Office-Expert.kz case study — How to Stimulate Customers to Spend More Than $100k Per Month

Service: email marketing. Niche: office supplies, stationery.

Result: blocks with recommendations implemented on the site bring up to 10% of income.

The Client

Office-Expert is an online store that has provided Kazakhstan offices with necessary goods and services since 2011. There are small private entrepreneurs and representatives of large businesses among the company's clients.

The Challenge

This time the Office Expert team set us the task of developing the website as a communication channel with clients. And also to increase sales (with an emphasis on cross-selling and upselling).

It is vital to tailor content for a variety of online store visitors. This way, on the one hand, it will be as helpful and relevant as possible, and on the other, it will provide the maximum level of conversions when interacting with the site.

The Solution

We decided to implement product recommendations on the site to accomplish the task. Based on the data collected by CDP (Customer Data Platform) web-tracking, eSputnik generates personal recommendations that will be shown to site visitors.

Artificial intelligence algorithms select goods for recommendation blocks considering users' interests and the history of their activity on the site, such as previously viewed products and categories, previous orders, abandoned carts, and others like this.

What we had to do:

Fill out the brief, indicating:

website pages to place the recommendation blocks;

product cards design preferences;

recommended goods selection algorithms;

titles for recommendation blocks.

Set up web tracking. Prepare a product feed.

The client started by setting up product recommendations on the product card page and the error 404 page.

We also A/B-tested the effectiveness of two blocks on the product card page — the «Personal recommendations» block based on user purchases and the «Similar products» block based on product category, name, price, and description.

We see that the «Similar Products» block has higher efficiency thanks to testing. And we decided to keep it.

The Result

In total, blocks with recommendations bring up to 10% more revenue site, and the conversion of purchases from them on the product page card is from 4.6% to 5.4%.

Testimonials

Daniyar Shaimergenov, CMO Office-Expert:

Undoubtedly, artificial intelligence is trendy today, and all the leading companies in the online sphere stick to it. Of course, the right ML contractor (CDP) is the key to success because there is a kind of black box behind any AI software. I believe that this case is just the beginning of our successful journey allowing our customers to use the product with maximum comfort and convenience. Our company provides absolutely everything necessary for office work. I thank the Netpeak team for their proactivity, transparent analytics, and ROI-oriented approach!