Book24 Success Story — 100% Revenue Growth from Email Marketing

Service: email marketing.

Niche: online bookstore.

Result: increase revenue by 100%.

The Client

Before the start of our cooperation, the project already had basic triggers (automatic emails), built an email-contacts base, sent manual mailings. For example, about promotions or new products. Income from the mailing channel reached 6% of total ecommerce income.

At the start of 2020, the effectiveness of mailings has decreased. In June, a significant drop in income began, and in August, revenue reached its lowest levels.

The Challenge

Increase revenue from the email channel. Develop and scale the channel. Increase the share of engaged audience.

The Solution

First, we analyzed the already customized triggers, corrected their incorrect work, and configured new templates. The design of the emails had not been changed for several years, some of them were non-adaptive.

Prepared and implemented new themes for manual mailings to increase engagement and attract new subscribers.

We designed new headings to attract additional clients and increase the income from the mailings:

happy hours - discounts valid for several hours;

unique promo codes - only subscribers received them, they were not on the site;

night discounts - promo codes for subscribers, which are valid for only a few hours at night;

book selections with free shipping;

mailings with gamification - letters with riddles, a series of letters with riddles, letters with AMP elements;

book giveaways among subscribers.

We also used gamification in letters. Gamification - is a must-have in letters. It simplifies communication with the client and involves him in communication. By completing simple tasks, the subscriber can get a discount. And you - get a customer who has a positive attitude.

The Result

After introducing new topics, fixing bugs, and applying gamification, email revenue began to grow and in December 2020 was doubled compared to July. The number of transactions more than doubled during the same period. The increase in revenue is especially noticeable when comparing year to year, with average monthly revenue increasing in every month. In April, the email channel brought in more than 11% of total revenue - up from an initial figure of 6%.

