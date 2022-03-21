Bekker success story: revenue growth by 500%

Service: PPC.

Result: revenue growth by 173.76% in Ukraine, by 450% in Romania, by 560.3% in Poland.

The Client

Becker is an online store of seeds, seedlings, and bulbs that helps gardeners turn their ideas into reality for over 15 years. Its branch offices not only deliver planting material of the leading agricultural companies to Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Romania, and Poland but also give professional advice on growing and caring for plants.

We've been cooperating since 2014, providing services that are tightly linked to revenue, ad spend, and ROI through last click attribution in Google Analytics. For a long time, this has brought good results, but the market is not standing still, competitors are emerging, the cost per click is increasing.

The Challenge

To meet the previous KPI target for the ad spending share, we had to slow down, remove "expensive" campaigns, and lower bids. The share of spending on remarketing and brand search was growing, while the share of spending on customer acquisition campaigns was decreasing. This led to audience burnout and sales decrease not only from paid traffic sources but all of them. So we hit the ceiling and were caught in a vicious circle.

The Solution

We analyzed the advertising activity over the past three years and identified the main growth opportunity — to increase top-of-the-funnel traffic to cover the shortage of new customers. That is, we can bring new visitors who will not pay off by last-click attribution, but will complete transactions in branded, remarketing, and smart shopping campaigns. The CPA for such visitors is much higher than normal, so we have taken the following steps:

Switched the conversion and revenue tracking to the Ads tag. Switched all the campaigns to automated bidding strategies. Ran performance media with post-view analytics and used multi-channel sequences to measure campaign results. Launched video campaigns. Launched Discovery campaigns. Started SNDS campaigns.

The Result

Launching advertising campaigns to a wide audience did not pay off with the classic attribution model, but it helped increase the number of active website users and grow conversion campaigns several times over. We made a comprehensive analysis of not only the individual campaigns but also how they affected the overall performance of the online store. The results obtained during the season speak for themselves:

The number of transactions in Ukraine grew by 168.86% and revenue—by 173.76%. The number of transactions in Romania grew by 446.08% and revenue—by 450.03%. The number of transactions in Poland grew by 544.85% and revenue—by 560.3%.

Testimonials

Elena Kavchak, PM Netpeak:

Let me summarize how we achieved the result: Took a different approach to data and used a non-default attribution model; Changed the attribution model and switched to the Google Ads tag; Enabled automatic strategies and proper bid management; Enabled post-view analytics for display campaigns and videos; Launched new types of campaigns to expand our audience.

