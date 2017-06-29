Boost Your Business
SEO & Content Marketing: How to Combine?
Helen Black
Digital marketing is the most cost-effective option for those who want to develop their business online, covering all spheres of business. How has it become possible to succeed within all business spheres using only one system? One of its main advantages is flexibility. Therefore, digital marketing strategy has to be individually defined for each particular type of business.

When we talk about the individual digital marketing strategy, we mean th combination of the main tools used for product promotion, brand development, customer attraction and sales growth. On the top of the list is always SEO, as well as content marketing: these two marketing branches are always on board and bring the best results when included in business promotion strategy.

Two effective tools are always better than one, and that is why we decided to show how you can effectively combine content marketing and SEO. Here, you will find various content marketing tools, backlink sources, social media incoming links submitting to search engines, social media platforms where you can seek for target audience, etc.

target audience

This infographic represents special interest for SMM and Internet marketing specialists, because the main goal of any type of online marketing is attracting more traffic, establishing effective work with the audience and growing profit. Therefore, apart from the well-known social media platforms, specialists also recommend to pay attention to niche platforms.

As a result, you will be much more “visible” and recognized on the web. The way how exactly you will use various tools depends in your specific goals and needs.

Experts recommend to:

  • analyse as many platforms as you can;
  • decide on your niches;
  • produce high quality content.

