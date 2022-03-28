Case study: how email letters brought sex shop 20% of revenue

Service: email-marketing.

The Client

In 10 years during checkout the store collected a database from 7000 mail addresses, but a letter was never sent. Founder of the project Anton Morozuk cooperates with Netpeak in other fields and in 2020 found out that agency introduced a new service -email marketing, and he decided to try additional sales channel with the help of mail newsletter.

The Challenge

The main challenge that Netpeak faced was to achieve profitability of the email channel in a difficult topic in the conditions of a small “cold” base (which did not subscribe to mailing lists), moreover, from a new domain.

Our goals:

To test a new source of traffic. Increase the amount of sales via email channel. Raise LTV of regular customers.

Note: in the “18+” theme, you need to be as careful as possible when laying out the letter:if it is found out that the content of the letter corresponds to a category from the list of restrictions of mail services, this threatens to block the mailing list and even the sender's account.

The Solution

Placed subscription forms with a lead magnet in the form of discount on the site and started gathering a base of followers. Meanwhile, we set up DOI so that only valid and interested in letters contacts were added. We made an animated widget and designed a pop-up subscription form in a non-standard way so that forms gather more attention. Set up basic triggers: welcome-series, abandoned cart, abandoned viewing. With a help of abandoned cart and viewing, we brought back clients that left the site without proceeding to the purchase. Launched welcome series for new followers. In the first letter of the chain, they added a promotional code for a subscription discount (sample letter) and then explained the benefits of the store in order to increase the trust and loyalty of readers (sample letter). Launched promo mailing and regularly added unique offers with discount and campaigns exclusively for followers. It is necessary to prolong lifecycle of contacts and increase the number of purchases with the help of unique offer. Added to the letter ideas about how to get more pleasure from sex. We strive to ensure that, in addition to discounts, the information in the letters is useful to subscribers. Such an approach without aggressive “buy-buy” in the long run helped increase the loyalty of a cold audience, therefore, the number of purchases rose.

The Result

ROMI (return on marketing investment) increased from 53% to 221,69%. Share from total revenue that brought email channel from 01.08.2020 to 31.11.2020 — 16,52 %. CR (purchase conversion): 3,11% throughout the channel, of which 6.61% are from triggers. Deliverability: higher than 99%. Openability: 6-9%. Clicks to the site from reads: from 16% to 22%. Despite a small base, consisting mainly of customers who have never received emails from the brand, we were able to make this audience active and interested in buying. Thanks to our efforts, already from the second month of mailings, the income from the email channel began to bring from 10% to 20% of the total income (the norm is about 5-6%). With such a small amount of base, this is an amazing result. The welcome series allowed generating income from new subscribers, and not just from customers. The better the forms are configured, the more people subscribe, which means more income from the welcome series. Up to 10% of customers who viewed products but never placed an order return from “abandoned cart” emails.

