Increasing Organic Traffic by 69% for a Fast-Growing B2B SaaS on Webflow: RapidCanvas Case Study

Project: RapidCanvas. Promotion period: July 2024 – December 2024 (work continues). Promotion region: USA. Service: SEO. Project team: Andrii Tarasenko, SEO Team Lead; Oleksandra Kurchenko, Client Project Manager; Andrii Lykov, Yehor Demchyshyn, Mariya Atarshchikova, Serhiy Gordiev, Sabina Mikolajczyk, SEO Specialists.

The client

RapidCanvas is a US-based AI platform that revolutionizes how businesses leverage AI by combining the precision and automation of AI agents with the expertise of human professionals. Designed for business managers seeking advanced data analysis and generative AI solutions without requiring extensive coding skills, RapidCanvas delivers reliable and measurable outcomes tailored to enterprise needs.

At its core, RapidCanvas ensures AI agents do the heavy lifting while human experts validate results, empowering organizations to achieve scalable and transformative success.

RapidCanvas Interface

Campaign objectives

The client’s goal was to increase relevant organic traffic to drive more conversions and establish niche authority in the future. Since the AI space is very new and highly competitive, gaining market share early is crucial for building brand reputation on par with major competitors like DataRobot and Dataiku.

The challenges

From the start, we faced several obstacles, including technical limitations in customizing SEO features, as the website was built on the Webflow platform. Additionally, the website was relatively new and “young,” which posed an even greater challenge since it had yet to establish a solid user base.

Webflow is a no-code platform for website development that enables users to create websites and manage content and hosting.

Young website age

Although rapidcanvas.ai offers a substantial amount of content, its newness limited its competitiveness. An initial push was therefore needed to achieve the first noticeable results.

For the client, the cornerstone of our promotion strategy was recognizing that search engines rank individual pages rather than entire websites. Therefore, it was more effective to boost the authority of high-performing, profitable pages than to focus solely on boosting the domain’s overall rating.

Our approach included targeting popular user queries through blog content, attracting natural backlinks, and creating robust internal links from blog posts to landing pages. This strengthened the authority of key pages and subsequently drove better traffic.

Dive into our glossary for key SEO definitions to boost your expertise!

Webflow-specific issues

While Webflow offers a wide range of no-code capabilities, its limitations can make it challenging to implement certain SEO features that need custom code. If a feature isn’t supported in this system by default, it can be quite difficult to implement it. For the partner, many issues required a specific customized approach to resolve them.

Key steps

To address the challenges, we followed a structured plan that covered all critical aspects of the website.

Primary analysis

First, we conducted a technical and content audit to identify key obstacles to the website’s effective search engine ranking.

Technical audit

During this stage, numerous technical issues were identified.

Incorrect canonicals.

The canonical tags were configured improperly due to numerous migrations.

The current website version has “www” in its URLs. It’s not the most SEO-friendly approach, but it is an acceptable one. Previously, www.rapidcanvas.ai migrated to the non-www domain version but later reverted to the original version. The remaining canonical tags designated the non-existent versions of “www” as canonical. We recommended replacing the value of the href attributes of such links with relevant ones on the current “www” domain version.

The href attribute in HTML defines the destination URL of a link. It tells the browser where to navigate when a user clicks on the link.

Junk pages caused by JavaScript.

Previously, rapidcanvas.ai used a pagination system that generated URLs with random character sequences.

Pagination is the process of dividing content into separate pages, allowing users to navigate through them easily. It is often used for large datasets or articles.

On the “Platform” and “Customers” pages, pagination was replaced with dynamic loading that no longer changes the URL when new content loads. While this solution wasn’t bad, the old paginated URLs hadn’t been completely removed. These outdated pages were still linked through hidden pagination buttons in the code. They continued to waste the crawling budget and could potentially cause duplicate content issues.

To resolve this, we recommended adding canonical tags to the “Platform” and “Customers” pages to point search engines to their preferred versions. You can read more about this solution in the technical solutions block.

