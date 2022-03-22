Uklon Success Story: Increased Impressions of an App from Search by 40% and Units by 43%

Service: ASO.

Niche: mobile applications.

Result: increased installs by 43% and ranked in the top 5 for many of the high searches.

The Client

Uklon — is a leading Ukrainian ridesharing service.

It is a product IT-company, which develops and supports the product of one of the largest infrastructures in the Ukrainian market, providing interaction between drivers and passengers.

The Uklon team uses the latest technological solutions and methods, implements intelligent tools, and strives to be the technological leader in its field.

The Challenge

Increase the app's visibility in App Store search.

Increase organic traffic by 20% in two iterations (compared to three months before optimization).

The Solution

Collection of the semantic core in Ukrainian, Russian, and English. Elaboration and expansion of the actual semantic core. We delete irrelevant and add relevant queries, estimate the popularity of queries and add new ones. Preparation of metadata for the three localizations with a focus on Ukraine. The Uklon application had an optimized page for Ukraine. We updated it (changed the metadata) and also used the Russian English UK localization to increase the semantic core, as these localizations are indexed in Ukraine. The first iteration — a compilation of metadata with relevant keywords. Position and search traffic analytics. The second iteration — replacement of keywords that failed to get into the top 5 with more relevant keywords.

We had limited ability to use keywords in the visible part of the metadata, namely the title and subtitle. The client wanted to emphasize the brand, which usually makes it difficult for an ASO specialist. The fact is that the brand and tagline take up space that could have been used for key queries.

The Result

As a result of our actions, we were able to increase the app's impressions from search by 40%, and units by 43%.

We were also able to reach the top 5 for some of the high-frequency queries.

Growth of Impressions on the chart.

Testimonials

Murager Sharipov, project manager of the Enterprise department:

Love for details, meticulous and structured work allows us to see the goal and the way to achieve it. We had a challenge and by expanding the semantic core, adding relevant queries, adding two localizations, we have achieved the result.

Vadim Ischenko, Head of Marketing at Uklon:

Our team is regularly tweaking and improving the application and adding new services. For example, calling a car with a protective partition for extra safety during a pandemic. There are a lot of other cool things we talk about online and through outdoor advertising. But there are a lot of strong competitors in the market — and they are also improving their service and strengthening the app. So we're pumping up the technical part as well — the ability to find us faster and easier among other cab ordering services. We chose Netpeak's ASO for this. We are happy with the result. We are sure that this is not the limit.

