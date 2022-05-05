Office-expert.kz success story: email-newsletter on a new platform with ROMI at 440%

Service: email marketing. Niche: office supplies, stationery.

Result: within a month we managed to have our email newsletters sent from a new platform, having sustained revenues and achieved the ROMI at 440%.

The Client

Office-Expert.kz is an internet store selling office supplies. Since 2011 the company has been providing services across Kazakhstan for different clients stretching from individual entrepreneurs to the well-known representatives of large businesses.

When the company came to us, its email marketing was already functioning well. However, the Office-Expert.kz team did understand the their sales could have been increased and there was room for growth. They asked us to audit their email marketing channel and find the ways for its growth.

The Challenge

To bring the already working channel of attracting clients to a new level. To boost sales through email newsletters. To extend the map of trigger emails. To reduce monthly expenses on the channel. After the audit of the channel, a decision was made to switch to a new platform for email newsletters for the sake of cost optimization and to enhance the capacities of email marketing.

The Solution

We started with creating a new account by:

transferring the database of contacts onto a new platform;

setting up verification of the domain;

setting up the transfer of events on new registrations on the website and placed orders;

selecting a plan covering the option of email newsletters.

Afterwards we:

developed a new email template since its previous design had not been updated for quite some time, having become obsolete;

An outdated template:

A new template (several samples):

we revamped the design of the subscription form;

we redesigned, prepared the layout of and launched 4 trigger emails so as not to miss out on revenues during the first month after the company switched to a different emailing platform;

we drew a map of trigger emails;

we compiled terms of reference to enable the advanced segmentation.

The Netpeak spent a month working on these tasks. In the second month we helped our client to switch to a new email platform.

The Result

Thanks to the timely implementation of the terms of reference by developers, we managed to launch trigger email newsletters in the first month of our work as well as sustain revenues within the first month after the change of the platform:

With mass mailing the revenues dropped only by a mere 5%. However, the number of emails sent decreased in February:

In the first month ROMI peaked at 440% on the new platform.