Additionally, the hidden pagination buttons contained over 70,000 links to non-canonical pages, further wasting the crawling budget. We recommended removing these elements as they served no purpose, and this eliminated the links to outdated URLs.

Improper HTTP headers.

The website needed reconfiguration of the HTTP headers for proper caching to improve the loading speed.

HTTP headers are small pieces of information sent between a web server and a browser. They help control how the website is displayed and include caching, content type, and other settings.

Because our previous solution for junk pages required HTTP as well, we recommended setting vital headers through the Cloudflare Workers library.

Incorrect <h1> tags.

There were plenty of pages without <h1>, <h2>, and other important tags, which made the content more challenging for search engines to render. We provided the RapidCanvas team with numerous templates with an optimized header hierarchy from <h1> to <h4> that can be implemented through the admin panel.

Lack of hreflang indicators.

The RapidCanvas website has English, Spanish, Portuguese, and French versions. During the first audit, it was hard to find those language versions due to the lack of hreflang tags or any kind of interlinking between these domains. It was vital to mark those pages as alternative language versions to avoid duplicate content issues and improve the crawling.

Hreflang tags are HTML attributes that specify the language and regional targeting of a webpage. They help search engines deliver the appropriate version to users based on their language or location.

We prepared detailed instructions on how to configure hreflangs for multilingual websites, including the HTML approach for standard versions and the HTTP-based one for static documents.

Content audit

As we discovered, the existing pages haven’t been ranking well. Many of them had almost zero impressions, due to overly short text lengths and a lack of focus keywords.

After preparing a new structure and content calendar, we created an end-to-end strategy for content enhancement and improvement. It included both creating new pages and rewriting the existing ones.

The title and meta description tags required significant improvements too. Many pages didn’t have them, while others had duplicate ones.

After researching the project and analyzing the market, we focused on the following tasks.

Fix critical technical issues.

Enhance existing content and create new content to strengthen the landing pages.

Technical solutions

We developed recommendations to help the partner resolve issues, especially with configuring HTTP headers and managing pagination URLs.

Recommendations for HTTP headers

As the RapidCanvas team discovered, implementing HTTP headers is impossible in Webflow without additional libraries or frameworks due to system restrictions.

Considering that rapidcanvas.ai has already leveraged Cloudflare capabilities, we performed meticulous research and found the solution: use the Workers library.

Fixing junk pages

The RapidCanvas team found that it was not feasible to add noindex (which prevents indexing) or canonical tags to URLs like these.

https://www.rapidcanvas.ai/customers?341aee57_page=1&58bed86e_page=2;

https://www.rapidcanvas.ai/customers?25e93326_page=3&341aee57_page=3&58bed86e_page=3&aa9896fb_page=2&aa98970c_page=3&f3c18dfa_page=3.

These URLs were generated by the system for pagination, and unlike regular pages, they didn’t have easily editable HTML templates on the backend. This made it difficult to apply noindex tags to them.

The most practical approach was to use HTTP headers for two key reasons.

HTTP responses can be set for any URL, even if there’s no actual page for it. This allows us to control how search engines handle URLs that don’t have corresponding HTML templates or are otherwise inaccessible. HTTP headers work well with regular expressions, making it easier to handle many URLs without manual effort.

Regular expressions are a way to search for patterns, like finding specific words or numbers in a large amount of content.

We provided RapidCanvas with a clear plan and examples of code snippets to address the issue effectively.

Using canonical tags instead of noindex allowed us to transfer the "link juice" (the value and authority from links) from these junk pages to the original ones. By removing links pointing to these URLs, we ensured that the site’s crawl budget wasn’t wasted on incorrect addresses.

Content improvement

While landing pages serve a purpose, they can’t cover all relevant queries. Therefore, it’s necessary to create dedicated articles that provide users with end-to-end overviews of interesting topics.

As for SaaS (Software as а Service), the promotion strategy for RapidCanvas strongly relied on content improvement because it had fewer landing pages than on e-commerce platforms.

Taking into account the B2B specifics of the client, we observed that business managers tend to do meticulous research before buying something. We decided to focus on the three most basic types of SEO content: landing pages, pillar pages, and subtopic.

