Vodafone Retail success story: organic traffic growth by 54.22%, non-branded traffic growth by 99%

Service: SEO.

Niche: Internet and communication.

Result: Non-branded traffic increased by 99%, total organic traffic — 54.22%.

The Client

Vodafone online store is an online platform of the leading Ukraine mobile operator, which serves 18.8 million subscribers.

The company successfully implements social projects, improves 4G network coverage, and develops an online store that offers a large range of smartphones, laptops, tablets, TVs, smartwatches, and other gadgets and accessories.

The challenge of promotion was that the niche of electronics, technologies, and accessories is quite saturated. Both large marketplaces and narrow-niche retailers are the competitors. Vodafone Shop is a newcomer to the market of electronics and accessories.

The Challenge

Our goal was to increase search traffic and, therefore, sales.

Objectives:

increase targeted organic traffic;

increase the visibility of Vodafone Shop for non-branded queries;

improve the search ranking of priority categories.

We divided the tasks into several categories:

Technical SEO. It was necessary to fix the critical errors on the website and set up website change detection and monitoring on the main and competitors' websites. Content: website content optimization (texts, h1 tags, title tags, meta description tags). Structure: create an optimized website structure, prevent unnecessary pages from indexing, expand the filter structure. Off-page SEO: high quality link building. Analytics: prepare analytical tools to measure results and monitor KPIs.

The Solution

Before the project start, we created a forecast of the search traffic growth. And started working to meet the KPI targets for traffic management.

The forecast included:

calendar for category page optimization;

monthly forecast of positions and traffic;

branded traffic forecast;

final forecast.

Completed all necessary technical SEO tasks. Set up analytics. To easily track the results, we created a Google Data Studio report on the main KPIs. Optimized website content:

optimized title tags and description meta tags for category pages and filters according to seasonality and priority analysis by Vodafone Retail Ukraine;

provided technical requirements for texts of the Vodafone Retail Ukraine blog.

Link building:

crowd-marketing: posted links on forums, in comments;

purchased links at link exchange systems;

outreach: found thematic websites and asked webmasters to post links.

We conducted a detailed analysis of competitors and market share in the niche. Based on the data obtained, we built a promotion strategy, made a forecast on potential traffic, transactions, and ROMI.

The Result

We could meet the plan for May 2020 — April 2021. In the second half of the year, the technical requirement implementation slowed down. This reduced the dynamics of organic traffic growth. But, despite the difficulties, the plan was implemented by 100.27%.

We increased non-branded traffic from 39% to 55.71%.

Non-branded traffic increased by 98.88% for April 2020 — April 2021.

Total organic traffic increased by 54.22% for April 2020 — April 2021.

Testimonials

Daria Kovtun, Project Manager at Netpeak:

Each month, the Vodafone Retail Ukraine and Netpeak teams made an action plan and set priorities based on business or seasonal requirements. In case of unforeseen tasks, alternative technical and content solutions were adopted. Thus, we managed not to suspend the optimization process and work on the cumulative effect of regular SEO implementations. The market analysis has shown there's a potential for growth, so there is still a lot of optimization ahead.

Olga Korolyuk, SEO Specialist at Vodafone Retail Ukraine:

Owing to regular communication with the Netpeak team, prompt response to changes, and adaptation of monthly work plans, we were able to achieve our goals. Hard and timely work, directed mainly at links and content, contributed to the stable growth of organic traffic. We are pleased with the current results and hope for successful cooperation in the future!

Read more: