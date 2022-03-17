Decathlon's success story: entering a new market, increasing website visibility by 5 times, and +20% of non-branded traffic monthly

Service: SEO – website promotion.

Niche: Clothing, footwear, accessories, and jewelry. : Clothing, footwear, accessories, and jewelry.

Result: Total organic traffic increased by 187% in October and 197% in November.

The Client

Decathlon is a French sporting goods retailer. With over 1697 stores in 60 countries and regions, it is the largest sporting goods retailer in the world. The promotion challenge was that Decathlon is a newcomer in the highly competitive market of Ukraine, where most of the market share in the niche is taken by large all-in-one marketplaces: Prom.ua, OLX, and Rozetka.

The direct competitors are such market leaders as megasport.ua, terrasport.ua, extremstyle.ua, and sportmaster.ua. Over the years of SEO promotion, they have managed to occupy their market shares.

The Challenge

Our goal was to identify growth points and increase the visibility of Decathlon.ua among the closest competitors for the first year of cooperation.

Objectives:

prepare to launch the online store;

promote the website after being indexed;

increase the traffic that comes from search engines.

increase online sales.

The Solution

We compiled and implemented a technical SEO checklist for the website. To more easily measure the results of the promotion, we set up analytics and Google Data Studio KPI reporting. We identified the seasonality for all website categories to understand when the particular category optimization would be most effective. We added meta tags for all web pages according to Decathlon's seasonality and priority analysis. We also created a technical requirement document for Decathlon copywriters. As part of the website promotion, we built an external linking strategy based on link equity and competitor analysis.

We provided recommendations on how to safely move a website to a new domain without losing any traffic or revenue. We conducted a detailed analysis of competitors and market share in the niche. Based on the data obtained, we built a promotion strategy, made a forecast on potential traffic, transactions, and ROMI.

The Result

Total organic traffic increased by 187% in October and 197% in November.

The ratio of non-branded traffic increased from 14% to 35%.

Non-branded traffic increased by 750% in October and 713% in November.

According to serpstat.com, we increased the website's visibility from 3.82 to 21.86.

Testimonials

Alexey Pavlov, SEO Specialist, Decathlon:

We managed to build effective communication, test several hypotheses, and make a work plan for each month. All this made it possible to achieve and even exceed the plans for organic traffic growth without a conversion rate drop. On the whole, we are happy with the results we have achieved.

Daria Kovtun, Project Manager at Netpeak:

It was important for the Decathlon and Netpeak teams to work together openly and regularly to find alternative solutions and achieve their goals. The joint prioritization of tasks made it possible to respond to critical errors on time without shifting the focus from the implementation of the monthly plan. SEO can hardly be called a dynamic tool (based on processes). It's rather the speed of technical implementation that is welcome here. The Netpeak team helped set priorities, and colleagues from Decathlon contributed to the implementation of priority tasks.

Read more: