VIN number website promotion on low frequency queries in US: 681% of traffic growth in 6 months

When a new standard project (such as an internet store) comes into work, the framework of future working plan is more or less clear. We optimize the website structure, fix meta tags and work with internal optimization. Even SaaS projects are no more a surprise for us. But sometimes we receive an order for a site, which apparently doesn’t need SEO. This was the very first impression we received when getting acquainted with a car VIN number information checking website.

What is this all about?

VIN (vehicle identification number) number contains 17 symbols and consists of three parts: WMI – 3 symbols, VDS – 6 symbols, VIS – 8 symbols. With these numbers it is possible to receive information about the vehicle: whether it was stolen, how many repair works have been done, etc.

The following information about the vehicle (its VIN number) is what the site of our client offers to purchase.

Objectives and search for solutions

Promotion region: US : US Promotion duration: December 2015 - present time Service: SEO with an hourly fee

One of the key goals for us was attracting traffic to the site with the help of SEO 2.0 methodologies, in particular – with the usage of internal optimization without external traffic cheats (example: without purchasing links). Client had a project management experience with other specialists that have put him below protection filters of Penguin and Panda search engines. Moreover, our client considered SEO as a one-time service that does not require constant work on the project.

We wanted to convey the message that there are ways of collecting traffic on the project with safety and that SEO is constant work that has to be controlled and checked up.

Thinking about the perfect solution for the task.

We understood that without expending site structure it is not going to any good. But semantics has originally been hostile to large-scale page number enlargement. However, client has pushed us to the idea pointing out that people are usually searching for a particular VIN number in Google search.

There is no frequency rates for this type of queries:

We decided to rely on the information received from the client b put forward a hypothesis: if we create a separate page for every VIN number, such pages will attract traffic even they have no frequency rates within the keywords analysis systems. On the basis of the current hypothesis we decided to elaborate a technical task for generating the target pages dedicated to particular VIN numbers.

We came up with the idea how to expand the structure

A detailed works observation

We elaborated a technical task in a catalogues format, within which we have placed the links to VIN numbers.

Catalogue structure:

Brand of a car or motorcycle;

Model;

VIN numbers list;

Implementation:

1. VIN numbers list was formed grounding on an already made up client’s base. Moreover, we have used API that are parsed for instance by Amazon in order to seek for new numbers that have eventually also eventually end up in the catalogue. Therefore, after the appearance of a new vehicle for sale, VIN number data is automatically uploaded to the site.<.p>

2. We have made meta tags generation templates for four page types:

Pages with car brands;

Pages with brands and models;

Pages with the VIN numbers list;

Pages with VIN numbers themselves.

Template samples:

3. To escape ending up with the great number of identical site pages, we created five tag generation templates for each page type.

Example of such template:

4. We have made a relink of all created VIN numbers in the catalogue. All pages referred to each other in a random order within the textual section:

5. We have added all pages to the site and put them into the sitemap.xml file

Results

Google bots started to index pages of the website, and the site traffic started to grow.

Indexing status from Google Search Console just after the pages were added:

Relevant situation with the indexing status

We received a stable traffic growth to the created target site pages:

Just within the last six months traffic from search engines grew up to 681,59%.

We received a stable traffic growth without external traffic cheats.

The website started attracting users by queries connected with VIN numbers.

Examples taken from Google Analytics:

Example taken from Google Search Console:

Apart from the aforementioned queries, traffic on VIN numbers for particular vehicle models we attached traffic on VIN numbers for particular vehicle models:

The importance of constant works on SEO





On the following graph, you can see a slight traffic decrease in June:

It is connected with the fact that after the integration of site pages, client decided to suspend his work with an agency despite the fact that we proposed to continue managing works on project support: monthly technical verifications, proposals on creating new landing pages and so on.

After one month, the client returned because of the decrease of traffic and all other indicators on the webmasters dashboard. We resumed work on the project and conducted a technical audit. It turned out that programmer have incorrectly set up rel=canonical attribute when conducting work on the project, and pages started to fall out of the list.

We have created the technical task on correcting mistakes and traffic has soon returned to the previous level.

Conclusions

1. It is necessary to conduct constant works on SEO because SEO specialists conduct regular site checkups and can find bugs that are critical for site promotion.

2. In case Google stats shows zero query rate, but the client is sure that there is target audience for low frequency queries in search, it is worth to experiment and create pages for such type of queries.

In case you have any questions, I am waiting for them in the comments.