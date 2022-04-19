Eva success story: how to recoup advertising campaigns with and without Google Smart Shopping

Service: PPC. Niche: beauty and health.

Result: we have managed to recoup advertising and other campaigns with the help of Google Smart Shopping.

The Client

EVA employs over 9000 people working in 1000 shops across the entire country. The company is well known for its large-scale social projects including EVA Woman Challenge and those implemented in the field of charity. Aside from distribution of goods produced by other manufacturers, EVA has launched its own 37 trademarks.

The Challenge

We have been cooperating with the all-Ukrainian chain of beauty and health stores EVA for two years. We will share the experience we have obtained while doing so. Also, we will tell you about how we were managing our advertising campaigns during the period when EVA was adjusting its website to the Google Merchant Center requirements.

Just a bit of history- the website eva.ua was originally launched in addition to EVA’s offline business. It is for this reason that technical CMS limitations could not allow expanding the website into a full-fledged e-commerce project.

Therefore, when eva.ua was beginning to comply with the Google Merchant Center requirements, Netpeak was faced with the task of rendering the absence of commodity advertising as ‚seamless‘ as possible so as not to incur any loss of profit by using other Google Ads instruments.

The Solution

We have launched:

Smart campaigns within the context and media network. Smart trading companies automatically aspire to reach as high a conversion value as possible within budget limits. Thanks to targeted profitability of investments the rates are optimized in a way so that your ad expenses do not exceed your daily budget. Dynamic search campaigns targeted at web feed. The special feature of our advertising campaigns was that we were using dynamic parameters in ad texts. In other words, into these texts we inserted the name of a city that our buyers were currently in. We also used a feed to this end.

We were aware of the fact that we stood little chance of breaking into the Smart Shopping block through search results. However, it was necessary to have our ads shown within priority categories in the search results right under this block. Dynamic remarketing. Since the Merchant Center account was blocked in view of the fact that the website failed to meet the necessary requirements and that we couldn’t use it for the purposes of dynamic remarketing, we have come up with this option. We have opted for the same feed that we used while managing the smart campaign within the context and media network.

The Results

Below you can see the comparison between the main indicators of Smart Shopping launched after the website and the aforementioned campaigns had been revamped over the same period of time.

Budget — profit — shopping — other companies

It is obvious that Smart Shopping works way better. Nevertheless, other options may be available that will help do without some of its features. In such a case your profit will be certainly much lower.

An overwhelming desire and extensive knowledge of additional variations will allow retaining a part of the profit. However, greater profit will be secured should the effort be put in revamping the website and introducing Smart Shopping.

Testimonials

Yuliya Torgovtseva, Senior PPC Specialist at eva.ua:

We have been cooperating with the Netpeak team via PPC-channels for about two years now. We always arrive at a compromise even when it comes to complex issues. The main KPIs that we have tasked them with show positive dynamics of growth.

Read more: