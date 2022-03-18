Domino's Pizza success story. How an international brand takes its place in a new overheated market

The Client

Domino's is an American multinational pizza restaurant chain. It has stores in over 83 countries and 5,701 cities worldwide.

The problem was that most of the food/pizza delivery market was occupied by competitors. They have been promoting their websites targeting non-branded keywords due to a well-designed website structure and optimization for regional search queries.

The Challenge

Main goal: to increase the number of visitors from non-branded queries and, therefore, online sales.

The Process

During the period of cooperation, we did:

Visibility and competitor analysis. Further optimization of landing pages. Technical optimization. Comprehensive analytics implementation: systematically monitored the accuracy of data transfer to analytics, correctly configured data for each region, monitored changes in traffic, conversions, and transactions. Usability testing: tested website responsiveness, buttons, user-friendly forms; did A/B testing; provided recommendations on the new functionality optimization. Оff-page optimization:

conducted competitor backlink analysis, determined their strategy for link building;

built permanent links, added posts with backlinks on high-quality resources;

built natural backlinks, added mentions to forums and QA services;

analyzed the dynamics of growth and quality of the external backlinks;

managed negative reviews and feedback.

Recommendations on unique selling propositions. Recommendations on product review page optimization. Added reviews to category pages. Recommendations on how to encourage customers to leave reviews.

The Result

Organic traffic from Kyiv increased by 34.14%. The number of unique visitors from organic search in Kyiv increased by 39.84%. Organic traffic from Odessa increased by 65.58%.

The number of unique visitors from organic search increased by 74.51%.

Testimonials

Violetta Brosnueva, PM Netpeak:

Large companies are normally based on rigid hierarchical relationships and sometimes a decision to edit the description requires the coordination of several people. And it's not even possible to say whether it's good or bad. For one company, changing the description may be something trivial. But, for Domino's, it's real brand management. The words, the message, the information are important because even a simple, but improper snippet inscription can cause huge reputational damage. The effect of such damage might spread far beyond SEO.

