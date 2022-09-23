How To Save the Project and Increase Organic Traffic by 109% in Six Months. Case Study

Service: SEO. Niche: Repair and sale of lighting and sound equipment.

Result: Dynamics of traffic growth, compared to the same period last year, was 61% higher.

The Challenge

Before contacting Netpeak, the visibility of the client's site in search engines was nearly zero. Having understood the situation and analyzed the current performance of the project, together with the client, we identified the main objectives of our cooperation:

To improve the quality of internal optimization. To grow organic traffic significantly.

The Solution

In the first month, we conducted a complete SEO audit of the site. As a result, we made a list of actions for internal and external optimization and to improve behavioral indicators.

Remove meta – tag spamming templates and implement new ones written for people, not robots. Change overloaded with keywords and spam texts on the site for valuable ones and exciting to the visitor. Limit the page indexing without a semantic load (service, sorting pages, and other technical pages). Mark up product cards and elements of site navigation in microdata according to schema.org requirements (Product, Review, and AggregateRating) to improve the appearance of the site in the rendering block and increase CTR. Add internal linking blocks. Create a block of products "You may be interested in" for each blog article independently. We select blocks manually based on the content of the article. Add feedback functionality with evaluation and questions to cards and pages of services. Optimize and open indexing understandable URLs of filter pages by brand. Expand the set of filters by category in the priority section. Add new filters based on competitor analysis and collected semantics. Add prices to pages on repair services. Fill the blog with quality articles. The subject of the project is not very narrow, but there is little qualitative and specialized information. Therefore, its blog, in our case, has become an important feature. Optimize the mobile version of the site, which is located at a separate URL address:

Metatags – configured the title, keywords, description, and h1 tag generation.

Canonical – added canonical links from mobile version pages to similar desktop pages.

Alternate – configured indication from the pages of the full version to the mobile one.

Collecting statistics – implemented scripts for gathering statistics from Google Analytics and Yandex.Metrika.

Indexation opening – allowed search robots to index mobile pages.

External optimization of the site:

Build up as many organic links as possible from forums (crowd – marketing).

Smoothly remove anchor links (bought on exchanging temporary links with the same occurrence of frequent key phrases).

The Result

We achieved a 109% increase in the number of visitors. The number of new visitors increased by 96% compared to the same period last year. Compared to the previous year's period, the traffic growth rate increased by 61%.

