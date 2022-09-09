Gradinamax Success Story: How to Launch Online Seeds and Seedling Stores in Bulgaria, Czech Republic, and Slovakia
Niche: house and garden.
Region: Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Slovakia.
Result: positive changes in one month after the launch.
The Client
Gradinamax is a group of companies that sells quality seeds and seedlings in Ukraine and Central and Eastern European countries. This group has a network of online stores in diverse domain zones and regions.
The Challenge
We have been working with the company since 2014. This time the client turned to us for help preparing and launching sites in new Central European countries. At that time, we already had the experience of a successful joint launch in Romania. Gradinamax decided to scale up their success to Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia.
The Solution
- Competitive analysis. We studied the technical indicators of rival sites, content, and backlinks. The competitive analysis also implies product variety research to understand delivery terms and specific goods to focus on- all these are important metrics for the seasonal plants' niche.
- We made recommendations for the technical performance of the sites:
- coordinated the site structure based on the assortment;
- prepared templates to make user-friendly URLs;
- made recommendations on the site elements essential for correct search engine indexing and crawling.
- Work with content. Translation of site pages. We found native copywriters and translators in Czech, Slovak, and Bulgarian.
- After the site launch, we filled it with content and run tests. When all the tests were passed successfully, the sites
gradinamax.bg
gradinamax.cz
gradinamax.sk
we available for web crawlers.
The Result
Following the site launch in March 2022, there is a positive dynamic, and our client is happy with it.
Bulgaria
The Czech Republic
Slovakia
Important note: the sites are highly seasonal, and the niche experiences a sales slump in late April-early May.
A site in Romania (2016) was launched using a similar algorithm. Its market share is 7.8%
Testimonials
Elena Kavchak, Business Manager, Enterprise Department, Netpeak:
We achieved these results mainly due to the effective and coordinated joint work of the Netpeak team and the client's team. Thanks to adjusted processes, we were able not only to launch sites in new countries successfully but also to set up and run tools for paid traffic at the same time. The result was a successful launch in three new markets in Western Europe.
