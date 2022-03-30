Pandora.kz success story: how email generated 30% of total revenue across all sales channels

Service: email marketing.

The Client

Famous bracelets with pendants (charms) in a modern design have been around for 20 years. Pandora, which made them its hallmark, was founded in 1982. The first Pandora brand store in Kazakhstan appeared in 2015 (Dostyk Plaza mall). Now there are already 29 over the country.

When the client contacted us, their email channel was quite effective. However, Pandora.kz team understood that there was a room for improvement. They turned to us to get expertise and outside perspective.

The Challenge

When mailing was already working well, it was challenging to show the client a great sales boost. The total revenue ceiling could be no more than 20-25%. Also, from our experience, we could tell that the client usually expected sales increase in very short terms. Hence, we had few time for testing. But even with this amount of inputs, emails could be improved.

Our goals:

Taking existing sales channel to the next level. Boosting sales from email.

Challenging aspect was that the customers and subscribers already knew Pandora.kz style in emails. Thus, it was critical to preserve the brand image without overly updating email design.

The Solution

We strarted by updating emails templates – design had not been changed for a long time and became boring. Then, we conducted analytics and extended trigger-based mail list, updated the design of existing ones. Disclaimer – the client had only basic triggers set up. There was a need in design changes and corrections. As a consequence, we found out errors in the links in the emails. After, content plan was changed. We diversified news breaks, added new headings, analyzed what worked out and what did not.

Existing trigger-based letter design was updated. We changed and refreshed subscription forms. The customers don't like when they are offered to buy something. Previous emails were trying to sell and their subjects were similar. Thus, we updated the content plan. We realized that the list had few active contacts and low engagement. So, we improved database quality in order to engage users more effectively. Lastly, we used AMP emails, unique promocodes, gamification and entertaining texts.

The Result

As we updated trigger-based letter design, revenue from email marketing increased by 25.9%. We reached the point when triggers made 80—87% of revenue. Changes in the content plan (gamification, tests, AMPs) made newsletters more interesting. Manual mailings revenue increased by 24.42%. Eventually, email channel started making 33.68% of total revenue. Because of all actions taken, ROMI increased by 500%.

Testimonials

Alina Pshenichnikova, Middle Email Marketer, Netpeak:

The client always reacted to the proposals: new approaches, ideas — all this was perceived readily and our team was given the green light. The coordination at each stage was prompt, ideas were implemented quickly as well.

Violetta Gusak, Middle Project Manager, Netpeak:

Netpeak and Pandora have a very well-coordinated team. This allows to be on the same wavelength, come up with ideas, implement tests, quickly solve problems, and as a result, achieve good results and KPI.

Ekaterina Shipacheva, Marketing Manager, Pandora.kz:

We approached Netpeak to bring the email channel to the next level, improve the trigger card and grow in quantitative terms. Initially, the task was to provide a precise and clear brand strategy. Time for familiarization was limited, some information was learned during the work, but the team quickly understood the key points. Together we made a great update of the email channel and still continuing developing. And if there is a secret recipe for achieving results, then it is simple — do not be afraid of experiments, offering new formats and assemble a team that loves its work.

