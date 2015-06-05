Google AdWords Banners: What are the Most Effective Ad Sizes?

Clients wishing to place their banner ads on the Google Display Network, often ask about which banner sizes they should opt for.

The Research

Here are the basic options:

Banner: 468 x 60;

Leaderboard: 728 x 90;

Square: 250 x 250;

Small square: 200 x 200;

Large rectangle: 336 x 280;

Inline rectangle: 300 x 250;

Skyscraper: 120 x 600;

Wide skyscraper: 160 x 600;

Half page: 300 x 600.

In order to answer this question we carried out a brief research. Even though it’s small, it does involve the Mobile leaderboard banner (320 x 50), as it’s only available in non-animated image ads. We conducted a sampling of 20 million impressions and here’s what we got: So, the top-3 most effective banner sizes appeared to be:

Leaderboard: 728 x 90;

Wide skyscraper: 160 x 600;

Inline rectangle: 300 x 250.

We hope that these statistics will help you to choose the best banner ad size on the Google Display Network.

Afterword

We can’t disclose the project domain whose data was used in our research (NDA). In fact, we recommend trying all the possible options for maximum coverage, but there may be various reasons for clients to fail to do this.