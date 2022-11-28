PUMA success story: revenue growth of more than 100% from organic traffic and 30% from contextual advertising

Services: SEO and PPC Niche: clothing, footwear, and accessories. Result: Annual growth in organic traffic revenue – 100+% and revenue growth from PPC advertising sources – 30%.

The Client

PUMA is one of the world leaders in sportswear and lifestyle products, focused on clothing, footwear, sports equipment, and perfumes. The company is known for its sponsorship contracts and advertising collaborations.

The Challenge

When we started our cooperation, the company had just entered the Ukrainian market. We had a new site with no historical data on sales online and no optimization.

Nevertheless, we were facing very straightforward tasks:

SEO – to increase revenue by 50% year-over-year;

PPC – to increase revenue by 30% year-over-year.

The Solution

Here's what we did for SEO promotion:

We made a list of essential tasks for the site technical optimization and successfully implemented them, including optimizing Core Web Vitals metrics. Textual content was written and placed on all pages based on seasonality and priority analysis – the metadata for categories and product cards was also updated. We started writing and publishing informative articles on the blog according to the content strategy. We prepared and implemented a strategy for building external links. Before that, we analyzed the current client's and competitors' sites' link volume. For external optimization, we began to place press releases on well-known sites to announce new collections or collaborations. We set up an automatic tool that displayed the site's visibility according to the relevant semantic core and the distribution of market shares in the niche.

What we did to get results from contextual advertising:

We switched from Last Click to Data-Driven attribution. So conversion data is used in determining the significance of each interaction. We developed an iterative approach to advertising activities and created a promotional communication schedule:

A short period before the start date of the promotion itself (preparatory), where we fueled interest in the upcoming promotion;

The start itself – maximum emphasis on gaining KPIs to reach as many people as possible for a minimum price;

After the launch (while the promotion is still active) – the priority is given to performance indicators – ROAS.

We calculated LTV to establish affordable added value to new customers and used it successfully in Smart Shopping. Successfully tested and used new tools – True View for action with Shopping, Discovery, and others. Moved from tCPA campaigns to tRoas on Google and Facebook.

The Result

SEO promotion

The top-ranking position for branded queries achieved – it used to belong to marketplaces and other online stores.

The organic traffic has increased by more than 150%, with revenue growth of 100+% over the year.

Targeting and contextual advertising results:

We were able to increase revenue by 30% year-over-year.

CR was Increased by 20% year-over-year.

Testimonials

Anna Karpina, Teamhead Ecommerce PUMA Ukraine:

PUMA is a brand known all over the world. Launching a website in Ukraine, we needed a team with good expertise, which guarantees the quality and the achievement of the KPIs. We chose Netpeak, as it is one of the leading agencies in the Eastern European market, and the prepared offer suited our requirements. Cooperation with Netpeak met our expectations, the team is involved in the project, they promptly respond to all requests. I would also like to highlight the initiative of the Netpeak team. They constantly offer and try something new: be the first to introduce new tools and approaches, test various hypotheses, develop best practice.

Murager Sharipov, Senior Project Manager at Netpeak: