How to make ad campaign profitable and scale them by 400% — Lascos case for cosmetology equipment
Niche: import of medical equipment and supplies.
Result: 282% increase in the number of conversions; the number of leads rose by 408%, their cost decreased by 33%.
The Client
Lascos is an official importer of cosmetology equipment and medicine manufactured in the USA, Europe and Israel, to the Ukraine market. The challenging part was that the company was using Google Ads display advertisement but could not understand its effectiveness.
The Challenge
Main goal: to make ad campaigns more profitable and increase sales in specific categories.
The Solution
During our cooperation, we developed a promotion strategy that included:
- Setting up conversion tracking for evaluating traffic channels effectiveness.
- Setting up Google search ads.
- Setting up social media campaigns to attract new users.
- Optimizing the conversion rate of the site, that is, increasing the percentage of visitors who took targeted actions.
The Result
- Ad campaign. In the first month, we received 50 applications at a price of 21.60 USD. Because of our strategy, in January 2022 we were able to scale the ad campaign up to 254 applications at a price of 14 USD. There was a 408% increase and the cost decreased by 33%. According to client, campaigns were profitable.
- Website optimization. In the first month, the conversion rate was 0.99%. After the January results, it increased to 3.78%. There was a 282% increase.
Testimonials
Dana Ostrovets, Project Manager at Netpeak:
We started our cooperation with calculated steps. Everything happened gradually: considering the necessary changes on the website, increasing the advertising budget, and implementing those changes. This helped us to build trust between our different teams. We regularly checked the status of the situation with the client and synchronized our actions accordingly.
As a consequence of these changes, Lascos and Netpeak team could achieve excellent results in 6 months.
