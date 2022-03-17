Pandora.kz success story: increased transaction coefficient by 65.25%

Result: increased transaction coefficient by 65.25% and the number of transactions by 41.27%.

The Client

The Pandora brand was created in Denmark in 1982 and offers many different charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants that allow women to express their personal style.

«Amadeo Central Asia» – is the official and exclusive distributor of the brand in the Republic of Kazakhstan since 2015.

Residents of Kazakhstan can buy Pandora products in 26 branded stores across the country or order online with delivery throughout Kazakhstan on the official website pandora.kz.

The Challenge

Increase brand sales for March relative to last year.

The Solution

What we did in the Google advertising platform:

Set up targeting by standard audience interest in Google Ads. Set up targeting for other thematic audiences. Set up advertising campaigns for custom audiences:

store brand – to reach the most loyal audience;

the brand of your competitors - to attract audiences from other brands. If the promotional offer looks worthy, there is a probability of picking up some of the audience;

thematic requests for jewelry - it is important to work with audiences who are closely associated with the product;

general inquiries about gifts for girls, moms, and daughters - work with audiences at the very top of the funnel;

inquiries that work with the holiday season.

Set up targeting on similar audiences (look-alike), on those who have made purchases during the year. Launched ad campaigns for remarketing audiences. Segmented audiences:

by product card visitors;

by abandoned baskets;

by shoppers.

We also launched targeting on the store's customer base.

The Result

Increased CTR by 19.74%. Reduced cost per click by 19.13%. Increased transaction coefficient by 65.25%. Increased the number of transactions by 41.27%. Increased turnover by 30.74%. Reduced the price per transaction by 42.75%.

{"0":{"lid":"1531306243545","ls":"10","loff":"","li_type":"nm","li_name":"name","li_ph":"Your name","li_req":"y","li_nm":"name"},"1":{"lid":"1573230091466","ls":"20","loff":"","li_type":"ph","li_name":"phone","li_title":"Your phone","li_req":"y","li_masktype":"a","li_nm":"phone"},"2":{"lid":"1573567927671","ls":"30","loff":"y","li_type":"in","li_name":"surname","li_ph":"Фамилия","li_req":"y","li_nm":"surname"},"3":{"lid":"1531306540094","ls":"40","loff":"","li_type":"in","li_name":"domain","li_ph":"site.com","li_nm":"domain"},"4":{"lid":"1573230077755","ls":"50","loff":"","li_type":"em","li_name":"email","li_ph":"email","li_req":"y","li_nm":"email"},"5":{"lid":"1575903646714","ls":"60","loff":"","li_type":"hd","li_name":"comment","li_value":"Автоматический коммент: заявка из блога, без пользовательского комментария","li_nm":"comment"},"6":{"lid":"1575903664523","ls":"70","loff":"","li_type":"hd","li_name":"lead_channel_id","li_value":"24","li_nm":"lead_channel_id"},"7":{"lid":"1584374224865","ls":"80","loff":"","li_type":"hd","li_name":"ip","li_nm":"ip"},"8":{"lid":"1609939804226","ls":"90","loff":"","li_type":"hd","li_name":"post_id","li_nm":"post_id"}} Get your free consultation

Read more: