Intertop success story: how to increase brand awareness and sales using YouTube

The Client

Intertop is a leading offline seller of branded clothes and shoes in Ukrainian market that has been operating since 1994. Intertop.ua is an online store that combines multi and mono brand retail stores in a single omnichannel model.

The Challenge

Boosting brand awareness of the online store. Increasing sales rate during high season. Telling about a new special service, “Order online — take offline”. Increasing sales rate during winter sale season.

The Solution

To achieve the first goal, we used Performing branding. We tracked classic media and performance metrics:

CPM, Reach Frequency;

post-view, post-click conversion/transaction;

customer behavior after impression;

increase in traffic after watching the video;

cohort analysis;

Brand Lift.

Promotion during high season was done through TrueView In-Stream ad campaign. Video lasted 30 seconds, we paid only in case if the user watched the whole video. Also, we gathered users who had watched the video and used remarketing by showing them ad creatives in search engine.

Actions taken to optimize campaigns:

first, we identified 10 audience segments by gender and age;

then, tested launching campaign for 15% of budget and corrected bidding;

after, we received Brand Lift result and corrected campaigns accordingly;

lastly, we launched remarketing for users who had watched the video.

To promote winter sale, we used 6-second videos, Bumper Ads. The format allowed higher Reach, and its cost 1.5-2 times lower than InStream.

Actions taken to optimize campaigns:

first, we sorted out the most effective cold audience from previous campaigns, segmented them and created 10 ad groups;

then we tested launching the campaign for 15% of the budget;

after bids and budget were distributed depending on engagement rate;

lastly, we spent most budget on the most effective targeting.

The Result

From the ad campaigns during high season:

We received 1 350 000 impressions in November, reaching 750 000 more users with 1.8 video frequency rate. Brand awareness increased by 8.5%. Ad memorability rose by 66.4%. We obtained 65% higher conversion rate, 45% lower CPA than in search campaigns.

From winter sale promotion, we received maximum effectiveness on impressions (about 1.5mln) and conversion rate for the end of January - beginning of February.

Testimonials

Dmitry Samoilov, PPC Project Manager:

Brand development assumes constant establishment of rooms for improvement and message improvement for target audience. Performance Marketing helped to solve these problems. The most critical point in branding is communicating the idea precisely- Intertop does it very well. Colorful creatives and clear video allowed increasing brand awareness, decreasing targeted transaction cost and increasing conversion rate.

I believe that synergy of our teams' effort would allow reaching new goals.

