Office-Expert.kz Success Story — How CDP Integration Can Bring Up to 50% of All Revenue From Triggers

Service: email marketing. Niche: office supplies, stationery.

Result: Advanced segmentation triggers bring in 15% to 50% of total trigger revenue every month.

The Client

Office-Expert is an online store providing offices all over Kazakhstan with necessary goods and services since 2011. Among the clients are both small private entrepreneurs and representatives of large businesses.

Together with us, the company switched to a new mailing service and reached ROMI of 440%.

The Challenge

The next step to developing the email channel and expanding the trigger communication map was to connect personalized triggers using the advanced segmentation functionality (Customer Data Platform — CDP) from eSputnik.

The Solution

We discussed with the client the implementation of possible triggers and created the highest priority triggers list. We decided to set up the following chains in case of the following:

abandoned cart — expand to three emails;

abandoned browse — expand to three emails;

price reduction for abandoned carts;

price discount on abandoned browse;

price reduction for similar products;

reactivation of passive users;

new items in the browsed category;

best deals in the browsed category.

Here's what we've done to make it happen:

We connected web-tracking and uploaded the product feed to the eSputnik account. Prepared templates (design, copywriting, layout) for all trigger emails. We set up dynamic content in triggers with eSputnik. Following that, the stage of creating, testing, and running scripts.

The Result

The advanced segmentation's effectiveness became noticeable in the operation's first month.

Each month, advanced segmentation triggers earn 15% to 50% of total trigger revenue.

Conversion performance among email triggers is as follows:

«Abandoned Cart» chain.

The «Abandoned Browse» chain.

Discounts and new products in the category.

Price cuts on merchandise.

Reactivation of passive users.

Testimonials

Daniyar Shaimergenov, CMO Office-Expert:

I express my gratitude to the project team for their professionalism and correctly chosen email channel promotion strategy. Indeed, the emphasis on triggers is a strategically correct goal because there is an acceptable limit for scaling promotional emails. Triggered emails allow us to expand the horizon of possible scenarios for segmenting offers for our clients. This strategy simplifies the customer experience on the one hand and increases efficiency and ROI from the channel as a whole on the other hand. Separately, I want to thank Netpeak for their excellent management and well-built business process of interaction with the customer!

