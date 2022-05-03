Outpost Club success story: how companies can be effectively scaled up and how website conversion can be increased by 32% within three months

Service: РРС. Niche: housing rental. Region: USA.

Result: co-living occupancy rate of 95% for the housing rental services.

The Client

Outpost Club helps rent an apartment for digital nomads, students and those willing to plunge into the atmosphere of New York or Philadelphia. The company offers the «living-together» format of apartments — co-livings, dormitories, rooms. Modern apartments are available at a reasonable price. The main special feature about the company is that it takes care of communities living in such houses while responsibly selecting its inhabitants. The company also guarantees security and comfort of people living in such houses.

The Challenge

To regularly increase the occupancy of the houses by the end of the month from 85% to 95%. To grow the number of the applications submitted from the website by 50% within 3 months.

The Solution

We set up the conversion of import from Google Analytics into Google Ads. We sent the terms of reference marked «not set» for developers. Prior to this, we would lose the source due to incorrect work of UTM parameters. We added audiences split into categories and remarketing audiences in survey mode which were not covered by our targeting. The former could be used within the framework of media campaigns, while the latter may be used for obtaining additional signals during the process of campaign optimization. Having collected the sufficient amount of data for optimization, we employed the ICPA autostrategy.

The ICPA strategy implies that the more data for optimization there are, the more conversions and the lower the price per click can be achieved

We began improving the parameters of keywords. At the same time, the steps that we deemed necessary and regular to take were the following:

Moderation of search queries and locations for media campaigns;

Turning off ineffective key words;

Extension of semantics;

Reallocation of budgets to more effective campaigns.

We shortened the website usability form, which saw an increase in the number of the forms filled out.

The Result

Within three months of our work on the project we managed to:

Lower the price per click by 33%;

Increase traffic by 41% while spending less;

Grow the number of applications submitted on the website by 32%;

Decrease the conversion costs by 27%.





We also achieved the monthly co-living occupancy rate of 95% as well as managed to deliver on the planned number of conversions after three months of work.

Testimonials

Alexandra Kurchenko, Pre-Middle Project Manager at Netpeak:

«Let's give it a shot» — this is a phrase we dream of hearing every time we put new ideas across or come up with plans aimed to improve a project. Since Netpeak and Outpost have been on the same wavelength from the very beginning, this phrase has been spoken on many an occasion. The readiness to go for new suggestions, do research and fulfill tasks, or, in short, the readiness to try things out is something that has enabled us to reach good results.

Evgeny Molchanov, CTO of Outpost Club:

We were won over by Netpeak's approach to cooperation. At the very beginning, we identified all potential risks associated with the specifics of the site as well as the areas of responsibility. The result of working with the Netpeak team fully met our expectations thanks to high team involvement and the streamlined communication. We are satisfied with the results and hope to get even higher occupancy rates in the future.

