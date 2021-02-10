Please use the Glossary to understand the meaning of some of the terms used in this privacy notice.

Netpeak respects your privacy and is committed to protecting your personal data. This privacy notice will inform you as to how we look after your personal data when you visit our website (regardless of where you visit it from) and tell you about your privacy rights and how the law protects you.

Purpose of this privacy notice

This privacy notice aims to give you information on how Netpeak collects and processes your personal data through your use of this website, including any data you may provide through this website when you sign up to our newsletter, mailing list, private dashboard, purchase service or take part in a conversation.

This website is not intended for children and we do not knowingly collect data relating to children.

It is important that you read this privacy notice together with any other privacy notice or fair processing notice we may provide on specific occasions when we are collecting or processing personal data about you so that you are fully aware of how and why we are using your data. This privacy notice supplements the other notices and is not intended to override them.

You will be required to read and accept this Privacy Policy when signing up for your Netpeak Client Dashboard Account or filling the form on our website. If you do not accept and agree with this Privacy Policy, you must stop using our website immediately.

Controller

Netpeak LTD is the controller and responsible for your personal data (collectively referred to as "Netpeak", "we", "us" or "our" in this privacy notice).

, please contact the data privacy manager using the details set out below. We have appointed a data privacy manager who is responsible for overseeing questions in relation to this privacy notice. If you have any questions about this privacy notice, including any requests to exercise your your legal rights , please contact the data privacy manager using the details set out below.

Contact details of data controller

Our full details are:

We have appointed a data privacy manager who is responsible for overseeing questions in relation to this privacy notice. If you have any questions about this privacy notice, including any requests to exercise your your legal rights, please contact the data privacy manager using the details set out below.

full name of legal entity: Netpeak LTD; full name of legal entity: Netpeak LTD; email address: email address: gdpr@netpeak.net postal address: Unit 2000, 2nd Floor, 6 Market Place, Fitzrovia, London, United Kingdom, W1W 8AF. postal address: Unit 2000, 2nd Floor, 6 Market Place, Fitzrovia, London, United Kingdom, W1W 8AF.

You have the right to make a complaint at any time to the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO), the UK supervisory authority for data protection issues ( www.ico.org.uk ). We would, however, appreciate the chance to deal with your concerns before you approach the ICO so please contact us in the first instance.

Contact details of EU representative

Our full details are:

full name of legal entity: Netpeak Group Ltd; full name of legal entity: Netpeak Group Ltd; email address: email address: gdpr@netpeak.net postal address: 43 Cherni Vrah bld, Sofia, Bulgaria; postal address: 43 Cherni Vrah bld, Sofia, Bulgaria; ID: 204617887. ID: 204617887.

Changes to the privacy notice and your duty to inform us of changes

This version was last updated on 10 February 2021.

It is important that the personal data we hold about you is accurate and current. Please keep us informed if your personal data changes during your relationship with us.

Third-party links

This website may include links to third-party websites, plug-ins and applications. Clicking on those links or enabling those connections may allow third parties to collect or share data about you. We do not control these third-party websites and are not responsible for their privacy statements. When you leave our website, we encourage you to read the privacy notice of every website you visit.

2. The data we collect about you

Personal data, or personal information, means any information about an individual from which that person can be identified. It does not include data where the identity has been removed (anonymous data).

We may collect, use, store and transfer different kinds of personal data about you which we have grouped together follows:

Identity Data includes [first name, last name]. includes [first name, last name]. Contact Data includes [email address and telephone numbers]. includes [email address and telephone numbers]. Technical Data includes [internet protocol (IP) address, language, browser type and version, time zone setting and location]. includes [internet protocol (IP) address, language, browser type and version, time zone setting and location]. Usage Data includes [information about how you use our website, blog and services, the website from which you visited us from]. includes [information about how you use our website, blog and services, the website from which you visited us from]. Marketing and Communications Data includes [your preferences in receiving marketing from us and our third parties and your communication preferences, information about your business, your website domain, your address, your position, your social data which you set (avatar image, social network connection)]. includes [your preferences in receiving marketing from us and our third parties and your communication preferences, information about your business, your website domain, your address, your position, your social data which you set (avatar image, social network connection)].

