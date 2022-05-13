Avtokrisla.com success story: email-marketing investments return in 3 months

Service: email marketing. Niche: products for children.

Result: ROMI on email marketing already in the third month of work.

The Client

Avtokrisla.com company has been one of the leaders in children's goods on the Ukrainian market for more than 15 years.

Avtokrisla.com was one of the first companies that united two categories of indispensable products for babies and their parents, created the concept, and implemented the idea of the largest supermarket of baby car seats and strollers in Ukraine.

Also, as the official distributor, the company provides a complete supply cycle in Ukraine of high-quality products for safe and comfortable travel with children. Avtokrisla.com is the exclusive importer of Britax Römer brand and the official importer of Recaro, Dreambaby, Baby Design, Maxi-Cosi, Rolly Toys, Muuvo, Hauck.

The Challenge

To launch email marketing and get the service breaking even.

To glean the client base.

To launch basic trigger mailing.

To send mass mailing to the existing list of clients.

The Solution

Thanks to the client, preparatory work was undertaken to identify the best way to implement email marketing. We set up an eSputnik account and launched drip campaigns and welcome letters.

We developed a master template for mass mailing.

We developed and connected subscription forms.

We created and launched four essential trigger emails:

letter after subscribing;



welcoming series;



a notification about an abandoned basket;



abandoned review letter.

We enabled the data collection from the registration form on the site and the order page.

We warmed up the domain and set up a permanent launch of mass mailing.

The Result

In 3 months of work, we reached a positive ROMI. In 4 months, ROMI exceeded 800%.

Subscription forms (been disabled on the site since the beginning of the war):

Master template for promotional mailing (example of ready-to-use letters at once):

And others:

Triggers:

Subscription confirmation

Abandoned view

Abandoned cart

Double-Opt-In cuts off errors in specified addresses and boxes that are no longer accessible. Confirms subscriptions for 50% of the audience to newsletters. The contact base has grown by more than 6000 subscribers thanks to subscription forms alone:

High open rates and conversions from abandoned cart and abandoned view:

