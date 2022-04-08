Colin’s success story: increased ROAS by 110% in six months

Result: increased ROAS by 110% in six months, number of transactions increased by 60%.

The Client

Colin’s is a Turkish company founded in 1983 in Istanbul. The company specializes in the production of jeans, as well as women's and men's clothing. Colin’s has departments in more than 40 countries. They are leaders in European denim clothing production. We have been cooperating since summer 2021.

The Challenge

The main goal of cooperation was to double the number of orders (up to 1000 per month) while maintaining the conversion rate. The second goal — to increase and keep the advertising campaigns profitability.

The Solution

Restructured advertising campaigns to improve the keywords quality and increase ads relevance. Expanded semantics in search campaigns. Disabled off-season categories. Adjusted Ads conversion tag and data-driven attribution so we could get more conversion data. Set up dynamic remarketing code to improve Smart Shopping performance. Prescribed recommendations for the Merchant Center feed. Launched a Smart Shopping campaign instead of a regular campaign, which increased the profitability of the advertising campaign. Implemented auto-strategies in ad campaigns.

The Result

Profit increased by 70.4%:

Reduced price per click by 38%:

Increased the conversion rate by 24%. Increased number of transactions by 60%:

ROAS increased by 110%:

