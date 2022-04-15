Secunda Success story: how to make 400% ROI of the campaigns, using targeting ads on Facebook

Service: РРС. Niche: online store of watches.

Result: we reached 400% ROI of campaigns in a month.

The Client

Secunda is a famous online store of watches, operating all over Ukraine. Brand story started in 1992 with an offline store in Kiev. Today there are more than 30 Sweden, Japanese, American, French, Austrian, German and other European watch brands and accessories on the website.

The Challenge

The client set a goal to increase revenue through a new traffic channel. Firstly, we conducted an analysis of these channels and chose Facebook. Social media enables flexible targeting, various campaign and ad types are available as well.

The Solution

We started with a dynamic remarketing and conversion campaigns. During the optimization, we took into account all information: gender, age, users interests and others.

We launched catalogs ad to the new audience - analog of shopping campaigns.

Actions taken to launch campaigns correctly:

Firstly, we set up Facebook pixel. For the dynamic remarketing and conversion campaigns, we set up 3 events:

ViewContent — product card view;

AddToCart — add to cart;

Purchase — successful purchase.

Uploading product feed.

Campaign setting features:

dynamic remarketing to people who had added a product to the cart;

conversion ad - with discount offer and purchase optimization;

catalog ad targeting to a new audience;

instant experience with a connected product catalog was used as an ad format. During testing, this format was identified as more effective than standard pictures or carousel ad.

Most technical tasks were done by the client for Google Ads. We adapted necessary settings through Google Tag Manager.

The Result

We obtained 400% ROI of campaigns in a month.

Campaign cost-to-revenue ratio

