SmartTender's success story — boosted organic traffic by 124%

The Client

SmartTender emerged in 2013 and was one of the first commercial trading platforms. It is a strong official platform of Prozorro, Prozorro.Sales for organizing governmental and commercial trading.

The Challenge

To increase organic traffic. To raise visibility of primary pages of the site on relevant semantics.

The Solution

First, we analyzed backlinks of the closest direct competitors on organic search. As a result, to enhance the brand in the search result, we have started including the name of the brand to the text part of links and increased share of “nofollow” links —this gave natural look to the profile (in the perception of search engine).

Also, we increased the number of placement on sites which has higher Domain Rating and share of organic traffic and found out referring links to failed pages of the SmartTender website that gave 404 error response. While proceeding through them, the user cannot see the expected page and most likely leave the page. For each of these links we set up 301 redirect to the correct pages with 200 response of the server.

We optimized the content and structure of the site. It was important to increase the relevance of priority pages. We expanded the structure of the site. We added landing pages into sections, "Prozorro.Sales" and "Prozorro.Purchases" for industries: construction, food, medicine, and so on.

Another indicator of quality is the text content of the landing page. We elaborated it for the newly created ones, prepared technical task for the content, taking into account relevant search queries and texts on similar pages of competitors.

The Result

Increased dynamics of visit from organic traffic on Ukrainian version of the site by 24%. Increased dynamics of organic traffic on specific sections of the site by 225%. The monthly increase in visits from the organic channel on certain directions of the site was more than 60%. Increased visibility of the website year by year. Built a stable natural raise in the backlink from good quality relevant sites. Increased the number of users from organic search by over 124%.