We also collect, use and share Aggregated Data such as statistical or demographic data for any purpose. Aggregated Data may be derived from your personal data but is not considered personal data in law as this data does not directly or indirectly reveal your identity. For example, we may aggregate your Usage Data to calculate the percentage of users accessing a specific website feature. However, if we combine or connect Aggregated Data with your personal data so that it can directly or indirectly identify you, we treat the combined data as personal data which will be used in accordance with this privacy notice.

We do not collect any Special Categories of Personal Data about you (this includes details about your race or ethnicity, religious or philosophical beliefs, sex life, sexual orientation, political opinions, trade union membership, information about your health and genetic and biometric data). Nor do we collect any information about criminal convictions and offences.

If you fail to provide personal data

Where we need to collect personal data by law, or under the terms of a contract we have with you and you fail to provide that data when requested, we may not be able to perform the contract we have or are trying to enter into with you (for example, to provide you with goods or services). In this case, we may have to cancel a service you have with us but we will notify you if this is the case at the time.

3. How is your personal data collected?

If you fail to provide personal data

We use different methods to collect data from and about you including through:

Direct interactions. You may give us your Identity and Contact by filling in forms or by corresponding with us by post, phone, email or otherwise. This includes personal data you provide when you: You may give us your Identity and Contact by filling in forms or by corresponding with us by post, phone, email or otherwise. This includes personal data you provide when you:



fill in a form to learn more about our blog or services;

subscribe to our service or blog newsletters;

request marketing to be sent to you.



Automated technologies or interactions. As you interact with our website, we may automatically collect Technical Data about your equipment, browsing actions and patterns. We collect this personal data by using cookies, server logs and other similar technologies. We may also receive Technical Data about you if you visit other websites employing our cookies. As you interact with our website, we may automatically collect Technical Data about your equipment, browsing actions and patterns. We collect this personal data by using cookies, server logs and other similar technologies. We may also receive Technical Data about you if you visit other websites employing our cookies. Analytics & marketing technologies. Analytics & marketing technologies. Remarketing (showing our ads on third party websites). Netpeak LTD and our advertising partners (Google) will use the cookie information to serve our past visitor relevant and optimized ads. Remarketing (showing our ads on third party websites). Netpeak LTD and our advertising partners (Google) will use the cookie information to serve our past visitor relevant and optimized ads. Google Analytics Demographics and Interest Reporting. Netpeak LTD use data from Google's Interest-based advertising or 3rd-party audience data (such as age, gender and interests) with Google Analytics to inform our marketing strategy. Google Analytics Demographics and Interest Reporting. Netpeak LTD use data from Google's Interest-based advertising or 3rd-party audience data (such as age, gender and interests) with Google Analytics to inform our marketing strategy. Visitors can opt out of Google Analytics for Display Advertising and customise Google Display Network ads using Google's Ad Settings page: Visitors can opt out of Google Analytics for Display Advertising and customise Google Display Network ads using Google's Ad Settings page: adssettings.google.com/authenticated Visitors can opt out of Google Analytics using this browser add-on: Visitors can opt out of Google Analytics using this browser add-on: tools.google.com/dlpage/gaoptout/ We also use advertising partners to collect cookie-based information about our website users in order to assist us with better targeting of our advertising. We also use advertising partners to collect cookie-based information about our website users in order to assist us with better targeting of our advertising. For further information on cookies in general, including how to decline and remove cookies from your browser visit For further information on cookies in general, including how to decline and remove cookies from your browser visit www.aboutcookies.org

4. How we use your Personal Data

We will only use your personal data when the law allows us to. Most commonly, we will use your personal data in the following circumstances:

Where we need to perform the contract we are about to enter into or have entered into with you. Where we need to perform the contract we are about to enter into or have entered into with you. Where it is necessary for our legitimate interests (or those of a third party) and your interests and fundamental rights do not override those interests. Where it is necessary for our legitimate interests (or those of a third party) and your interests and fundamental rights do not override those interests. Where we need to comply with a legal or regulatory obligation. Where we need to comply with a legal or regulatory obligation.

Generally we do not rely on consent as a legal basis for processing your personal data other than in relation to sending third party direct marketing communications to you via email or text message. You have the right to withdraw consent to marketing at any time by contacting us.

