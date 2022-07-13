Boost Your Business
SEO Case Studies

Wowcarry Success Story: How to Get 184% Traffic Growth in Gaming Niche
Nikolay Novikov
50 7
1657699202
4
Service: SEO.

Promotion region: United States.

Niche: gaming.

Result: the top-10 in terms of conversion queries has been reached.

The Client

Wowcarry provides boosting services (character boosting) for a variety of games, with World of Warcraft as a priority. They are available to users from Europe, the USA, and Oceania.

The Challenge

At the start of the cooperation, the project received most of its traffic from the direct channel. At the same time, the competitors had more than half of their traffic coming from search networks.

большую часть трафика из direct-канала

The main goal was to increase the share of organic traffic to the site and gain competitive positions.

The Solution

Our team has taken the following steps.

  1. A full technical resource audit, including manual page analysis and automated scanning with Netpeak Software. We also completely reworked meta tags on all site pages to improve positions for the requests we needed.
  2. After analyzing the semantics and competitors, we developed a roadmap to increase the landing pages and the number of services.
  3. We developed a strategy to increase the link mass to the site to obtain quality donors.
  4. Content for the site's pages is not prepared by a copywriter «generalist» but by an experienced niche author. Thus, all pages' descriptions were optimized for search engines and helpful for the visitors.
  5. Regular semantics analysis market depends on updates in particular games — we create new landing pages before game release. There is no ready semantics for such a product, and pages are optimized by referring to the known titles rather than based on the semantic core. Therefore, it is vital to regularly analyze the semantics in the niche, track down new search terms and embed them in the site's pages, and use them to optimize the link profile.

The Result

  1. At the start of the partnership (in May 2020), the percentage of organic traffic was 14%. All the significant and extensive work on the site began in October 2020, when the organic traffic rose to 18%. As for July 2021, we gained a share of organic traffic up to 44%.
  2. Non-branded traffic has grown by 184%.
  3. The top-10 in terms of conversion queries has been reached.

Query

Freq

October 2020

July 2021

wow boost

4 400

31

12

boosting wow

4 400

60

12

wow boosting

4 400

54

10

wow carries

1 900

6

2

wow boost service

880

42

10

wow boosting service

880

50

10

boost service wow

880

48

10

twisting corridors wow

480

-

11

world of warcraft boost

390

37

15

castle nathria boost

210

-

8

best wow boost service

170

36

10

best wow boosting service

170

48

10

castle nathria heroic

170

-

15

mythic +15 carry

170

-

5

mythic 15 carry

170

33

5

twisting corridors torghast

170

-

13

heroic castle nathria carry

140

-

12

mythic 15 boost

140

63

12

heroic nathria carry

70

-

12

layer 8 twisting corridors

70

-

7

best wow carry service

50

8

2

Testimonials

Илья Асминкин, фаундер Wowcarry

Ilya Asminkin, Wowcarry's founder:

We decided to turn to Netpeak because of their expertise in this niche and the positive feedback on SEO they provide. The optimization was not done according to standard patterns, but with constant monitoring of the niche and competitors. The team of specialists worked in a dialogue format, which allowed to take a flexible approach to the implementation of technical tasks. Thanks to the TOR, aimed at the problematic spots of the project, we were able to achieve significant results.

Read more:

Boost Your
Business

Nikolay Novikov

SEO-специалист агентства Netpeak

Find other articles by this author
Topics:
SEO case studies
7
2
Found a mistake? Select it and press Ctrl + Enter

Related Articles

How Facebook and Google Ads earned 98% more registration conversion for an educational center

While spending grew by 12.81%, we managed to increase the conversion rate by 38.21%.

GoldLaser Success Story: How to Get 174% More Calls with Video Ads

While keeping the price for attracting a call at the same level.

Office-Expert.kz Success Story: How CDP Integration Generated Up to 50% of All Revenue From Triggers

Advanced segmentation triggers contributed to 15% to 50% of total trigger revenue every month.

Subscribe

to the most useful newsletter on internet marketing
Cookies policy
Netpeak processes information about your visit using cookies to improve site performance. By continuing to browse our site, you agree to the use of these cookies. More information — Accept