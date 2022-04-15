Secunda Success story: how to make 400% ROI of the campaigns, using targeting ads on Facebook
Niche: online store of watches.
Result: we reached 400% ROI of campaigns in a month.
The Client
Secunda is a famous online store of watches, operating all over Ukraine. Brand story started in 1992 with an offline store in Kiev. Today there are more than 30 Sweden, Japanese, American, French, Austrian, German and other European watch brands and accessories on the website.
The Challenge
The client set a goal to increase revenue through a new traffic channel. Firstly, we conducted an analysis of these channels and chose Facebook. Social media enables flexible targeting, various campaign and ad types are available as well.
The Solution
We started with a dynamic remarketing and conversion campaigns. During the optimization, we took into account all information: gender, age, users interests and others.
We launched catalogs ad to the new audience - analog of shopping campaigns.
Actions taken to launch campaigns correctly:
- Firstly, we set up Facebook pixel.
- For the dynamic remarketing and conversion campaigns, we set up 3 events:
- ViewContent — product card view;
- AddToCart — add to cart;
- Purchase — successful purchase.
- Uploading product feed.
Campaign setting features:
- dynamic remarketing to people who had added a product to the cart;
- conversion ad - with discount offer and purchase optimization;
- catalog ad targeting to a new audience;
- instant experience with a connected product catalog was used as an ad format. During testing, this format was identified as more effective than standard pictures or carousel ad.
Most technical tasks were done by the client for Google Ads. We adapted necessary settings through Google Tag Manager.
The Result
We obtained 400% ROI of campaigns in a month.
Campaign cost-to-revenue ratio
Read more:
Related Articles
Discovery Ads for placing ads on YouTube and Gmail — Intertop case study
CPA dwindled by 22 times, the total number of conversions increased by 6.5 times.
Domino's Pizza Success Story: How an International Brand Took Its Place in a New Overheated Market
The number of unique visitors from organic search increased by 74.51%.
PPC case study: how we managed to reduce the lead price by 60% for the UAE company offering carpet cleaning services
The brand traffic has increased by 200%, the lead price has been reduced by 60%, having dwindled to $20.
Comments (0)
Latest comments
To leave a comment, you have to log in.