Bosch Siemens Hausgeräte success story: +247% of organic CTR in a year

The Client

Bosch Siemens Hausgeräte (BSH) is the largest manufacturer of home appliances in Europe and one of the leading companies in the sector worldwide. The company struggles to save electricity — owing to BSH technology, about 25 million kW of energy is saved per year.

The Challenge

The main goal of the promotion was to increase the search visibility indicator, mainly for branded queries that compete in search results with strong Ukrainian ecommerce projects.

When building the strategy, we decided to focus on the website content development because, in this case, most of the tasks would go to the Ukrainian branch of the company, which means quicker implementation.

Objectives:

Make a full technical website audit. Finish content optimization. Implement high-quality link building.

The Process

Technical SEO audits. Task prioritization. Since the number of specialists is limited, there is normally a risk of missing some errors. First of all, we should have implemented the tasks that will have the greatest effect.

Content optimization. For each category and subcategory page, we did keyword research and compiled a table for meta tag and page text optimization in Russian and Ukrainian, and provided copywriters with technical requirements.

An audit of the link profile of the websites and their competitors. After we did the basic analysis of the link profile, we determined the strategy for link promotion: volume, type of links, type of anchors.

The Result

After 9 months of cooperation, the site visibility indicator has increased more than 15 times and is still growing.

For Bosch, the CTR increased by 247%.

For the Siemens website, the organic CTR increased by 219%.

Testimonials

Maxim Dmitrov, Digital Transformation Manager BSH Hausgeräte:

An important factor is a team involved in the technology and brand product. You can't promote something without understanding it at all. The first year has shown great teamwork, and it really shows in the numbers. I would like to improve the current result, which in my opinion will be more difficult since we start from a higher point.