If you share with us personal data of the third party, you confirm that such third party gave you consent on collection and processing of his/her data by us. We in our turn will take he same measures and procedures to ensure the safety of such information as we do in the relation to your personal data.

Purposes for which we will use your personal data

We have set out below, in a table format, a description of all the ways we plan to use your personal data, and which of the legal bases we rely on to do so. We have also identified what our legitimate interests are where appropriate.

Note that we may process your personal data for more than one lawful ground depending on the specific purpose for which we are using your data. Please contact us if you need details about the specific legal ground we are relying on to process your personal data where more than one ground has been set out in the table below.

Purpose/Activity Type of data Lawful basis for processing including basis of legitimate interest To register you as a new customer. Identity. Contact. Marketing and communications. Performance of a contract with you. To manage our relationship with you.



Identity. Contact. Profile. Marketing and communications. Performance of a contract with you. Necessary to comply with a legal obligation. Necessary for our legitimate interests (to keep our records updated and to study how customers use our blog/services). To enable you to subscribe on our newsletters. Identity. Contact. Profile. Usage. Marketing and communications. Necessary for your legitimate interests. Necessary for our legitimate interests (to study how customers use our blog/services, to develop them and grow our business). To administer and protect our business and this website (including troubleshooting, data analysis, testing, system maintenance, support, reporting and hosting of data).



Identity. Contact. Technical Necessary for our legitimate interests (for running our business, provision of administration and IT services, network security, to prevent fraud and in the context of a business reorganisation or group restructuring exercise). Necessary to comply with a legal obligation. To deliver relevant website content and advertisements to you and measure or understand the effectiveness of the advertising we serve to you. Identity. Contact. Profile. Usage. Marketing and communications. Technical. Necessary for our legitimate interests (to study how customers use our blog/services, to develop them, to grow our business and to inform our marketing strategy). To use data analytics to improve our website, blog/services, marketing, customer relationships and experiences.



Technical. Usage. Necessary for our legitimate interests (to define types of customers for our services, to keep our website updated and relevant, to develop our business and to inform our marketing strategy). To make suggestions and recommendations to you about goods or services that may be of interest to you. Identity. Contact. Technical. Usage. Profile. Necessary for our legitimate interests (to develop our blog/services and grow our business).

We strive to provide you with choices regarding certain personal data uses, particularly around marketing and advertising. You can control your choices through the following personal data control mechanisms:

Promotional offers from us. We may use your Identity, Contact, Technical, Usage and Profile Data to form a view on what we think you may want or need, or what may be of interest to you. This is how we decide which products, services and offers may be relevant for you (we call this marketing). You will receive marketing communications from us if you have requested information from us or purchased goods or services from us or if you provided us with your details when you entered into conversation on our blog or subscribed to our newsletter. We may use your Identity, Contact, Technical, Usage and Profile Data to form a view on what we think you may want or need, or what may be of interest to you. This is how we decide which products, services and offers may be relevant for you (we call this marketing). You will receive marketing communications from us if you have requested information from us or purchased goods or services from us or if you provided us with your details when you entered into conversation on our blog or subscribed to our newsletter. Opting out. You can ask us or third parties to stop sending you marketing messages at any time by following the opt-out links on any marketing message sent to you or by You can ask us or third parties to stop sending you marketing messages at any time by following the opt-out links on any marketing message sent to you or by contacting us at any time. Where you opt out of receiving these marketing messages, this will not apply to personal data provided to us as a result of a blog/service purchase, warranty registration, blog/service experience or other transactions. Cookies. You can set your browser to refuse all or some browser cookies, or to alert you when websites set or access cookies. If you disable or refuse cookies, please note that some parts of this website may become inaccessible or not function properly. For more information see section 9 below. You can set your browser to refuse all or some browser cookies, or to alert you when websites set or access cookies. If you disable or refuse cookies, please note that some parts of this website may become inaccessible or not function properly. For more information see section 9 below.

Change of purpose

We will only use your personal data for the purposes for which we collected it, unless we reasonably consider that we need to use it for another reason and that reason is compatible with the original purpose. If you wish to get an explanation as to how the processing for the new purpose is compatible with the original purpose, please contact us.

If we need to use your personal data for an unrelated purpose, we will notify you and we will explain the legal basis which allows us to do so.

We will only use your personal data for the purposes for which we collected it, unless we reasonably consider that we need to use it for another reason and that reason is compatible with the original purpose. If you wish to get an explanation as to how the processing for the new purpose is compatible with the original purpose, please contact us.

5. Disclosures of your personal data

We may have to share your personal data with the parties set out below for the purposes set out in the table in paragraph 4 above.

Internal Third Parties: companies inside our Group. Internal Third Parties: companies inside our Group. External Third Parties: Google, Owox, Facebook, Getresponse, CRM-systems and other. External Third Parties: Google, Owox, Facebook, Getresponse, CRM-systems and other. Third parties to whom we may choose to sell, transfer, or merge parts of our business or our assets. Alternatively, we may seek to acquire other businesses or merge with them. If a change happens to our business, then the new owners may use your personal data in the same way as set out in this privacy notice. Third parties to whom we may choose to sell, transfer, or merge parts of our business or our assets. Alternatively, we may seek to acquire other businesses or merge with them. If a change happens to our business, then the new owners may use your personal data in the same way as set out in this privacy notice.

We require all third parties to respect the security of your personal data and to treat it in accordance with the law. We do not allow our third-party service providers to use your personal data for their own purposes and only permit them to process your personal data for specified purposes and in accordance with our instructions.

6. Data security

We have put in place appropriate security measures to prevent your personal data from being accidentally lost, used or accessed in an unauthorised way, altered or disclosed. In addition, we limit access to your personal data to those employees, agents, contractors and other third parties who have a business need to know. They will only process your personal data on our instructions and they are subject to a duty of confidentiality.

We have put in place procedures to deal with any suspected personal data breach and will notify you and any applicable regulator of a breach where we are legally required to do so.

7. Data retention

We will only retain your personal data for as long as necessary to fulfil the purposes we collected it for, including for the purposes of satisfying any legal, accounting, or reporting requirements. Usually, we keep your data for 5 (five) years.

To determine the appropriate retention period for personal data, we consider the amount, nature, and sensitivity of the personal data, the potential risk of harm from unauthorised use or disclosure of your personal data, the purposes for which we process your personal data and whether we can achieve those purposes through other means, and the applicable legal requirements.

By law we have to keep basic information about our customers (including Contact, Identity, Financial and Transaction Data) for six years after they cease being customers for tax purposes.

In some circumstances you can ask us to delete your data: see [Request erasure] below for further information.

In some circumstances we may anonymise your personal data (so that it can no longer be associated with you) for research or statistical purposes in which case we may use this information indefinitely without further notice to you.

8. Your legal rights

Under certain circumstances, you have rights under data protection laws in relation to your personal data.

You have the right to:

Request access to your personal data (commonly known as a "data subject access request"). This enables you to receive a copy of the personal data we hold about you and to check that we are lawfully processing it. to your personal data (commonly known as a "data subject access request"). This enables you to receive a copy of the personal data we hold about you and to check that we are lawfully processing it. Request correction of the personal data that we hold about you. This enables you to have any incomplete or inaccurate data we hold about you corrected, though we may need to verify the accuracy of the new data you provide to us. of the personal data that we hold about you. This enables you to have any incomplete or inaccurate data we hold about you corrected, though we may need to verify the accuracy of the new data you provide to us. Request erasure of your personal data. This enables you to ask us to delete or remove personal data where there is no good reason for us continuing to process it. You also have the right to ask us to delete or remove your personal data where you have successfully exercised your right to object to processing (see below), where we may have processed your information unlawfully or where we are required to erase your personal data to comply with local law. Note, however, that we may not always be able to comply with your request of erasure for specific legal reasons which will be notified to you, if applicable, at the time of your request. of your personal data. This enables you to ask us to delete or remove personal data where there is no good reason for us continuing to process it. You also have the right to ask us to delete or remove your personal data where you have successfully exercised your right to object to processing (see below), where we may have processed your information unlawfully or where we are required to erase your personal data to comply with local law. Note, however, that we may not always be able to comply with your request of erasure for specific legal reasons which will be notified to you, if applicable, at the time of your request. Object to processing of your personal data where we are relying on a legitimate interest (or those of a third party) and there is something about your particular situation which makes you want to object to processing on this ground as you feel it impacts on your fundamental rights and freedoms. You also have the right to object where we are processing your personal data for direct marketing purposes or other purposes. In some cases, we may demonstrate that we have compelling legitimate grounds to process your information which override your rights and freedoms. of your personal data where we are relying on a legitimate interest (or those of a third party) and there is something about your particular situation which makes you want to object to processing on this ground as you feel it impacts on your fundamental rights and freedoms. You also have the right to object where we are processing your personal data for direct marketing purposes or other purposes. In some cases, we may demonstrate that we have compelling legitimate grounds to process your information which override your rights and freedoms. Request restriction of processing of your personal data. This enables you to ask us to suspend the processing of your personal data in the following scenarios: (a) if you want us to establish the data's accuracy; (b) where our use of the data is unlawful but you do not want us to erase it; (c) where you need us to hold the data even if we no longer require it as you need it to establish, exercise or defend legal claims; or (d) you have objected to our use of your data but we need to verify whether we have overriding legitimate grounds to use it. of your personal data. This enables you to ask us to suspend the processing of your personal data in the following scenarios: (a) if you want us to establish the data's accuracy; (b) where our use of the data is unlawful but you do not want us to erase it; (c) where you need us to hold the data even if we no longer require it as you need it to establish, exercise or defend legal claims; or (d) you have objected to our use of your data but we need to verify whether we have overriding legitimate grounds to use it.

Withdraw consent at any time where we are relying on consent to process your personal data. However, this will not affect the lawfulness of any processing carried out before you withdraw your consent. If you withdraw your consent, we may not be able to provide our website, blog or services to you. We will advise you if this is the case at the time you withdraw your consent.

contact us. If you wish to exercise any of the rights set out above, please

No fee usually required

You will not have to pay a fee to access your personal data (or to exercise any of the other rights). However, we may charge a reasonable fee if your request is clearly unNetpeaked, repetitive or excessive. Alternatively, we may refuse to comply with your request in these circumstances.

What we may need from you

We may need to request specific information from you to help us confirm your identity and ensure your right to access your personal data (or to exercise any of your other rights). This is a security measure to ensure that personal data is not disclosed to any person who has no right to receive it. We may also contact you to ask you for further information in relation to your request to speed up our response.

Time limit to respond

We try to respond to all legitimate requests within one month. Occasionally it may take us longer than a month if your request is particularly complex or you have made a number of requests. In this case, we will notify you and keep you updated.

9. Cookies

Our website uses cookies to distinguish you from other users of our website. This helps us to provide you with a good experience when you browse our website and also allows us to improve our website.

A cookie is a small file of letters and numbers that we store on your browser or the hard drive of your computer if you agree. Cookies contain information that is transferred to your computer's hard drive.

Our website may place and access certain first-party Cookies on your computer or device. First-party Cookies are those placed directly by us and are used only by us. We use Cookies to facilitate and improve your experience of Our website and to provide and improve our blog/services. By using Our website you may also receive certain third-party Cookies on your computer or device. Third-party Cookies are those placed by websites, services, and/or parties other than us.

We do not collect Cookies before you give us your accept. An exception is technical cookies which are “strictly necessary” for the functioning of our website.

10. Glossary

In this Policy the following terms shall have the following meanings:

Lawful basis

Legitimate Interest means the interest of our business in conducting and managing our business to enable us to give you the best service/product and the best and most secure experience. We make sure we consider and balance any potential impact on you (both positive and negative) and your rights before we process your personal data for our legitimate interests. We do not use your personal data for activities where our interests are overridden by the impact on you (unless we have your consent or are otherwise required or permitted to by law). You can obtain further information about how we assess our legitimate interests against any potential impact on you in respect of specific activities by contacting us.

Performance of Contract means processing your data where it is necessary for the performance of a contract to which you are a party or to take steps at your request before entering into such a contract.

We do not collect Cookies before you give us your accept. An exception is technical cookies which are “strictly necessary” for the functioning of our website.