenge
The main goal of cooperation was to double the number of orders (up to 1000 per month) while maintaining the conversion rate. The second goal — to increase and keep the advertising campaigns profitability.
The Solution
- Restructured advertising campaigns to improve the keywords quality and increase ads relevance.
- Expanded semantics in search campaigns.
- Disabled off-season categories.
- Adjusted Ads conversion tag and data-driven attribution so we could get more conversion data.
- Set up dynamic remarketing code to improve Smart Shopping performance.
- Prescribed recommendations for the Merchant Center feed.
- Launched a Smart Shopping campaign instead of a regular campaign, which increased the profitability of the advertising campaign.
- Implemented auto-strategies in ad campaigns.
The Result
- Profit increased by 70.4%:
- Reduced price per click by 38%:
- Increased the conversion rate by 24%.
- Increased number of transactions by 60%:
- ROAS increased by 110%:
Read more:
- How to make ad campaign profitable and scale them by 400% — Lascos case for cosmetology equipment.
- OLX (by Naspers) success story: 50 000 clients, ready to launch their online stores.
- Pandora.kz success story: increased transaction coefficient by 65.25%.
Related Articles
Discovery Ads for placing ads on YouTube and Gmail — Intertop case study
CPA dwindled by 22 times, the total number of conversions increased by 6.5 times.
Domino's Pizza Success Story: How an International Brand Took Its Place in a New Overheated Market
The number of unique visitors from organic search increased by 74.51%.
PPC case study: how we managed to reduce the lead price by 60% for the UAE company offering carpet cleaning services
The brand traffic has increased by 200%, the lead price has been reduced by 60%, having dwindled to $20.
Comments (0)
Latest comments
To leave a comment, you have to log in.