They each serve a specific purpose.

Landing pages are transactional pages, which offer customers a clear product or service.

Pillar pages summarize key topics and provide the target audience with a broad overview of the subject. It can be “AI solutions in marketing,” for example.

Standard blog posts provide readers with a deep dive into a particular subtopic. For instance, “AI solutions for customer retention” can be a dedicated topic.

These types reflect the customer journey stages and cover different search intent levels.

On rapidcanvas.ai, the landing pages are great pillar pages themselves, but they’re primarily focused on brand-related search queries. To enhance their effectiveness, we developed optimized templates that provide clear and detailed information.

A significant amount of content could benefit from refinement and proper interlinking. So, we focused our efforts on rewriting these pieces of content to enhance their rankings for matching keywords.

Off-page promotional strategy

Our strategy was to combine link building and PR to both improve the domain rating and increase brand awareness.

Unlike standard PR materials, which typically either don’t include links or include them with a nofollow attribute, link-building tactics use dofollow links to boost rank.

The nofollow and dofollow attributes guide search engines on how to interpret links. Nofollow prevents passing link authority, so it doesn’t influence the target page’s ranking. Dofollow allows authority to be passed, helping improve the target page’s search engine ranking.

We merged these two tactics by writing guest posts with a brand info section. Publishing such texts can be more expensive and challenging than our usual approach, but it solves two problems at once: increasing domain authority and enhancing brand awareness.

Learn how ME-QR increased website traffic by 10 million sessions in six months.

Promotion results

Since our collaboration in August 2024, we’ve achieved noticeable growth in organic traffic, backlink volume, and search visibility.

Key events

The number of commercially significant actions has noticeably increased, leading to more conversions. The key events we tracked indicated a growing customer readiness to purchase the product.

For instance, the number of clicks on the “Demo” button increased by 31 %, from 170 to 223.

Clicks on the “Get started button” increased by 95.15 %, from 66 to 300.

Since the start of the SEO promotion, the “Contact form click” event has been triggered 420 % more times, from 77 to 401.

The “Click email” event was triggered almost 1,578 % more times. This reflects significant user engagement, as this event is one of the last marketing funnel stages.

Please note that even though the conversion rate increased because of traffic growth, it is also influenced by the resource’s design, UX, and overall marketing effectiveness.

Impressions

The number of impressions has increased by 63.83 %. This means the website started ranking for new keywords by publishing new content, optimizing existing ones, and improving the crawling budget.

Organic clicks

The amount of organic clicks has grown by 69.51 %, which means that potential customers find the content interesting and relevant to their needs and follow the website.

Sessions and engaged sessions in Google Analytics 4

Over the four months of promotion since September 2024, organic sessions increased by 28.09 %, from 7,518 to 9,630.

The engagement rate has also grown, indicating a high level of traffic relevancy.

Indexability

There were 749 indexed pages on September 3, but the data for November 30 shows 1,072 pages in the index. This 35.48 % growth demonstrates that our customized solutions effectively optimized the crawling budget.

Domain rating (DR)

Since July, we have managed to increase the domain rating score from 21 to 27. In general, 25 % is a significant growth for such a short period and a highly competitive niche. A higher DR tends to give the website higher-ranking positions in search results.

Conclusions

Our strategy of “individual pages, not entire websites” and great collaborative effort by the RapidCanvas team allowed us to achieve significant results in just four months despite the competitiveness of the niche and lack of initial brand awareness. The strategy gave us a first push to achieve the desired goals.

Considering the results we’ve achieved, we’re planning to use the following strategy going forward.

Help RapidCanvas fix existing technical issues.

Create high-quality informational content.

Rewrite the existing blog posts.

Build links to strengthen the rank of priority landing pages.

This strategy will allow us to cover more queries with new content, improve the ranking of those pages with active link-building efforts, and ensure a smoother and more efficient crawling process with technical SEO.

Feedback on cooperation

Andrii Lykov, SEO Specialist at Netpeak Ukraine