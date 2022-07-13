Wowcarry Success Story: How to Get 184% Traffic Growth in Gaming Niche

Service: SEO. Promotion region: United States. Niche: gaming.

The Client

Wowcarry provides boosting services (character boosting) for a variety of games, with World of Warcraft as a priority. They are available to users from Europe, the USA, and Oceania.

The Challenge

At the start of the cooperation, the project received most of its traffic from the direct channel. At the same time, the competitors had more than half of their traffic coming from search networks.

The main goal was to increase the share of organic traffic to the site and gain competitive positions.

The Solution

Our team has taken the following steps.

A full technical resource audit, including manual page analysis and automated scanning with Netpeak Software. We also completely reworked meta tags on all site pages to improve positions for the requests we needed. After analyzing the semantics and competitors, we developed a roadmap to increase the landing pages and the number of services. We developed a strategy to increase the link mass to the site to obtain quality donors. Content for the site's pages is not prepared by a copywriter «generalist» but by an experienced niche author. Thus, all pages' descriptions were optimized for search engines and helpful for the visitors. Regular semantics analysis market depends on updates in particular games — we create new landing pages before game release. There is no ready semantics for such a product, and pages are optimized by referring to the known titles rather than based on the semantic core. Therefore, it is vital to regularly analyze the semantics in the niche, track down new search terms and embed them in the site's pages, and use them to optimize the link profile.

The Result

At the start of the partnership (in May 2020), the percentage of organic traffic was 14%. All the significant and extensive work on the site began in October 2020, when the organic traffic rose to 18%. As for July 2021, we gained a share of organic traffic up to 44%. Non-branded traffic has grown by 184%. The top-10 in terms of conversion queries has been reached.

Query Freq October 2020 July 2021 wow boost 4 400 31 12 boosting wow 4 400 60 12 wow boosting 4 400 54 10 wow carries 1 900 6 2 wow boost service 880 42 10 wow boosting service 880 50 10 boost service wow 880 48 10 twisting corridors wow 480 - 11 world of warcraft boost 390 37 15 castle nathria boost 210 - 8 best wow boost service 170 36 10 best wow boosting service 170 48 10 castle nathria heroic 170 - 15 mythic +15 carry 170 - 5 mythic 15 carry 170 33 5 twisting corridors torghast 170 - 13 heroic castle nathria carry 140 - 12 mythic 15 boost 140 63 12 heroic nathria carry 70 - 12 layer 8 twisting corridors 70 - 7 best wow carry service 50 8 2

Testimonials

Ilya Asminkin, Wowcarry's founder:

We decided to turn to Netpeak because of their expertise in this niche and the positive feedback on SEO they provide. The optimization was not done according to standard patterns, but with constant monitoring of the niche and competitors. The team of specialists worked in a dialogue format, which allowed to take a flexible approach to the implementation of technical tasks. Thanks to the TOR, aimed at the problematic spots of the project, we were able to achieve significant results.

