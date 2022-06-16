Kulibin.com.ua success story: monthly subscription growth by 100%

Service: email marketing. Niche: Garden appliances, home-repair tools.

Result: thanks to implementing the interactive subscription form, we increased the revenue by 51% and transaction rate by 71%.

The Client

Kulibin is an online store of garden equipment and repair tools. Certified partner of many internationally recognized professional and household tools and equipment manufacturers. The range of products in the online store includes Black&Decker, BOSCH, DeWalt, Makita, Husqvarna, and other brands.

The Challenge

After a year of cooperation, email marketing profit has fallen. Therefore, the Netpeak team faced the following challenges:

Gathering new active subscribers. Increasing revenue from email marketing as an advertising channel.

The Solution

To achieve our goals, we decided to update the subscription forms on the site. Since the form with a monetary bonus — a discount on the first order — has not shown excellent results lately, we decided to test the effectiveness of playing fun games for gathering a base of subscribers.

What we did:

We thought through the concept: options for gifts, number of letters, and design. Developed the design of the subscription form. Created an account in PopMechanic, and set up integration with eSputnik. Prepared «Confirmation of subscription» and «Thank you for subscribing» trigger emails. Set up scripts in eSputnik.

The Result

In a month of the interactive subscription form «Wheel of Fortune» operation on the site, we managed to:

Double the total number of subscriptions. Increase revenue from email marketing channels by 51%. Increase the transaction rate by 71%.

Business

