Office-Expert.kz Success Story — How CDP Integration Can Bring Up to 50% of All Revenue From Triggers
Niche: office supplies, stationery.
Result: Advanced segmentation triggers bring in 15% to 50% of total trigger revenue every month.
The Client
Office-Expert is an online store providing offices all over Kazakhstan with necessary goods and services since 2011. Among the clients are both small private entrepreneurs and representatives of large businesses.
Together with us, the company switched to a new mailing service and reached ROMI of 440%.
The Challenge
The next step to developing the email channel and expanding the trigger communication map was to connect personalized triggers using the advanced segmentation functionality (Customer Data Platform — CDP) from eSputnik.
The Solution
We discussed with the client the implementation of possible triggers and created the highest priority triggers list. We decided to set up the following chains in case of the following:
- abandoned cart — expand to three emails;
- abandoned browse — expand to three emails;
- price reduction for abandoned carts;
- price discount on abandoned browse;
- price reduction for similar products;
- reactivation of passive users;
- new items in the browsed category;
- best deals in the browsed category.
Here's what we've done to make it happen:
- We connected web-tracking and uploaded the product feed to the eSputnik account.
- Prepared templates (design, copywriting, layout) for all trigger emails.
- We set up dynamic content in triggers with eSputnik.
- Following that, the stage of creating, testing, and running scripts.
The Result
The advanced segmentation's effectiveness became noticeable in the operation's first month.
Each month, advanced segmentation triggers earn 15% to 50% of total trigger revenue.
Conversion performance among email triggers is as follows:
- «Abandoned Cart» chain.
- The «Abandoned Browse» chain.
- Discounts and new products in the category.
- Price cuts on merchandise.
- Reactivation of passive users.
Testimonials
Daniyar Shaimergenov, CMO Office-Expert:
I express my gratitude to the project team for their professionalism and correctly chosen email channel promotion strategy. Indeed, the emphasis on triggers is a strategically correct goal because there is an acceptable limit for scaling promotional emails. Triggered emails allow us to expand the horizon of possible scenarios for segmenting offers for our clients. This strategy simplifies the customer experience on the one hand and increases efficiency and ROI from the channel as a whole on the other hand.
Separately, I want to thank Netpeak for their excellent management and well-built business process of interaction with the customer!
Read more:
- Case study: how email brought sex shop 20% of revenue.
- Book24 Success Story — 100% Revenue Growth from Email Marketing.
- Pandora.kz success story: increased transaction coefficient by 65.25%.
Business
Related Articles
How To Set Up Advanced E-commerce With Google Tag Manager
I'll break down the nuances of setting up advanced e-commerce with Google Tag Manager.
Three myths about graphics ASO in Asia
Experts from Netpeak RadASO share their experience on this matter.
How to grow paid downloads by 80% with ASA while reducing CPI — the OLX case (by Naspers)
In a mere two months, we could get installs 35% cheaper than the average CPI of paid sources on this platform.