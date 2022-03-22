4B Ukraine success story — in a year we have increased organic traffic by 50 000% through blog

Service: SEO.

Niche: business, financial, legal services.

Result: increased organic traffic by 50 000% through blog in 12 months.

The Client

4B Ukraine — international legal company that provides legal support for the development of ecommerce businesses, IT-companies and manufacturer-exporters abroad. Since August 2019, a participant of the Amazon SPN program in the "tax" and "accounting" categories. Member of the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine.

The Challenge

The company requested a blog promotion to turn it into a complete channel for lead attraction. Hence, the goal was to increase the number of blog readers from search engines.

The Solution

We focused on optimizing the content and developing a content plan on a regular basis: creating a new content and re-optimazing previous articles.

We found key and similar phrases using Serpstat. After collecting the key phrases, clustered them and made a list of themes and theses for content plan. Then, prepared a technical task for writing the articles for content departure 4b. Primarily, all themes were connected with Private label on Amazon and business oversees.

Topics were additionally recorded in a table for understanding: how many articles have already been written and how many are still to be written. For the finished content, the following work algorithm was used:

We took articles with low enrollment and high bounce rate on Google Analytics. Meanwhile, we selected popular pages, which generates high traffic, but can do more. For articles with low attendance, we performed an assessment of the semantics and frequency of search demand. If there was no search demand for a certain topic, the article was not accepted for work. We identified a pool of articles that should be finalized and analyzed the content.

We searched missed keywords via Serpstat. By adding them to the article, we can attract more traffic. After analyzing missed queries, we formed a thesis that can be used to fill the article. Based on the phrases for which the article has already been ranked, and the missed queries, metadata for the articles was formed. So we created a technical task for optimizing posts and handed them over to the company's specialists.

The Result

We increased session from organic on blog pages: 49767%. Why are we seeing such growth in relative terms? Promotion was done from scratch. 4B team implemented recommendations promptly and worked on content creation as well.

Testimonials

Daniel Minin, project manager at Netpeak Agency:

Stability is slow stagnation. Our team realized a point of growth not only in blog promotion, but in the development of service pages. We held a meeting, offered work on service pages, and explained what the result could be from their optimization. 4B allocated more resources to the development of this area.

Andrew Matyash, managing partner of 4В:

First, we aimed at developing blog, on quality and attendance rate as well. We created not only a blog, but a complete channel for lead attraction. We looked for a company that can accomplish the task. We chose Netpeak. Firstly, we very liked their blog, secondly, we had experience of cooperating with them. A year passed and during this time main indicators of our blog and site have increased. At the same time, we still have a room for growth and a number of serious tasks. In the work process with Netpeak team, first of all, we were impressed by their customer focus and deep expertise in SEO. It is very pleasant when your request is approached with full immersion in the specifics of the business. After all, only then, cooperation can be complete. We like working with these guys, in a word they are cool:)

