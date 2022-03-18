OLX (by Naspers) success story: 50 000 clients, ready to launch their online stores

Service: PPC,complex strategies for pay per click and targeted advertising. Niche: marketplace, ad boards.

Result: found 50 000 entrepreneurs, ready to launch their stores on OLX

The Client

OLX.ua — largest ad service, part of OLX Group, operates in more than 30 countries worldwide (300 mln MAU). OLX helps to find and rent an apartment, sell-buy any product, find employees, develop business. In Ukraine, every third smartphone has OLX app in it.

OLX — one of the first clients of Netpeak, we have been cooperating since 2007 in PPC (search, display ads и app promotion), SEO and ASO. Since the beginning of 2020 we have started working towards B2B: bringing entrepreneurs for running and developing their businesses on OLX.

Now, there are more than two million ads on the website by businesses. About 25% of salesmen on OLX are entrepreneurs. Currently, there are about 26 thousand OLX-stores on the platform.

The Challenge

OLX management set a goal for Netpeak to increase the number of business page owners. Reach out for entrepreneurs online is a challenging task, but we accomplished it: in one and half year we reached 50 000 people willing to set up their businesses on OLX.

Main goal of B2B-project — to raise number of active users on the website, increase revenue from small and medium businesses, that use OLX stores.

We primarily looked for:

small and medium business owners;

private sector with large assortment of products for sale;

private sector with a small assortment of goods, that are interested in paid advertisement of goods on OLX;

individuals, who started selling online recently.

It is very difficult to distinguish such an audience while setting the advertisement, thus we defined everyone as representatives of business of one size or another and used a single message: “Establish your business on OLX by creating your own store”.

The Solution

First, it is important to understand, that businessmen should be addressed specifically: developing the website, wishing to obtain targeted traffic from search platform is almost impossible. Therefore, we immediately relied on display advertisement, that are:

Google Ads;

Facebook Ads;

TikTok Ads;

Viber;

Telegram.

We accurately designed lead forms. It was critical for us to realize the intention of the lead, readiness to purchase ad packages, business size and experience in online sales. As a result, we applied:

form on landing page;

lead forms on Facebook Ads;

lead forms on Marquiz;

chatbot on Facebook Ads;

Telegram/Viber chatbot.

The Result

Attracted more than 50,000 entrepreneurs who want to set up their online stores on OLX Reduced the cost of attracting potential OLX store owners by 26%. Campaigns with the chatbot for Telegram and Viber showed good results: the cost of a lead was 15% lower than on other sites. After the implementation of all campaign optimization operations, we began to transfer significantly fewer leads to managers, but they became better quality. If before it was 65-70% of all, then in October – already 33%. Two-thirds of all attracted leads received an email and independently got acquainted with the information about the OLX store. This led to an additional 38% increase in conversions of leads to OLX store owners.

Testimonial

Elene Kushina, Project Manager of Classifieds Department:

Thanks to the well-coordinated work of the teams – ours and OLX – we managed to establish a clear flow of lead generation, transfer of leads to the client and participate in optimizing the work of managers for business clients. Constant work with new sources, audiences and tools allowed us to improve the efficiency of this area, as well as significantly reduce the cost of lead attraction.

Read more: